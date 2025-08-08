The strongest Gachiakuta characters are great not just for their raw strength, but for how they uniquely access Jinki and harness their emotions through combat. In a world shaped by discarded items and forgotten people, where strength is both physical and deeply personal.

From chaotic enforcers to rebellious heroes, every character has established their dominance through raw strength, instincts, or terrifying powers that abuse the laws of nature. The narrative continues to push the limitations of its powerhouses in the slums and beyond. Here are the 10 strongest Gachiakuta characters ranked from least to most powerful.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Gachiakuta anime/manga.

Riyo Reaper, Jabber, and 8 other strongest Gachiakuta characters, ranked

10) Riyo Reaper

Riyo Reaper as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Riyo Reaper has the advantage of her speed and nearly unwavering concentration. She's a high-ranking Giver with a unique precision of Jinki usage, which enables her to kill enemies swiftly before they even know it.

Compounding all of these traits is her ability to think clearly and calmly under the threat of death. Not only does this create a psychological advantage, but it also shows that Riyo isn't merely a Giver, she's a deadly intellect. Riyo Reaper is among the strongest Gachiakuta characters, particularly for turning every fight into a show of efficiency and controlled speed that few can ever show.

9) Jabber Wonger

Jabber Wonger is obsessed with combats (Image via Bones)

Jabber Wonger’s amazing ferocity and unpredictability when in battle make him truly unique. Jabber is known for using his Vital Instruments, which consist of ten rings that create poisonous claws. He can overwhelm his opponents with a mix of raw strength and toxic tricks.

While his claws can easily penetrate stone and humans, because of his high pain tolerance as well as willingness to self-inflict poison, Jabber is close to impossible to take down. Due to these traits, Jabber would rank closely with the strongest Gachiakuta characters.

8) Noerde Hew Amozo

Noerde using Last Burst in manga (Image via Kodansha)

Noerde Hew Amozo establishes herself as a powerful individual in Gachiakuta due to her electricity-based abilities. Born a warrior in the all-female Sileia tribe, she uses a particular comb to gather static electricity, and her hair, when "charged", can be used as a whip or spike to hit and stun her opponents.

Though this ability only lasts for a time limit of a few minutes, her best technique, Last Burst, unleashes a huge electric wave with the sacrifice of her hair and causes concentrated area damage. A combination of tactical control while dishing out raw area destructive power, she is ranked among the strongest Gachiakuta characters.

7) Fu Orostor

Fu Orostor is one of the strongest Gachiakuta characters (Image via Bones)

Fu Orostor seems shy and unassuming, but his real abilities come out when he lets his cursed doll, Hii, take over his body. With this transformation, Fu becomes much stronger physically, and he fights ferociously.

His ability to unleash total power through Hii allows him to subdue and defeat foes who are way more powerful than him. This mix of vulnerability and insane fighting strength makes Fu a ferocious fighter, ranking along with the other strongest Gachiakuta characters.

6) Enjin

Enjin as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Enjin is a tough character in Gachiakuta with amazing strength and great instincts. He is the leader of Team Akuta, and also a Cleaner who uses a Vital Instrument called "Umbreaker."

Enjin can move quickly and accurately, with bulletproof durability as a fighter. He can deal with multiple Trash Beasts at once, and that is a noteworthy factor in highlighting one of the strongest Gachiakuta characters who claims to be average.

5) Rudo Surebrec

Rudo Surebrec as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Rudo Surebrec is in a league of his own when it comes to Gachiakuta because of his ability to convert old discarded garbage into powerful Vital Instruments using only his special 3R gloves. With his fluid adaptability, raw strength, and strategy, Rudo can usually overpower his opponents quickly, despite only recently entering the pit.

Rudo has amazing determination, while his powers continue to evolve. He has garnered a lot of respect in a short amount of time among his fellow Cleaners, and it's easy to see why he's one of the strongest Gachiakuta characters. An ability to weaponize anything and even provide ammunition for his allies only helps his case.

4) Tamsy Caines

Tamsy Caines as seen in manga (Image via Kodansha)

Tamsy Caines is one of the strongest Gachiakuta characters, primarily due to his exceptional fighting ability and strategic brain. His ability to control the Spool at incredible speeds allows him to perform attacks powerful enough that they could kill the target instantly.

In addition to having ridiculous strength, Tamsy is calm and calculating, which allows him to outsmart a lot of opponents. Though not often in the spotlight, when he takes action, his manipulation and flawless technique make him a strong character.

3) Corvus

Corvus ranks in the top three strongest Gachiakuta characters (Image via Kodansha)

Corvus is undoubtedly one of the strongest Gachiakuta characters for the fact that he is the leader of the Cleaners and has access to multiple sources of power. He is incredibly reliable, charismatic, and has the respect of strong allies.

He has a unique power that allows him to see through the eyes of crows, and is able to get the type of intelligence that can position himself and his allies in an advantageous tactical position.

His leadership is different from that of the other top-tier characters because he is not driven by malice, but rather a higher mission to uncover the most profound truths of the world.

2) Zodyl Typhon

Zodyl Typhon is the main villain of the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Zodyl Typhon truly emerges as one of the strongest Gachiakuta characters due to his extreme intelligence and versatile fighting style. As the leader of the Raiders, Zodyl possesses power through his specific Vital Instrument, the Mishra Coat. It gives him different transmutative powers according to what he eats.

This allows him to sprout black, spiky appendages for offensive measures and sprout wings to fly, so he is both adaptable and nearly impossible to catch. His tactical mind and multifaceted powers allow him to easily outclass opponents as well, furthering his credibility as one of the more effective fighters in the series.

1) The Watchman

Watchman is the strongest character in the Gachiakuta manga (Image via Kodansha)

The colossal size and overwhelming power of Watchman make it unforgettable in Gachiakuta. Situated at the border between worlds, its said abilities are beyond comprehension, and as a result, it is claimed that mark those who see it with an X- a phenomenon not yet fully explained.

The Watchman is also deeply tied to the ancient Watchman Series of Vital Instruments, which are artifacts known to contain an unlimited amount of thought, and thus is the fundamental source of their power and quality, solidifying Watchman's status as the strongest Gachiakuta character.

Final thoughts

Strongest Gachiakuta characters like Riyo Reaper, Jabber Wonger, Noerde Hew Amozo, and Rudo Surebrec each bring their own powerful uniqueness to the fight. From Riyo’s unparalleled speed and skill, Jabber’s ferocity and poison, Noerde’s life-ending electricity, and Rudo’s development of trash as a weapon, these fighters uniquely define robust power.

Some have tactical geniuses, such as Corvus and Zodyl Typhon, who have proven their mettle, while the unseen Watchman stands at the top with incomprehensible abilities. The fighters themselves are a formidable group, and they reign over fights in the slums and elsewhere.

