  One Piece's latest achievements have fans calling it the "Best fiction Japan ever produced"

One Piece's latest achievements have fans calling it the "Best fiction Japan ever produced"

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 01, 2025 15:43 GMT
One Piece
One Piece's latest achievements have fans calling it the "Best fiction Japan ever produced" (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece has typically been a giant in the manga and anime community, but recent developments have absolutely lifted it to another level of cultural and commercial supremacy. Oda's series, which has sold more than 570 million copies, is about to eclipse Superman as the highest-selling comic book of all time.

If this happens, it will be through a singular creative vision since 1997. Superman has had over 200 writers and artists take part since the late 1930s. That kind of consistency offers sizeable payoffs.

One Piece's record breaking achievements across all mediums

Trending

One Piece has created ripples in the business with a number of landmark achievements in recent weeks. The comic is only 22 million copies away from surpassing Superman in overall sales, something no other Japanese manga has ever approached, according to recent data.

Regarding authorship, Eiichiro Oda is currently the eighth best-selling author worldwide and the highest-selling Japanese novelist in history. He is only marginally behind J.K. Rowling, putting him in a position to overtake the author of Harry Potter soon.

This is all occurring even as the anime also goes through a resurgence. After a brief dip in popularity, I'll take a guess and say that the most recent rounds of episodes have returned to exceptional ratings. The scores for each are now in the 9.5-9.7 range.

This is peak consistency in storytelling and animation quality. The blend of nostalgia, new heights in narrative, announcements of a remake, and the global exposure of the live-action adaptations has really provided the resurgence.

Fan reactions

The fanbase has long hailed the series, praising Eiichiro Oda’s brilliant world-building skills and ability to maintain readers’ interest in his characters and unrivaled storytelling for decades. Fans often put it next to the old Western comics by saying it is deeper and more involved story-wise.

"Wild how long and fresh Oda keeps it," said one fan.
"Till the time Luffy becomes king of the pirates I hope he also becomes king of the authors," said another fan.
"Oda may have a lot work on but respect to him for remaining competitive for this long," stated one fan.

The excitement surrounding the series on social media is thanks to its unorthodox approach to storytelling, huge ensemble of cast, and ability to broach some serious topics whilst remaining very accessible. Fans are particularly impressed with its longevity and Oda's keen eye for detail, declaring One Piece a milestone in history.

"THE ONEPIECE IS PEAKKK!!," exclaimed one fan.
"It’s gonna go down as the greatest story ever told," stated another fan.
"Will continue I assume, it's just the Trailer," said another fan.

Final thoughts

One Piece has always been a unique series with significant worldbuilding, emotional resonance, and more, but this isn't just a "golden age." This is a new global milestone for the series. Record-breaking manga volumes, a critically acclaimed anime series, and a devoted worldwide fanbase have all come together to show the world the true meaning of One Piece.

With these standards, storytelling is being redefined worldwide as Eiichiro Oda sails toward the series's legendary conclusion. And so the series's legacy will continue for centuries.

