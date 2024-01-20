How is the NieR: Automata anime different from the original game? Explained

NieR: Automata anime (NieR: Automata 1.1a) was one of its season's most anticipated anime series. Since the series faced some production problems, it went on hiatus twice and eventually concluded with 12 episodes, and a Part 2 for this series was announced.

NieR: Automata 1.1a is based on a popular game series NieR: Automata, which has many parts and spin-offs. The game series is known for its fantastic animation and engaging gameplay, which was why it received an anime adaptation.

The anime series changed several things from the source material but it didn't impact the story too much. From changing a voice actor to tweaking some characters, the changes were heavy but not in a way that altered the source material.

The differences in NieR: Automata anime as compared to the game

Anemone as seen in the anime (image via A-1 Pictures)

Anemone is a supporting character in NieR: Automata anime. In the game, she is voiced by Meari Hatsumi, but in the anime, Anemone is voiced by Harusaki Non. The reason for this replacement wasn't disclosed but fans speculate that due to Hatsumi getting married close to the anime's premiere, she was replaced by a voice actress who could be available at all times.

Maeri Hatsumi voiced the role of Operator 21O in the anime, as this role was less demanding, giving the voice actress the chance to enjoy her married life.

The leader of the Resistance

Rose (left). Lily (middle). Anemone (right) as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In episode 6 of NieR: Automata anime, 2B meets the Resistance (a group of androids fighting machines). Lily was the leader, and the prominent members of this group were Rose, Lily, and Anemone. As the episode progresses, Anemone and Rose are sacrificed, leaving Lily alone to lead her remaining group.

In the game, this is different as Anemone leads the Resistance, and only Rose is sacrificed during this event. Anemone does try to kill herself but regains her senses before it is too late. Fans have speculated the reason for this change is Lily's past.

Before entering Resistance, Lily was part of an organization where the commanding officer abused her (as revealed in the anime). Rose and Anemone saved her from that officer and formed the Resistance. After episode 6, Lily was left alone as her best friends were sacrificed, but this loss strengthened her. So, her character was more worth exploring than any other.

The love story between the main characters

The main characters of NieR: Automata anime are two androids, namely 2B (female) and 9S (male). As they are machines, they do not possess any feelings, which the game has portrayed throughout.

However, in the anime, fans have noticed 2B having feelings for 9S. Whenever 9S gets in trouble, 2B rushes to help him. Episode 1 establishes this relation as 2B cares for 9S despite the latter always emphasizing the fact that they are androids and their lives don't matter.

The revenge of Adam or Eve

Adam (left). Eve (right) (Image via A-1 Pictures)

"Adam" and "Eve" are this series' twin brothers and antagonists. In the NieR: Automata anime, 2B is seen fighting Adam during the Copied City episode as she tries to save 9S. As she is about to deliver the killing blow on Adam, Eve interferes and dies. 2B manages to save 9S later, but Adam is infuriated over losing his brother and takes revenge against 2B and the other androids.

However, in the game, during the same fight, when 2B delivers the final blow, it lands on Adam, and he dies. When Eve gets the news of his brother's passing, he breaks down and takes revenge against the androids. Fans have speculated that Adam had a more exciting character than Eve, so the director kept him alive in the anime for further development.

Different character design of Emil

In episode 5 of NieR: Automata anime, Emil is introduced as a large tree with a big smiley face on the front. This tree is worshipped as a God by a village that 2B and 9S visit for their mission.

On the other hand, Emil is a tiny robot in the game. The production team of this anime did not reveal the reason for doing this modification, as it didn't interfere with the story.

Final thoughts

In an interview during the Aniplex Online Fest 2022, Yoko Taro (the creator of the game and the director of the anime) mentioned that NieR: Automata was created as a game. Taro added that if its story wasn't tweaked a little bit, the anime would turn out to be boring.

While the anime's story didn't divert that much to the point of altering it, it was also able to symbolize Yoko Taro through its world-building and fantastic animation. Despite so many delays, the NieR: Automata anime was still a hit and scored a sequel adaptation.