One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers: Dr. Vegapunk confirms flood has already begun as Straw Hats' escape continues

One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers were expected to be about Dr. Vegapunk’s message, which certainly seems to be a major focus according to the alleged story leaks. However, the issue also gave focus to several other characters in the series’ world, further showing their reactions to Dr. Vegapunk’s news.

In this process, One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers also reveal that some areas of the series’ world are already being affected by the floor Dr. Vegapunk speaks of. Likewise, this serves to remind readers once again that the series truly is in its Final Saga, with the end potentially closer than previously thought.

One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers reintroduce Jaguar D. Saul amidst exciting lore reveals

One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is allegedly “Wings of Icarus.” There’s also a cover story continuing Yamato’s journey through Wano, showing him being entrusted with Shimotsuki Yasuie’s sword by Kin’emon. Kin’emon asks Yamato to bring it to Enma Shrine, with a map showing the route Yamato will take also being shown.

Spoilers then focus on the issue’ story content, claiming the issue begins immediately where the last one ended. Some Marines are shown to be panicking in Marineford, with Hina being one of them, while Fleet Admiral Akainu is shown with his typical serious face. In Jaya, some pirates are laughing at Dr. Vegapunk’s words, seemingly calling back to the scene where Luffy was laughed at in Jaya.

One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers then see Paulie in Water 7, looking down at the city with a worried expression on his face. Focus then shifts to Donquixote Doflamingo in Impel Down, speaking with Magellan. He makes a joke about moving to higher ground since most of the world’s big cities will be underwater with a 5-meter rise in sea level, the joke being that Impel Down is already underwater.

Paulie's concern for Water 7 is understandable given the city's aquatic nature (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans are then taken to Fishman Island, where Shirahoshi is asking her father Nepute what’s about to happen. Neptune simply says it’s unbelievable before the reactions of the Marines in Egghead are shown, with many refusing to believe Dr. Vegapunk’s words. The Gorosei then decide to destroy all signs of life on the island first to stop Dr. Vegapunk’s message.

However, One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers see Dr. Vegapunk’s message play on in the meantime, saying he’ll make one prediction and that if he’s wrong, the rest of his words can be ignored. Dr. Vegapunk then shockingly predicts the earthquake and rising of sea level by 1 meter which took place just hours before, adding that this is not a natural disaster.

Reactions are seen from Charlotte Smoothie and Mont-d’Or here, questioning how he could be talking about the earthquake from today if he’s already dead. An island flooded by water is then shown, with people climbing on top of houses and escaping in boats for safety. Tonjit from Long Ring Long Land is also shown, as is Kuzan in Hachinosu covered in bandages (with neither saying anything).

Kuzan makes his first appearance following his victory over Monkey D. Garp (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers then shift focus to Nami’s group, with spoilers emphasizing that nothing regarding Sanji and Bonney’s group is revealed in the chapter. While Zoro and Jinbe also get no updates in the issue, Brook is seen shouting for them to hurry. Nami’s group is seen fighting Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn while Chopper protects Robin with Guard Point.

Nami is seen shooting Saint Jaygarcia Saturn with a lightning bolt, while Vegapunk Lilith is using her guns. Saturn sends them flying away, but Robin uses her Devil Fruit powers to make a net which saves them. Saturn then tells the other Gorosei members he’ll take care of all the Transponder Snails in the Mother Flame room. He likewise runs past the Straw Hats and turns back into his human form in order to enter.

One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers then claim that fans finally see the Mother Flame weapon for themselves, revealing it to be a small flame burning inside a massive water tank. It’s emphasized that the flame is actively burning inside of the water. The texts “S-108” and “A&Mu” can be seen written in the water tank. Saturn then begins destroying all the Transponder Snails in the room with his staff, but is seemingly unable to find the one responsible for the broadcast.

Dr. Vegapunk then reveals his sins, saying the first is flying too close to the sun via his intent to provide the world eternal energy. As he says this, the Ancient Robot is seen walking somewhere, with Marines shooting at it with no effect. Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy are then seen running from Saint Topman Warcury, with Luffy using Gear 5 again.

One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers then claim that Dr. Vegapunk’s message continues with him saying they must discuss the Void Century in order to understand what’s about to happen today. Focus shifts to Mariejois here briefly, showing Imu’s silhouette listening without any words while some Celestial Dragons are shown confused since they’ve never heard of the Void Century.

Spoilers then claim that Jaguar D. Saul is shockingly seen, apparently laughing and lying down in a forest as he listens to Dr. Vegapunk’s message. Meanwhile, in Orange Town, Boodle and Shushu are with the former’s granddaughter, as Marguerite and other Kuja tribe members in Amazon Lily are also shown to be listening.

Dr. Vegapunk cites Professor Clover and the other Oharans as motivation for his sins in One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers see Dr. Vegapunk confirm he studied the Poneglyphs and books left behind by “a group of great archaeologists,” clearly referencing the Oharans here. He adds that he does so despite the World Government forbidding it, adding that this is his second sin and he doesn’t regret what he has done.

Vegapunk Edison is then shown to be severely damaged after going through the Frontier Dome defense system, using the control room below to change the shape of the Labo-Phase’s cloud. This in turn extends the Thousand Sunny down towards the sea, setting up their escape. Usopp is shown to be cheering up as he realizes what’s happening.

One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers claim Dr. Vegapunk continues discussing the Void Century here, essentially saying that he only knows a small part of it and won’t speculate beyond that. As he says this, the issue’s final pages show Gear 5 Luffy once again attacking Warcury, with Dorry and Brogy telling him to stop since it won’t work.

Dr. Vegapunk’s message continues as this scene plays out, saying that the main character of this story is a man born 900 years ago in a “certain kingdom.” He adds that he fought with a stretchy body, just like the legendary Sun God Nika of Elbaf. As he says this, Luffy’s attack is seen failing, causing Dorry and Broggy to laugh at his reaction to this failure.

One Piece chapter 1114 full summary spoilers end with Luffy crying of pain while making a funny face as Dr. Vegapunk’s message continues, revealing the man’s name to be Joy Boy. Dr. Vegapunk also adds that Joy Boy was the first pirate in history as the issue ends. It’s also confirmed that there will be a break week following chapter 1114’s release, meaning the series won’t return again until the final days of May.

