10 anime characters who have conquered the Gods

Anime characters frequently achieve amazing levels of power in the anime industry. While vanquishing demons and monsters is a normal occurrence, some people challenge and defeat gods. In addition to defining the protagonists' power, these moments of godslaying also test the limits of storytelling.

These anime characters have faced off against gods and prevailed, whether by sheer strength, cunning, or willpower. These ten anime characters, ranging from the well-known Kamehameha to controlling death itself, have vanquished the gods and made their mark on the universe.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Goku, Light Yagami, and 8 other anime characters who have conquered the Gods

1) Goku from the Dragon Ball Series

Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

Arguably the most recognizable anime character, Goku is notorious for pushing boundaries, including facing down gods. He encourages Beerus, the God of Destruction, to employ a great deal of strength in their conflict, even though he doesn't completely beat him.

Later, Goku himself enters the divine realms with Ultra Instinct. He fights and defeats god-rivaling adversaries like Zamasu and Jiren over the years, and he faces off against divine fighters in the Tournament of Power. Goku is the typical god-conqueror in anime history, as his development pushes the limits of divine might.

2) Team 7 from the Naruto Series

Team 7 as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, one of the most formidable deities in the Naruto universe, is faced by Team 7, which is made up of Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake. In essence, Kaguya is a deity who formerly governed the Earth and is honored as the ancestor of chakra.

Their last conflict in "Naruto: Shippuden" is a multifaceted conflict involving divine-scale chakra and space-time manipulation. One of the rare occasions when a cast of anime characters actually vanquishes a goddess is when they shut her away using cunning, cooperation, and Naruto's godlike ability as the Sage of Six Paths.

3) Light Yagami from Death Note

Light Yagami (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Unlike others on this list who use raw power, Light Yagami uses intellect and manipulation to outsmart gods. In a brilliant stroke of strategy, he tricks the Shinigami Rem into killing L, his greatest enemy, by forcing her into a situation where she must act to protect Misa.

Though Rem disappears (effectively dying), her death is on Light’s hands. His control over death itself, through the Death Note, places him above the divine beings who supposedly rule life and death. Light doesn’t just defy the gods, it bends them to his will.

4) Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail

Natsu Dragneel (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Natsu Dragneel frequently faces superhuman opponents in Fairy Tail, but his conflict with Ikusatsunagi is particularly noteworthy. One of the 18 War Gods, Ikusa-Tsunagi, is a tall, imposing figure that is said to be 10,000 times more powerful than Natsu.

However, the fire dragon slayer is unfazed. Driven by anger and resolve, Natsu strikes the deity so violently that he breaks into pieces. This scene solidifies Natsu's status as a formidable magician and as one of the few anime characters whose strength can rival that of the divine.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Initially, a mere soul reaper stand-in, Ichigo Kurosaki, eventually rises to god-tier status. By the end of Bleach, he breaks over the divine ceiling by becoming a hybrid of a Quincy, a Hollow, a soul reaper, and a human.

He battles the godlike Quincy Yhwach, who takes the Soul King, the hub of all spiritual worlds, into his body. Ichigo overthrows Yhwach with the aid of his allies and a decisive blow made possible by his nuanced ancestry. His god-slaying credentials are further solidified by surviving and overcoming entities connected to the Soul King.

6) Meliodas from The Seven Deadly Sins

Meliodas (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meliodas, the Dragon's Sin of Wrath, is the son of the Demon King and a previous commander of the Ten Commandments. He battles creatures of great power throughout The Seven Deadly Sins, but his final triumph over the Demon King is a pivotal event.

With help from his comrades and Elizabeth, Meliodas not only defeats but also inherits and dismantles the divine hierarchy of his world. Few anime characters face their literal father, a god, and emerge victorious, making Meliodas a true divine conqueror.

7) Yato from Noragami

Yato as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Yato is a minor war god trying to make a name for himself in the world of Noragami, but don’t let his comical exterior fool you. He has a dark past filled with divine violence. One of his most intense battles is against Rabo, another god of calamity.

Despite their shared history and divine nature, Yato defeats Rabo in an emotionally charged battle that blends godly powers with personal demons. Yato may be a god, but he also earns his place among anime characters who can destroy other gods with conviction and skill.

8) Ainz Ooal Gown from Overlord

Ainz Ooal Gown (Image via Madhouse)

After being taken to a virtual realm, Ainz Ooal Gown, originally Suzuki Satoru, becomes Nazarick's undead overlord. He carelessly destroys armies, heroes, and even entities regarded as divine, using knowledge and strength well beyond the capabilities of the world's population.

Ainz is either a menace or a divinity in the eyes of the six-god Slane Theocracy. Ainz is not just another overpowering hero; rather, he is a being whose strength surpasses the divine standards of his new realm, as seen by his ability to subdue entire nations and one-shot formidable enemies.

9) Kojiro Sasaki from Record of Ragnarok

Kojiro Sasaki (Image via Graphinica)

Humanity and the gods engage in one-on-one combat for survival in Record of Ragnarok. Famous swordsman Kojiro Sasaki is selected to battle Poseidon, the Greek God of the Sea. Despite everything, Kojiro reads Poseidon's moves and adjusts in the middle of the fight.

His skill with the blade grows so exquisite that it even outpaces Poseidon's divine speed. Kojiro's victory is a beautiful triumph of mortal will over celestial hubris, not just a monument to human potential. Because he is an anime character based on a real historical person, his triumph is both legendary and significant.

10) Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Edward Elric (Image via Studio Bones)

After Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Edward Elric is faced with his biggest obstacle: Father, a creature that absorbs "God" after opening the Gate of Truth. With his alchemy and unwavering determination, Edward defeats Father, whose power threatens to wipe out the entire planet.

Edward battles a godlike monster and recovers his brother's soul by giving up his alchemical skills. Ed's human strength sets him apart from the others, making his celestial conquest one of the most emotionally fulfilling in anime.

Conclusion

Anime characters frequently challenge our preconceived notions of what is possible, but those who defeat gods completely reinterpret them. These individuals ascend above the mortal coil to confront beings of divinity, whether by superhuman power, a keen brain, or unyielding resolve.

Their struggles are about purpose, sacrifice, and defeating fate itself, not just about power. These scenes encapsulate the notion that even the gods may fall with enough willpower, which is what makes anime so popular. These ten represent the finest examples of myth-breaking legends if you're searching for anime characters that exemplify that spirit.

