Luffy's secret helper in One Piece during Egghead Island might have been one of Blackbeard's crew

One Piece has always been about mystery, and Egghead Island is no different. When Kuma shows up to attack Saturn, Luffy is all flaccid and wants something to eat to regain his powers. While it apparently looked as if Kizaru might’ve been the one to feed Luffy while chaos was going on, a closer look suggests otherwise. The timeline of the events all seems to point to Van Augur and Catarina Devon being behind the scenes and making that happen.

Their covert influence would fit perfectly with Blackbeard's plan to use the existing chaos to pursue whatever agenda he has in his mind. If true, this lower-key maneuver may eventually build up to some kind of larger narrative twist down the line.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative in nature. It reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Who fed Luffy during the Kuma and Saturn chaos at the Egghead Island in One Piece, explored

Kizaru was expected to feed Luffy in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The situation at Egghead Island in One Piece has raised questions about who, in the shadows, helped Luffy during all the chaos. While Kizaru at one point seemed like the one who potentially sent food to him, it makes far more sense that it was Van Augur of Blackbeard's crew, with Catarina Devon also likely involved.

During this moment, a Buster Call is happening, with Kizaru, Saturn, and the Navy present. If Luffy is captured, the strongest distraction would be removed, increasing the chances of Augur and Devon being discovered. By keeping Luffy busy, they can move about unseen and accomplish whatever task Blackbeard sent them there for.

Van Augur may have teleported Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

Van Augur's teleportation ability would make this mission easy. He could warp next to Luffy instantly, drop some food, then disappear without leaving a trace. With Kuma's brief distraction, he might return, warp Luffy to the food machine, and allow Catarina Devon to touch him. This could potentially allow her to revert to him later for a bigger plan with places like Fishman Island or Wano.

This approach allows no travel route for Haki users to recognize, as opposed to Kizaru. He would have had to travel multiple times in the flesh, risking detection by Saturn, Sanji, and others.

The strategy fits with Blackbeard's proven methods: using others' mayhem as cover. In Egghead's situation, Buster Call and Nika offered perfect cover. This is the same as their Impel Down plan, where they took advantage of Luffy's destruction to further their objectives.

In addition, the Marines' assertion that Luffy "disappeared" suits teleportation more than light-speed movement, since warping entails no observable movement.

Blackbeard may have used the Egghead chaos for his own benefit in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Oda's off-panel treatment of this scene implies the possibility of a delayed unmasking. While an SBS intimated the deed was accomplished at "the speed of light," this may be a case of intentional misinformation in order to lead viewers to suspect Kizaru. Such misdirection for fun is standard procedure in Oda's Q&A and shouldn't necessarily be considered canon.

Evidence like the bowl near Luffy does not prove Kizaru's involvement; there were lots of Marines with a similar bowl to it, and Augur could have dropped it down in less than a second.

Luffy was fed off-screen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The chapter chronology supports this theory: in chapter 1103, Luffy was fed off-screen; in chapter 1104, Marines were reporting Luffy was missing, and in chapter 1105, Luffy is at the food machine. The teleportation would fit into the time it takes Luffy to appear there.

If this were revealed later, it likely could come as a quick flashback of Augur and Devon pulling the strings. This would not only work within the scope of Blackbeard's playbook but also relate to a plot element bigger than fans were tied to within their underlying mysteries.

Final thoughts

In the initial mayhem of Egghead Island in One Piece, it first appeared that Kizaru fed Luffy, but it is more likely that Van Augur and Catarina Devon took action. With the Buster Call quickly approaching, an alive Luffy would be a potential distraction to Saturn, Kizaru, and the Navy, allowing their actions to go undetected.

Augur's teleportation might send food without being detected, and could allow Devon to make contact with Luffy for their future plans. This would be in line with Blackbeard's exploit of chaos, as well as possibly being a reveal Oda is saving for later after a twist.

