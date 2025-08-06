  • home icon
Rocks D. Xebec's past proves why Dragon is One Piece's only true revolutionary

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 06, 2025 21:00 GMT
Rocks D. Xebec
Rocks D. Xebec's past proves why Dragon is One Piece's only true revolutionary (Image via Toei Animation)

The word "revolutionary" is frequently used in the expansive One Piece universe, yet very few characters live up to the hype. Rocks D. Xebec is frequently mentioned as a radical who questioned the status quo among the legendary individuals who have rocked the world's foundations.

His notorious raids, particularly those on God Valley and Mariejois, solidified his reputation as a formidable foe. However, it becomes evident that Monkey D. Dragon is the only real revolutionary in One Piece when you cut through the pandemonium and consider impact and duration.

Dragon's decades-long, international plan to methodically overthrow the World Government is far more extensive than Rocks' violent outbursts.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

also-read-trending Trending

Rocks was a pirate with revolutionary tendencies, but not a Revolutionary

Rocks D. Xebec may have dreamed of a world where the Celestial Dragons were no longer in power, but dreams alone don’t make a revolutionary. His actions were driven by ambition and destruction, rather than ideology or structure. Raiding Mariejois may have made headlines, but it achieved nothing lasting. It was a statement, loud, bold, and ultimately hollow.

His most infamous act, the God Valley Incident, ended in his death, rendering whatever vision he had null. There was no follow-up, no movement, no legacy of resistance. His crew, while powerful, was pirates above all, not freedom fighters.

Compare this to Dragon, who has spent over 20 years organizing a calculated and coordinated resistance. He didn’t attack for glory or dominance. He built a transnational organization that thrives in secrecy yet manages to infiltrate and dismantle powerful government systems worldwide.

The Revolutionary Army has divisions in every sea, proving Dragon’s approach is far more comprehensive and dangerous than Rocks ever was. Rocks tried to burn the house down. Dragon is removing it brick by brick.

Dragon’s revolution has structure, strategy, and sustainability in One Piece

What sets Dragon apart is not just his ideology, but his execution. He’s not just rebelling; he’s building a new world order. Dragon understands that true revolution requires systems, support, and sustainability. Hehas liberated entire kingdoms, overthrown tyrannical regimes propped up by the World Government, and provided infrastructure to those who needed it most.

Dragon’s war isn’t just military; it’s psychological, political, and economic. Most importantly, he has staying power. Unlike Rocks, who appeared in history like a storm and vanished just as quickly, Dragon has embedded himself in the global landscape of One Piece. His Revolutionary Army has persisted through Cipher Pol surveillance, World Government counterattacks, and internal betrayals.

Even now, as the series reaches its climax, Dragon is positioning his forces for a potential final strike against Mariejois itself. Where Rocks failed, Dragon is slowly but surely succeeding.

This is why characters like Sabo and the commanders are more than just followers; they are agents of change. Dragon is not creating chaos for its own sake; he’s creating a future. His revolution is not about revenge; it’s about replacing an oppressive world with something better.

Final thought

In the series, strength alone does not make a legend. Vision, execution, and endurance do. Rocks D. Xebec was powerful, even visionary in a brutal way, but his actions lacked the foresight and foundation of true revolution.

Monkey D. Dragon, however, has committed his life to global change, not just through violence, but through ideology, alliances, and systemic transformation. In the end, the real revolution isn’t about who can shout the loudest or hit the hardest; it’s about who can reshape the world. And in that, Dragon stands alone.

