How to easily defeat Bon Clay (Alubarna, Alabasta) in One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey is home to varied boss fights against unique characters, including many from the iconic manga series. One such fight pits players against the iconic Bon Clay, also known as Mr. 2, one of the main antagonists of that arc, during the Alabasta segment playthrough.

Players will encounter him as they try to stop Baroque Works from wreaking further havoc using a canon in the Alubarna area. This guide details how to deal with the flamboyant boss in One Piece Odyssey.

Here's how to take down Bon Clay in One Piece Odyssey

Bon Clay utilizes his Ballet Kenpo fighting style against the Straw Hats in One Piece Odyssey. As with many other encounters in the game, players must first contend with the minions during this boss fight. Dressed as soldiers, some are equipped with swords, while others have ranged weapons. Positioning and super-effective moves are vital to winning battles.

The core combat, while turn-based, takes place in an arena with characters and foes fighting in one of the four "quadrants." This affects the types of moves that can be performed by both allies and foes and helps switch up strategy. In this case, it is best to have a couple of heroes deal with the Baroque Works soldiers while Luffy (and/or another ally) deals with the boss, Bon Clay himself.

Players can resort to using moves that affect the entire area to get rid of weaker foes quickly. This includes Nami's Thunderball Tempo. Since there are a little over half a dozen regular enemies, large area-of-effect attacks are most useful. Once performed, the entire party can turn their attention to Bon Clay.

Since many of his attacks fall under the Power (red fist icon) class, a hero specializing in Technique (green sword icon) should work well against him.

The green-clad, sword-wielding Zoro is a good pick against Bon Clay. Players should also maintain offense and use buffs/debuffs where needed. Using standard attacks should build TP, which allows for special skills and should be prioritized.

On that note, the boss will do more damage to Speed (yellow pistol icon) characters, especially with his own unique attacks, so be sure to carry a handful of healing items to maintain HP, especially since there are several foes. Eventually, Bon Clay should fall.

Beating Bon Clay will grant players a hefty sum of in-game money, experience, and the Baroque Works Billions' Record Cube. This will be followed by a cutscene showcasing the gang averting danger by deflecting the cannonball in a safe direction.

One Piece Odyssey is developed by ILCA, Inc. and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It was released on January 10, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

