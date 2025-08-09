Rocks D. Xebec's return in One Piece could be made possible by his son, and the process is going to be bloody

One Piece has introduced many powerful and clever characters, but few inspire the same level of mystery and fear as Rocks D. Xebec. Being the greatest pirate in the world and leader of the Rocks Pirates, Xebec was stopped in his quest to become King of the World at God Valley, or so we are told.

Ad

It would be natural to assume that his story ended there, but a horrible and twisted theory suggests that it could be possible for him to return with the help of his alleged son, Marshall D. Teach, through extreme bloodshed and dark occult ritual. If true, it would create one of the most chaotic and violent returns in One Piece history.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative in nature. It reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Ad

Trending

How Rocks D. Xebec could return in One Piece, explained

Rocks D. Xebec could return in One Piece with Blackbeard's help (Image via Shueisha)

The potential for Rocks D. Xebec's return ties strongly to the lore and development of the One Piece series. The root of this theory originates with Rocks' D. Xebec, the pirate captain who is legendary enough for nearly everyone to know who he is. He was such a force that he rocked the world, assembled some of the most powerful pirates in history, possibly defined what piracy is today, and left a legacy that has awakened in today's world.

Ad

A One Piece theory suggests that Rocks didn't just die but made a Faustian deal with Davy Jones, the legendary sea devil who rules the supernatural depths of the sea. Through this agreement, Rocks's spirit is reputed to have been transferred into Marshall D. Teach's body, making Teach a vessel not only for himself but for the intertwined spirits of Rocks, Davy Jones, and his original form.

Blackbeard as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This context accounts for Blackbeard's peculiar constitution of body, consisting of multiple hearts or souls that compartmentalize these entities. The idea of "housing many souls" fits with Teach's established capabilities and record-breaking ability to utilize several Devil Fruits simultaneously, which goes against what was known to be the limitations.

Ad

The agreement with Davy Jones, a legendary sea devil, fits with Blackbeard having the Yami Yami no Mi, the Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit, model Sea Devil. This Devil Fruit is important in that it ties Blackbeard to the legacy of Davy Jones and, therefore, to the darker, supernatural forces flowing through the world's hidden history.

Yami Yami no Mi as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Not only does this theory give a metaphysical explanation for Teach's ability, but it also incorporates Rocks D. Xebec's motivations into the grander cosmic conflict over domination of the world and its old secrets. Rocks, who once sought to be King of the World, now carries on his plans through Teach, whose mind is guided by his own plotting but whose actions are by the subtle influence of Rocks' ghost.

Ad

At the same time, Davy Jones's anger with the existing world order, in particular the shadowy figure of Imu, individualizes the conflict as a struggle not just for control but for revenge against the World Government elite.

Blackbeard could be a vessel for three souls in One Piece

Blackbeard's unique body suggests holding multiple souls (Image via Toei Animation)

The interaction of these souls within Teach's body creates an ideal "trinity" of destruction: Rocks's ambition, Davy Jones's curse and revenge, and Teach's brutality and cleverness. In their plotting, they could very well be responsible for Blackbeard's manipulation towards ultimately shattering the world order.

Ad

Blackbeard's desire to access Mary Geoise and encounter Imu again has a key role in this conspiracy, which leads fans to believe that his ultimate goal is to acquire the forbidden knowledge, perhaps the "Grimoire" of Imu, the dark manuscript that lists vile secrets, along with the Hermetic knowledge.

Imu may have a grimoire in One Piece (Image via Shueisha)

This secret wisdom, also termed "Black Magic" or occult supernatural knowledge, is suggested to be the source of the world's most profound taboos; power both Nerona Imu and Rocks D. Xebec discovered on their own. This similarity suggests that Rocks had crossed beyond the material plane and entered metaphysical realms of being, just as Davy Jones exists as a form-shifting curse under the ocean.

Ad

The coming together of these powers in Teach not only accounts for Blackbeard's special abilities but also foreshadows his confrontation with Imu's rule, possibly leading to a cosmic battle.

Rocks D. Xebec could be Dragon's brother in One Piece

Dragon could be Rocks' brother in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The return of Rocks would also complete symbolic narrative loops within One Piece. The theory suggests that Rocks could be Dragon's brother. Rocks' return completes in a circle of acts the rivalry and ideological conflict between revolutionary ideals and the drive to control the world. Rocks, as the personification of hunger for absolute power, and Dragon, the rebel who longs for liberty and revolution, are the thematic tension Oda keeps experimenting with.

Ad

Additionally, the Ancient Kingdom lore connection and Joy Boy depth more into Rocks' identity as part of primordial history, shaping the present world order and secrets of the Void Century.

Ancient curses and soul transfer deepen Rocks' D. Xebec’s dark return in One Piece

Joy Boy as seen in manga (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory that Davy Jones was formerly a member of the Ancient Kingdom, and that he was cursed for his dissension against Joy Boy's idealism, adds to the mysticism of the theory. This common history relates back to the mythic conflicts that formed the broken world in which the heroes live, with Devil Fruits being relics of old powers.

Ad

Rocks's use of the return via possessing Teach's body also builds off of the notion that Devil Fruits allow the transmigration of souls or one body being inhabited by more than one soul, which is something that does happen in One Piece, but is rare and suitable for Blackbeard's powers.

Similar to the film reference to Child's Play, Rocks's soul in a new host to pursue his ambition combines One Piece's pirate lore with supernatural horror elements, enhancing world-building with a cross-genre narrative.

Ad

Final thoughts

A dark One Piece theory suggests Rocks D. Xebec may be alive after God Valley because he made a Faustian pact with Davy Jones by transferring his soul to his alleged son, Marshall D. Teach.

This would make Blackbeard a vessel for three souls: his own, Xebec's, and Davy Jones, which would help to explain his unnatural body and ability to use multiple Devil Fruits. Additionally, their combined ambition and revenge lead them to form a bloody plan to overthrow Imu, destroy the world, and complete Rocks's quest for absolute power.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More