One Piece reveals Shakky's role in God Valley Incident, but it's not what it appears

One Piece has finally unveiled significant details about Shakky's association with the God Valley Incident. However, with chapter 1157 spoilers surfacing, there is one unexpected twist to the whole situation.

Initially, it was assumed that Shakky had some sort of relationship with the chaotic happenings of the Rocks Pirates and the Celestial Dragons. But her role in the incident wasn't as a fighter or a major player; she actually was a "prize" of the God Valley incident.

This important detail depicts a much darker reality of how the Celestial Dragons operated, capturing and trading people like trophies. While Shakky's later years as a calm and wise former pirate make fans think otherwise, this detail brings a much worse implication to her past, and calls into question long held accepted ideas and beliefs about Shakky's story within One Piece.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the latest One Piece chapter.

The latest One Piece chapter reveals that Shakky was a prize in the God Valley Incident

hypnos @hypnosthana Seriously this is reading comprehension test did yall forget about the auction house? And Boa’s backstory? Egghead??? The Celestial Dragons buy or capture women as slaves. It is not farfetched Shakky was a “prize” at God Valley #ONEPIECE1157

One Piece chapter 1157 has provided fans with a new information about the God Valley Incident, revealing that Shakuyaku "Shakky" was the so-called treasure that was stolen from Hachinosu by the Celestial Dragons. Earlier on, most fans believed that the treasure was a Devil Fruit that the Celestial Dragons had selected as a prize for the nobles' Human Hunting Competition.

It was something that fit with the known cruelty of the Celestial Dragons. However, now the chapter reframes that thinking by unveiling that Shakky's beauty had captivated even the most feared pirates of the era, including Rocks D. Xebec, Whitebeard, and Shiki.

Shakuyaku was the final reward in the God Valley incident (Image via Shueisha)

Shakky was not an ordinary hostage prisoner, especially considering she was formerly the second-in-command of the Kuja Pirates. Her abduction would imply that her kidnapper was a powerful World Government official or Marine officer; otherwise, they would never have been able to overpower a warrior from Amazon Lily.

The Celestial Dragons' choice to exhibit her as a "prize" follows their proven history of enslaving or exhibiting those they consider exceptional, as evidenced in Boa Hancock's past and the Sabaody Archipelago auction.

The chain of events of the incident is explained under this light: the Rocks Pirates aimed to rescue Shakky from the Celestial Dragons, attracting other prominent factions such as the Roger Pirates, the Navy, and Saint Figarland Garling's Holy Knights.

Rocks Pirates at the God Valley as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This collision of the era's strongest powers resulted in the ill-fated battle at God Valley. Although it is still unclear why Shakky was brought to God Valley rather than Mary Geoise, the chapter leaves the possibility of future chapters detailing why and how she wound up with Silvers Rayleigh.

Notably, the conversations in previous portrayals of God Valley tended to imply that the treasure was an object instead of a person, leaving the possibility that there are still more layers to discover.

It's debatable whether the "treasure" title was a true metaphor or if it concealed another intent. The discovery reshapes Shakky's place in One Piece's lore. She is not just a bartender or Rayleigh's partner, but a character who may have triggered one of the world’s most resultant clashes.

Final thoughts

Celestial Dragon has a history of presenting living beings as a reward in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1157 changes Shakky's position in the God Valley Incident from a background figure to the primary "prize" of the event, setting for one of the most critical battles in history to occur.

This change expands on the brutality of the Celestial Dragons, while also reshaping Shakky as a catalyst for the battle between the strongest forces of the era. With unresolved questions surrounding her kidnapping and survival, her history now carries much more weight in the series' developing narrative.

