One Piece has provided fans with many strong female characters, and the women of Amazon Lily are arguably some of the most powerful female influences in the series. The island is home to many formidable women, ranging from some of the strongest fighters that could compete with the legendary pirates, to powerful learned intellectuals, to help lead the island to its destiny.
Each has left their mark on the story thus far, as they have helped create some major events and exhibited the influence of the Kuja tribe. With their combination of influence and power, here are the 7 most influential Amazon Lily women in One Piece, ranked from least to most authoritative.
Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.
Marguerite and 6 other most influential Amazon Lily women in One Piece, ranked
7) Marguerite
Marguerite occupies a quietly essential role among the women of Amazon Lily, making her undeniably a big deal. Marguerite was the one who went against conventions to rescue Luffy out of the Calm Belt. She did so while risking her life and showing selfless loyalty and dedicated bravery.
Her strong sense of morals is evident when she offers to take the blame for Luffy's presence, not only for her friends but also in the protection of Luffy himself. After the timeskip, the fact that she became a member of the Kuja Pirates not only indicates her level of maturity as an individual but also the recognition of her worth and trust from others.
6) Boa Marigold
Boa Marigold is one of the most important women of Amazon Lily in One Piece due to her political and strategic position. As the youngest of the Gorgon Sisters and second-in-command of the Kuja Pirates, she shares the role of ruler with the rest of her sisters.
The combination of a King Cobra Zoan Devil Fruit, advanced Armament Haki, and Observation Haki gives her the full capabilities of a protector and enforcer for the island of Amazon Lily. Having been born out of trauma as a former slave, her ability to rise from that experience shaped her as a leader.
5) Boa Sandersonia
Boa Sandersonia is one of the most influential Amazon Lily women in One Piece due to her role as a protector of the Kuja tribe and adviser to Boa Hancock. She is a great and trustworthy warrior and is key in defending the island against an incoming threat.
She has a vital role in maintaining the strength and unity at the Amazon Lily, ensuring that it is in power even when it seems all is crashing down.
Also Read: 10 strongest Gachiakuta characters, ranked
4) Tritoma
As the Empress of Amazon Lily, Tritoma's legacy is characterized by her wise and merciful rule during a significant time. Tritoma ruled after Shakuyaku and before Boa Hancock, and is well known for her compassion when she pardoned Gloriosa for abandoning the island.
Her reign was strong, yet graceful, and she wore a legacy of mercy and steady leadership that influenced those who came after her. Though her rule was emotionally turbulent, her actions resonated in the Kuja's shared history in One Piece.
3) Gloriosa
Gloriosa is highly influential in Amazon Lily as a former empress and adviser to Boa Hancock in One Piece. Her knowledge and expertise have led the island through political turmoil and helped it endure outside influences.
She has contributed to helping Hancock during critical moments, such as with the World Government and becoming aware of the outside world. By progressing with the times and conserving Amazon Lily’s historical legacy, Gloriosa has been able to remain a key figure, maintaining Amazon Lily's stability and protection.
2) Boa Hancock
As the Empress of Amazon Lily and head of the Kuja Pirates, Boa Hancock occupies a unique space in having total control and respect, all while creating informal alliances with the outside world; most prominently, gaining the title of Warlord of the Sea to protect her people.
Hancock's conscious tactical choices show that she will put her own fears and trauma aside for the sake of helping someone else. She is based on a deep sense of duty and a repression of compassion for her people, and shows a fierce loyalty to her tribe in One Piece. She has always chosen to be the responsible leader when it is necessary.
1) Shakuyaku
Shakuyaku’s influence comes from her unparalleled scope on the legacy of Amazon Lily and the broader world of pirates. While serving as the vice-captain and transitioning to the Empress of the Kuja Pirates almost four decades ago, she captivated not just her own crew but also Gol D. Roger.
Her role marked a significant period for the Kuja and established her as the most powerful woman from Amazon Lily of her time.
Final thoughts
The women of Amazon Lily in One Piece wield significant power through their strength and devotion to the Kuja tribe. Women like Marguerite showed bravery as she rescued Luffy while on the island. Boa Marigold and Boa Sandersonia have been powerful fighters and leaders who defended the island.
Tritoma's mercy in ruling made a bridge between the leadership before her and Boa Hancock. Gloriosa helped Hancock navigate political dilemmas, and while Boa herself provided shields for her people through smart alliances with the Pirate Empress. Shakuyaku's rule left a lasting impact, to the extent that she earned respect from Gol D. Roger.
Related links:
- Luffy's secret helper in One Piece during Egghead Island might have been one of Blackbeard's crew
- One Piece: Heroines anime announced with visual
- Loki's potential as a Straw Hat in One Piece will depend on his Devil Fruit