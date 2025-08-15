10 best aliens in anime like Takopi from Takopi’s Original Sin

Aliens in anime from the alien archetype make some of the most standout characters. These aliens, be they comic sidekicks or terrifying invaders, bring an interesting dynamic to their own tale.

Takopi's Original Sin, for instance, features an innocuous-looking alien who only wants to make people happy. If you love stories featuring otherworldly beings, here are 10 of the best aliens in anime, each bringing their own quirks, powers, and emotional depth to their respective series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Kagura, Meow, and 8 other aliens in anime like Takopi

1) Kagura from Gintama

One of the aliens in anime, Kagura (Image via Sunrise)

Kagura is from the Yato clan, known for brutal warriors. She does not follow her family's violent past. She cares for her friends without any conditions. The character is playful, but also has a big heart, and hence, she is one of the well-liked aliens in anime.

She is a foodie who has great strength and fighting skills. This makes her very strong and very hungry, as well as very brave, making her the best example of the dual nature of aliens in anime. She has trouble making her aggressive alien nature agree with her genuine love and understanding for others.

2) Meow from Space Dandy

One of the aliens in anime, Meow (Image via Bones)

Meow, the feline Betelgeusian, gives Space Dandy the ideal balance of heart and humor. Meow, who is initially misidentified by the main character Dandy as an unregistered alien, has remarkable character development as he transforms from a reluctant crew member to a devoted companion.

A fondness for social media and an otaku-like nature bring about funny events, while at the same time, his alien heritage is quietly acknowledged. Meow shows aliens in anime do not require great abilities or sorrowful histories to be noticeable. Sometimes charm and relatability are enough to win fans over.

3) Migi from Parasyte

One of the aliens in anime, Shinichi and Migi (Image via Madhouse)

Migi is one of the weirdest aliens in anime and provides an interesting view on symbiotic relationships. As the parasite was unable to take control of Shinichi's brain so that led to a never-before-seen combination between human and aliens.

For all its gory goodness, the glaring human concern of morality sets up for some sharp philosophical debate about Migi's cold, hard survival rationale against his peace-loving vessels. One of the most intricate human-alien partnerships in anime is demonstrated by the alien's slow comprehension of human feelings and Shinichi's acceptance of his extraterrestrial companion.

4) Fushi from To Your Eternity

One of the aliens in anime, Fushi (Image via Brain's Base)

Fushi may not be a “traditional” when it comes to aliens in anime, but he perfectly fits the role of an otherworldly being sent to Earth to learn, evolve, and understand humanity. Fushi, who was created by the Beholder, a mysterious godlike creature, begins as an orb and progressively transforms into everything he comes into contact with.

He gradually develops a more human spirit as well as a human body. His journey through happiness, pain, love, and loss provides the anime concept of the alien a very poignant twist. Fushi reminds us that true humanity often begins with deep curiosity and compassion.

5) Haruko Haruhara from FLCL

One of the aliens in anime, Haruko Haruhara (Image via Gainax)

The erratic alien from FLCL who rides a Vespa represents both chaos and revolt in equal measure. The series is all about being a teenager, with Haruko hunting Atomsk and being in the Galactic Space Police Brotherhood added to that theme.

The character herself is intriguing and maddening, being the balls-out lunatic that she is, with a totally opaque agenda. This meshes nicely with FLCL as a whole, with the overall strangeness. In anime, the alien character is both an antagonist and a catalyst, pushing the protagonist toward maturity through a progressively bizarre encounters.

6) NieA from NieA_7

One of the aliens in anime, NieA (Image via Triangle Staff)

A more realistic strategy for integrating aliens into human society is represented by NieA. Even her own kind discriminates against her since she is a "lower-class" alien without the status-defining antenna of her peers. As they work through poverty together, her parasitic relationship with the human protagonist produces both humorous and moving moments.

NieA is one of the most socially significant alien characters in anime since the show uses her alien status to explore issues of societal acceptance and class inequality.

7) Piccolo from Dragon Ball

One of the aliens in anime, Piccolo (Image via Toei Animation)

Piccolo is one of the greatest examples of an anime redemption arc since he started as an antagonist and later became a mentor. His Namekian heritage added another layer to his character since the series explored his home planet and civilization.

The story showed that family values can bridge the gap between different species since Piccolo played the role of a father figure and mentor to Gohan. Piccolo was a critical component of the Z-fighters because of his strategic prowess and nurturing ways. In other words, a monster in anime can be a strong and caring creature.

8) Lum Invader from Urusei Yatsura

One of the aliens in anime, Lum Invader (Image via David Production)

In Urusei Yatsura, the oni-like alien princess Lum contributes both supernatural mayhem and romantic humor. Her alien traditions frequently conflict comically with human civilization, while her electric powers and intense attachment to Ataru form the core dynamic of the anime.

Lum's persona contributed to the development of other stereotypical aliens in anime, most notably the idea of the otherworldly girlfriend. Future alien characters in romantic comedies were made possible by her success.

9) Hoshimaru from Shadow Star Narutaru

One of the aliens in anime, Hoshimaru (Image via Planet)

In anime, the evil side of human-alien relationships is symbolized by this shape-shifting alien species. Hoshimaru develops a bond with young Shiina and finds himself embroiled in an extraterrestrial faction war that uses Earth as a battlefield.

By introducing initially endearing aliens who later serve as tools of psychological trauma, the series defies expectations. The tale of Hoshimaru shows how an alien can be utilized in anime to explore mature subjects like corruption, power, and losing one's purity.

10) Chimpui from Chimpui

One of the aliens in anime, Chimpui (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Through his quest to locate a bride for his prince, the mouse-like extraterrestrial from the planet Mahl adds subtle humor to his narrative. The good potential of human-alien interactions is demonstrated by Chimpui and Eri's friendship, which emphasizes understanding and support for one another over disagreement.

He is the perfect companion character because of his helpfulness and commitment, demonstrating that aliens in anime don't need heroic abilities or heartbreaking backstories to be interesting. Chimpui represents the pure friendship aspect that makes characters like Takopi so memorable.

Conclusion

From dreadful parasites to endearing oddballs, the aliens in anime trope offers countless creative possibilities. These characters provide their stories' complexity, humor, and excitement, regardless of whether they are there to conquer Earth or become friends with humanity.

Takopi from Takopi's Original Sin is but one illustration of how aliens can unexpectedly influence storylines. These ten alien anime characters, each contributing a distinct flavor to the genre, are must-watches for anyone captivated by alien stories.

