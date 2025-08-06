Did To Be Hero X fall off? Decline in the popularity explored

To Be Hero X was officially released on April 6, 2025, as the series's third season, and debuted with impressive scores. Episode 4 received a 9.6 rating on IMDb, with a total average of around 8.7/10. But enthusiasm slowly dissipated after some storylines.Its narrative formula, which was the series's strength, began to turn against it, and with it, viewers' interest was rising. The fans also pointed to a consistent drop in new ratings, citing a declining base of viewers.Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer, and it may include spoilers from the To Be Hero X anime.Exploring the decline in popularity of the To Be Hero X animeTo Be Hero X arrived on the scene of anime with some serious momentum immediately from the start, merging stunning hybrid animation and an astounding narrative structure. It hinted at being a breakout success in the Chinese animation industry. The show experienced some well-deserved early hype, in part due to the quality of the visuals and the bold narrative direction that stood out amidst an overwhelming space.But this initial fire didn't burn very brightly. As the series progressed, the show itself began to reflect creative burnout, and its highly acclaimed format started to lose favor with a large number of viewers.X as seen in anime (Image via LAN Studio)The main reason for the decline in popularity of the To Be Hero X anime was the inconsistent tone and animation style. The first use of dynamic 3D graphics created a level of immersion, but subsequent episodes relied more on an older 2D style of animation.Some fans saw this as a backward step. It was disorienting, especially combined with abrupt changes in point of view. Far from enriching the experience, it created a sense of uncertainty about its own identity, struggling to balance spectacle and emotional complexity.The very form of the narrative also turned into a double-edged sword. Although the choice to write the story in brief, self-contained arcs initially seemed groundbreaking, it later began to count against the show. Characters were introduced rapidly, only to disappear from the story after some episodes. This made it hard for the audience to connect with them emotionally.Queen as seen in anime (Image via LAN Studio)As interest began to decline, so did engagement. While the program maintained a respectable position, it could not sustain the level of viewer engagement that had characterized its initial weeks. Hype surrounding new installments decreased, and internet forums were reduced.This decline suggested a more significant issue: To Be Hero X had every element in place to succeed, but it lacked narrative and emotional continuity. The show's fall in popularity wasn't abrupt, but a slow erosion caused by creative decisions that couldn't fully deliver on their promise.Final thoughtsA still from To Be Hero X (Image via LAN Studio)To Be Hero X premiered with good ratings and crisp visuals, soon catching up with the anime fandom. But its popularity didn't last, as it fell due to inconsistent animation styles and abrupt tone changes. The implementation of short, disconnected arcs prevented viewers from becoming emotionally attached.Audiences also grappled with the series' disjointed narrative structure, which diluted the early buzz. Interest declined over time, indicating that although it initially had its strengths, To Be Hero X could not sustain itself due to decisions that failed to resonate in the long term.Related links:My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 reviewSung Jinwoo's sister becomes a Hunter in a new Solo Leveling side storyOne Piece fans are shocked by the Straw Hat Flag's usage in Indonesia