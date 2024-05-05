One Piece fans may soon see Joy Boy's promise fulfilled given chapter 1114's spoilers

Despite Shuieisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication being on break for the Golden Week holiday, author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece manga saw its spoiler process begin this week.

That's due to the fact that typically speaking, most mangaka will submit their drafts for their next chapters during the publication break week rather than during the chapter release week itself.

In any case, though, the most significant aspect of this information is that fans of Oda’s manga series saw spoilers for One Piece chapter 1114 be released earlier than anticipated. While these spoilers were not particularly detailed, they did at least provide some exciting information on the new chapter’s events.

One of the most enthralling alleged reveals of the upcoming One Piece chapter is the claim that Joy Boy was a man from the Ancient Kingdom who possessed “the power of stretching.”

While there are obvious major implications here as to who Joy Boy was and how he and Luffy may be related, fans are also taking this new information and looking backward with it at the series’ past.

One Piece’s least-liked arc is slowly but surely seeing the payoff of one of its biggest plot points

Expand Tweet

The Fishman Island arc is, very arguably, where One Piece fans got their first significant piece of information on Joy Boy and who he was.

While the arc is disliked by many for a multitude of other reasons, the efforts it went to in terms of establishing lore and furthering the series’ worldbuilding is widely regarded as one of its crowning achievements.

Likewise, a major piece of this success comes in the form of a Poneglyph which was written by Joy Boy as an apology to the Poseidon of his time for breaking a promise.

The details of the promise have yet to be fully made clear yet, but fans presume it focused on the integration of the Fish Man people into human society on the surface.

That's due to the “Noah,” a massive ark, being said to have a “purpose” to play once Joy Boy’s promise is fulfilled. Coincidentally, the final panel of chapter 1113 saw Dr. Vegapunk confirm that the world will one day sink into the ocean.

Combined with chapter 1114’s reveal of Joy Boy being a member of the Ancient Kingdom, fans are suspecting that the time for his promise to be fulfilled is soon to come.

Expand Tweet

On top of that, Oda has confirmed that the series is in its Final Saga, which will bring the series to its end sometime in the next few years. Combining all these facts, it’s clear that the time for Joy Boy’s promise to be fulfilled is drawing near and will prove to be a major plot point of the series’ Final Saga.

This is also further supported by the fact that Luffy is being built up as the next Joy Boy and has also met and formed a relationship with the Poseidon of his time. Given that chapter 1114’s alleged spoilers further liken them via confirming Joy Boy having “the power of stretching,” it seems all but certain that Joy Boy’s promise will soon be fulfilled.

Related links

One Piece chapter 1114 spoilers

One Piece chapter 1114 official release date and time

One Piece chapter 1113 highlights