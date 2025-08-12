One Piece's Pluton might parallel these popular robots, and it makes a lot of sense

One Piece has long hinted at the destructive nature of Pluton, but new theories indicate that it could be related to robots from pop culture in ways that are surprising. This theory builds on the fact that One Piece has long viewed the Ancient Kingdom as a place of potentially advanced technology, and a character like Emeth, a protective robot, represents an evolution we would see as an Autobot.

This comparison suggests that Pluton itself could be a transforming, sentient battleship, going from a human appearance to different cyborg battleship forms. Having particularly witnessed battleship “Nemesis” in action, alongside its capacity for huge destruction, raises interesting possibilities to explore Oda's vision of Pluton.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and is based on a speculative theory.

How Pluton could be a robot like Transformers in One Piece, explained

Emeth as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece's Pluton could mirror popular robots, especially the Transformers. It is based on the franchise's presentation of Ancient Kingdom as a center for technological wonders. The abilities of this civilization make it likely for Pluton to be something other than a typical warship.

We already have precedent within the story through Emeth. It is a telepathic, sentient robot who guards Luffy and his friends, similar to the Autobots guarding humans. This analogy makes Pluton a potential candidate for having been previously a similarly sentient being, perhaps beginning in humanoid form and later becoming a complete cyborg battleship. It could be similar to the "bad timeline" for Franky if he continued to modify himself.

Five Elders as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Transformers connection solidifies when placing Pluton alongside the Decepticons' spaceship "Nemesis," a vessel of sheer destruction. In that dimension, Nemesis had been built to destroy a ship called the Ark.

With this similarity comes the possibility that Pluton could have fulfilled a similar destiny. It could be built to intercept and destroy gigantic ships such as Skypiea's Ark Maxim or ships painted in ancient murals. This role is in keeping with the idea of Pluton as a mass-destructive weapon.

The theory also suggests Pluton could function like advanced detection systems in our world. With the ability to recognize unknown objects entering an area or atmosphere before being authorized to destroy them. If so, this would imply that Pluton's destructive past might well include the collapse of the Ancient Kingdom itself.

Joy Boy has hidden Pluton from the World Government (Image via Shueisha)

It is possibly manipulated into committing the assault. This development gives the idea that Pluton was not inherently evil but rather employed under false circumstances. It could perhaps be Imu or some other unknown foe.

This story could help explain Joy Boy's intent for hiding the ancient weapons to ensure they could never be utilized again for destruction. By referencing the Transformers canon, Eiichiro Oda could give Pluton both the ability to destroy but also a tragic narrative of betrayal and loss.

The blend of mechanical sentience, ability to transform, and warship firepower makes the theory not only thematic with the One Piece worldbuilding but also primed for narratives.

Final thoughts

The idea of Pluton paralleling famous robots like the Transformers adds an interesting new layer to One Piece's world-building. It reframes Pluton as more than just held in history as a mere destructive weapon. It becomes a tool of potentially sentient destruction with tragic backstories implicated in its creation and its maker's betrayal.

This is a way of framing Pluton that deepens the mystery of the Ancient Weapons in One Piece. It also attempts to tie Ancient Weapons to advanced technology and doomed history. If Oda goes this way with this aspect of Pluton, this could become one of the most thematically rich and narratively strong reveals in the entire series.

