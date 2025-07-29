  • home icon
By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 29, 2025 10:07 GMT
Gachiakuta episode 4 preview teases Rudo's first mission as a Cleaners' apprentice (Image via Bones Film)

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the official website and X account for the series unveiled the preview synopsis and images for Gachiakuta episode 4. Titled Cleaner HQ, the episode is set to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other affiliated Japanese networks. It will also be available at 8 am PT in many countries.

In the previous episode, Rudo learned about the Trash Beasts and how they originated from the accumulated emotions in the Ground. He also discovered the existence of the Vital Instruments, which could only be used to deal with the Trash Beasts.

Additionally, Rudo agreed to join the Cleaners, though he wanted information on a way to return to the Sphere. He also met his trainer, Zanka, and teammate, Riyo, under unusual circumstances.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Gachiakuta episode 4.

Gachiakuta episode 4 preview hints at Rudo meeting the other members of the Cleaners

According to the preview synopsis, Gachiakuta episode 4 will continue the events from the previous episode, showing Enjin and others bringing Rudo to the Cleaners' Headquarters to meet the organization's boss, who might know a way to return to the Sphere. However, Rudo discovers that the wandering "boss" is absent.

Since Rudo cannot officially join the Cleaners without the boss's approval, he will be given a chance to showcase his talent as an "apprentice." In other words, Gachiakuta episode 4 preview reveals that Rudo will officially embark on a mission with the fellow Cleaners to hunt down a spotted Trash Beast in the vicinity.

The members of the Cleaners organization, as seen in the preview image (Image via Bones Film)

Additionally, the preview images for Gachiakuta episode 4 confirm that the upcoming installment will feature Semiu, the receptionist at the Cleaners' Headquarters. She will use her glasses, i.e, her Vital Instrument, to check Rudo's true essence.

The episode will also introduce other key members of the Cleaners HQ, such as Gris, Follo, and Tomme. It will explore the concept of the Supporters within the Cleaners HQ and reveal their role in the story. Moreover, the official staff has announced the voice actors for these new characters.

Riyo, as seen in the preview (Image via Bones Film)

Mie Sonozaki joins the cast as Semiu, while Satoshi Hino voices Gris, Kazuki Ura voices Follo, and Hisako Tojo portrays Tomme. The official staff has also described the newly announced characters.

As evident from the preview synopsis and the images, Gachiakuta episode 4 will cover Kei Urana's original dark fantasy manga from chapter 7 onward. As such, the episode will showcase Riyo's Vital Instrument (one of the preview images strongly hints at this) as well as Gris's resolve.

Conclusion

Gachiakuta episode 4 will officially mark the beginning of Rudo's journey as a Cleaner, as he will accompany the Cleaners as an apprentice. The episode will focus on more character introductions, interactions, and feature plenty of action sequences.

