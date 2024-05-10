One Piece's Giant-sized mystery may have been solved by chapter 1114 spoilers

One of the most enigmatic mysteries in the entirety of One Piece is the giant Straw Hat fans saw at Mariejois when first being introduced to the equally enigmatic character, Imu. Serving as the leader of the Gorosei and apparent leader of the World Government, it’s presumed (but not confirmed) that Imu has significant connections to the Void Century’s events.

Likewise, One Piece’s currently ongoing Egghead arc, which marks the first arc of the series’ Final Saga, has been very revelatory with respect to the Void Century and associated information. Arguably no chapter, however, has been as revelatory as the latest spoilers for the upcoming chapter 1114 make the issue out to be.

The latest spoilers for One Piece’s upcoming release apparently claim that Joy Boy and Sun God Nika were two different people, correcting this popular apparent misconception by fans. However, this information also provides a clue as to who the original owner of the giant Straw Hat in Mariejois was, thanks to Sun God Nika being specifically associated with the Giant race.

One Piece associating Sun God Nika with Elbaf suggests the Giant Straw Hat in Mariejois to be his

In One Piece chapter 1114’s spoilers, fans see Dr. Vegapunk begin discussing Joy Boy, claiming him to be an individual who lived during the Void Century in an “advanced kingdom.” Dr. Vegapunk also claims that Joy Boy could “fight with a stretchy body, just like the legendary Sun God Nika of Elbaf.” Clearly, this implies that Joy Boy and Nika were two separate people who both lived either during or prior to the Void Century.

Nika’s association with Elbaf is also significant here, suggesting him to have been a Giant considering Elbaf is known as the land of Giants within the series’ world. While this is still technically speculative, it’s a guess which will likely be revealed as correct during the Elbaf arc, which is set to begin once the Egghead arc concludes. However, the most relevant point from Nika likely being a giant is that the Giant Straw Hat is likely his rather than Joy Boy’s.

One of the biggest reasons why this seems likely is that, prior to chapter 1114’s alleged reveal, one of the most popular theories on Joy Boy’s identity was him being a Giant of Elbaf. While still technically possible, the phrasing of Dr. Vegapunk’s words suggest he was born in the “advanced kingdom” rather than Elbaf, somewhat limiting the chances of him being a Giant.

Nika, meanwhile, is given a direct association to Elbaf via Dr. Vegapunk’s words in the alleged chapter 1114 spoilers, to the point where it seems likely he was a Giant. While this would simply see Nika slot in for Joy Boy with respect to the giant Straw Hat theory, it’s nevertheless significant as it suggests Joy Boy was just a regular human who ate a Devil Fruit. In turn, it’s implicity confirmed that Devil Fruits existed by the time of the Void Century’s beginning.

However, this is all speculative as of this article’s writing, with the aforementioned One Piece chapter 1114 spoilers having yet to be officially confirmed as of this article’s writing. That being said, these spoilers come from the typical verifiable sources, and likewise should be verified by Shueisha’s official release on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time.

