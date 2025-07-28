Gachiakuta episode 3 review: A hilarious and exciting installment that delivers much-needed development for Rudo

Gachiakuta episode 3 delivers an impressive mix of action and comedy while introducing the main cast who will be accompanying Rudo on his journey. While the first two episodes offered a thrilling and fast-paced look into the series’ fascinating world, the latest installment takes its time to establish the foundations of the story and delve into its power system.As a result, it ensures that fans stay engaged for the future, completely prioritizing extensive world-building and long-term immersiveness. Most importantly, while Rudo has been stubborn and naive so far, the Gachiakuta episode 3 shows the first hints of his development, albeit leading to some hilarious misunderstandings.Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers and the writer's opinions.Gachiakuta episode 3 displays Rudo’s desire to mature while highlighting the true nature of Trash Beasts and Vital InstrumentsGachiakuta episode 3: A brief synopsis and narrative reviewGachiakuta episode 3 kicks off by introducing Zanka, a Cleaner who is informed about Rudo’s natural talent by Enjin. Meanwhile, the protagonist is treated for his wounds by an angry old woman and educated about the value of information by Enjin.As they take a walk around the cities of the Pit and stop at a restaurant, Enjin informs Rudo about Anima, or manifested emotions. When Anima turns into energy, it results in the creation of Trash Beasts that attack any human in sight.He explains that the only way to defeat the monsters is through Vital Instruments, which are objects treasured by people for a long time. These items also get inhibited by Anima and are capable of destroying a Trash Beast’s core. The few who can draw out the powers of Vital Instruments are called Givers, and Enjin reveals that both he and Rudo are capable of doing it.While he is unsure of how Rudo can return to the Sphere, Enjin theorizes that the Cleaner’s leader may know it. He then invites Rudo to join the group yet again. Later, Enjin is contacted through his choker and leaves after giving Rudo money. Right before the protagonist feels grateful, Enjin shares that he made the money by selling Rudo’s clothes, prompting the boy to lash out.Right then, a cat pounces and runs away with Rudo’s money bag. Further angered, the boy runs after the animal and uses a stick to capture it. This leads to a misunderstanding, as the stick’s owner, Zanka, confronts Rudo about stealing his treasure. Though annoyed, Rudo remembers Regto’s teachings and tries explaining the situation to Zanka, even offering an apology.While the pair seems to be making amends, Rudo takes it a step too far by giving off a horrifying smile in his attempt to solidify their bond. This triggers Zanka, who condemns Rudo and insults his reason for joining the Cleaners. Tensions rise yet again, as Zanka and Rudo prepare to fight.Just as Rudo activates his gloves, Zanka notes that the protagonist’s power is capable of turning any object into a Vital Instrument. Though their fight begins in an intense manner, it soon takes a comedic turn as Rudo uses a bathroom plunger against Zanka, who is obsessed with cleanliness. This causes the protagonist’s opponent to end up fainting.However, Rudo’s sense of accomplishment is soon ruined when Enjin informs him of what he had used to defeat Zanka. Gachiakuta episode 3 ends as Enjin, Zanka, Rudo, and the newly introduced Riyo make their way to the headquarters of the Cleaners.As mentioned, while the first two episodes of Gachiakuta were high-octane and full of thrills, episode 3 is a welcome change of pace. The installment takes its time to explore the vast world of the Pit, providing in-depth explanations about its culture as well as its power system.Riyo and Rudo as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)Additionally, it reaffirms the series’ excellence in navigating various genres through the hilarious battle between Rudo and Zanka. By revealing the truth behind Rudo’s power, highlighting his close relationship with Regto, and introducing the extended cast of the series, Gachiakuta episode 3 sets up key themes for the upcoming arcs.Hence, if the episodes so far were meant to captivate audiences through non-stop action and excitement, episode 3 keeps its eyes toward the future, ensuring fans stay engaged for the long haul.Gachiakuta episode 3: An overall production criticismRudo as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)Bones Film knocks it out of the park yet again with its adaptation of Gachiakuta episode 3. Though there is very little action, the group’s depiction of Rudo’s hilarious expressions, Zanka’s spoiled nature, and the hilarious “poop” battle is spot-on.In particular, the background score and slow-motion sequences add much more to the scenes, enhancing them beyond what the manga has already shown. The voice acting perfectly fits every situation, capturing the subtleties of Rudo's emotions with precision.Finally, Bones Film's color palette continues to be bold and impressive. Whether it be through vibrant cities that contrast the dark Pit or the eye-popping battle of Vital Instruments between Rudo and Zanka, it is an obvious stand-out in the episode.Final thoughtsGachiakuta episode 3 is a funny and informative installment that dives deep into the world of the Pit and introduces the rest of the main characters. It gives a taste of the development that Rudo is set to undergo while showing off the memorable and unique Cleaners.