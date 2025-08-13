Lord of Mysteries donghua announces 10-year production plan with 7 seasons, 3 specials, and a movie

Tencent Video has announced a 10-year production plan for the Lord of Mysteries donghua, with 7 seasons, 3 specials, and a movie, until 2035. The show's executive producer, Ma Yankun, outlined this during the 2025 Tencent Video Dongman Awards Annual Press Conference livestream, with a detailed visual plan.
The production team will animate the entire web novel series (volumes 1-8) written by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving. Lord of Mysteries donghua officially premiered on Tencent Video and Crunchyroll on June 28, 2025. It will be followed by a special episode in 2026 and a second season in 2027. According to the latest update, season 2 will have over 30 episodes. More information about the seasons and the films has been disclosed.
Lord of Mysteries donghua to cover the entire web novel in 7 seasons, 3 specials, and a movie
According to Tencent Video's Press Conference, Lord of Mysteries donghua will have a total of 7 seasons, 3 special episodes (OVAs), and a movie, with a massive 10-year production plan spanning til 2035. Following the ongoing season 1, which covers Volume One (Clown) of Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's Chinese webnovel series, the series will release Special Episode 1 in 2026.
Although it hasn't been confirmed yet, the Special Episode 1 may be split into two episodes, covering the Qilangos Arc and the Silver City Arc, respectively. That said, the detailed production plan visual, unveiled during the press conference, confirms the episode will premiere in 2026.
Moreover, the episode will be over one hour in length and will be connected to the main plot. A teaser for the upcoming Special Episode 1 was also screened during the livestream.
Afterward, season 2 of Lord of Mysteries donghua will be released in 2027. During the livestream on Tencent Video, it was confirmed that season 2 will consist of over 30 high-quality episodes. Furthermore, the second installment will have an opening theme song, unlike season 1, which only had an ending theme.
Here is the breakdown of Lord of Mysteries donghua's 10-year production plan:
- Season 1 (ongoing): 2025 (covering volume 1: Clown)
- Special Episode 1: 2026
- Season 2: 2027 (covering volume 2: Faceless)
- Special Episode 2: 2029
- Season 3: 2030 (covering volume 3: Traveler )
- Season 4: 2032 (covering volume 4: Undying)
- Season 5: 2033 (covering volume 5: Red Priest )
- Season 6: 2034 (covering volume 6: Lightseeker )
- Season 7: 2034 (covering volume 7: The Hanged Man )
- Movie: 2035 (covering volume 8: Fool)
- Special Episode 3: 2035
In other words, volumes 1-7 will get seasons, while the final volume will be made into a movie. As for the pacing, the first season covers the entire volume 1, which consists of 213 chapters. It's fitting for the final volume to be made into a movie, as it only features 41 chapters (1354-1394).
On the other hand, season 2 will cover the entirety of volume 2, consisting of chapters 214 to 482. Yet, with 30+ episodes confirmed, the sequel will likely have slower pacing compared to the ongoing first season.
Nevertheless, the 10-year production plan for the Lord of Mysteries donghua confirms that it's currently one of the major IPs of Tencent Video.
About the series
Lord of Mysteries donghua centers on Zhou Mingrui, who transmigrates into the body of a history student, Klein Moretti, and finds himself in a steampunk-influenced, alternate Victorian era.
With his new identity, Klein Moretti navigates through the dark corridors of Tingen and discovers the existence of the Beyonders and Churches, both orthodox and unorthodox. The story follows the legend of Klein, who becomes the renowned Fool.
