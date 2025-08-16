One Piece Live Action season 3 reveals title and shooting schedule

One Piece Live Action season 3 has officially revealed its title and shooting plans, sparking excitement among fans of Netflix’s adaptation. The season will be operating under the codename of “Project Arcadia,” a likely nod to the forthcoming Alabasta arc.

Filming will begin at the end of this year, shooting from December to June in Cape Town, where the climate resembles that of Alabasta, hot and dry. Post-production typically takes at least a year for this type of project, which makes the estimated time of release around late 2027, a long time to wait, but at least fans will have the promise of new content.

One Piece Live Action season 3 shooting will start at the end of 2025

ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN @OP_Netflix_Fan The Codename for One Piece Season 3 is "Project Arcadia". Season 3 will begin production later this year.

On August 16, 2025, the One Piece Live Action series announced that season 3 is officially in production under the project name Arcadia and will begin filming later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.

Ian Stokes will join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner, with both also serving as writers and executive producers. This transition indicates continuity and fresh creative energy after Matt Owens' initial departure earlier in 2025.

Robin as seen in One Piece Live Action (Image via Netflix)

Production is expected to kick off in late 2025, presumably in December, according to production patterns and rumors in the industry. This will set the window of filming between December and June, a period corresponding with Cape Town's dry season, an ideal setting for remaking the Alabasta arc's desert landscapes.

Consideration of the scale of production, when principal photography concludes, post-production will likely take a minimum of 12 months. That window implies a release date not sooner than late 2027, leaving the show plenty of room for editing, visual effects, and storytelling refinement.

Season 2 is set to arrive first, with a 2026 release in the works. Still, anticipation is already building for what's to come, the epic, high-stakes Alabasta story even more fully realized in One Piece Live Action.

Which arc will One Piece Live Action season 3 adapt?

One Piece Live Action season 3 is expected to focus on Vivi (Image via Netflix)

One Piece Live Action season 3 is expected to adapt the Alabasta arc, one of the most popular and beloved arcs in Eiichiro Oda's manga. Actor Vincent Regan, who plays Garp in the live-action, confirmed that the next season will center on the Alabasta storyline, highlighting Princess Vivi's conflict, the rise of Baroque Works, and Luffy's showdown with Crocodile.

This makes sense following the pace of the series as currently scheduled: Season 2 would cover Loguetown through Drum Island, leaving just enough time to prepare for Alabasta without rushing there immediately. Giving the Alabasta arc the attention it rightfully deserves, which, with its high-stakes drama, emotional investment, and character development, should not be treated as a shortened story arc.

Final thoughts

Filming in the dry terrain of Cape Town with an energetic, creative team suggests that One Piece Live Action season 3 will deliver a bold adaptation of the Alabasta arc. Fans will have to wait until late 2027 to see it, but if Netflix continues to take its time with post-production, the result should be a visually dynamic and narratively accurate adaptation worth the wait.

In the meantime, season 2, releasing in 2026, will keep fans engaged and generate excitement for the thrilling adventure coming up in One Piece Live Action season 3.

