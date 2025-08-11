One Piece chapter 1157 confirms Oda's release schedule for late August 2025

One Piece chapter 1157 is highly awaited and will be released on August 17, 2025. This chapter is expected to continue exploring the God Valley Incident, one of the greatest mysteries of the story, and extend the flashback of characters like Rocks D. Xebec, King Harald, and others from the era of old pirates.

Ad

However, as the reliable leaker Pew revealed on X, One Piece manga will take another break after chapter 1157, meaning the story will pause again at the end of August. These breaks in release, both due to Oda's health and Weekly Shonen Jump holidays, have shown how the creator is balancing both storytelling and mental health.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the One Piece chapter 1157.

Latest spoilers confirm the manga will be on a break after One Piece chapter 1157

Pew @pewpiece 🚨OFFICIAL BREAK NEXT WEEK AGAIN AFTER ONEPIECE CHAPTER 1157.

Ad

Trending

One Piece manga fans are once again being confronted with a hiatus in their long-awaited journey, as the series is set to take a break after the release of chapter 1157. Set to be released on August 17, 2025, One Piece chapter 1157 is much-awaited to continue the extensive and critical flashbacks involving the legendary Rocks Pirates and the events leading up to the God Valley incident, a pivotal plot point in the story's lore.

Ad

Yet, straight after this chapter, the manga will be put on hiatus, another interruption in the unstoppable pace of the plot. This makes chapter 1158 scheduled to be released on August 31, 2025.

Manga will be on a break after One Piece chapter 1157 (Image via Toei Animation)

The break following One Piece chapter 1157 comes after a break due to the summer holiday of the Shonen Jump magazine, indicating that both Oda's well-being and the longstanding formal publication holiday impact the series' releases. The manga's weekly schedule has seen multiple breaks throughout July and August, some due to Oda needing to rest personally, while others were in consideration of a formal magazine holiday.

Ad

The hiatus following One Piece chapter 1157 occurs at a time when the series is charging toward some of its most important reveals in its extended-running Elbaf arc.

Rocks as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Viewers will miss the weekly Sunday release during the break, but these hiatuses actually let the mangaka keep the quality of artwork and writing that One Piece is known for while keeping the creator healthy in the midst of his rigorous schedule.

Ad

Though these breaks can be annoying, they ensure that the manga continues to produce masterful chapters that fans have come to anticipate without burnout on the part of the author. The hiatus following chapter 1157 will be short, but its return date is yet to be known. In the meantime, fans can prepare for a short wait after the chapter's August 17 release before the saga picks up its grand unfolding.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More