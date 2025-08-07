Gachiakuta chapter 147: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 147 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, because of the time zone differences, the chapter will be available on August 12, 2025, at 8 am PT in many regions. Considering the official staff hasn't yet announced a break, interested readers can access the chapter next week on Kodansha's K Manga service.
The previous chapter explored Riyo's clever plan, as she deliberately created a weakness in Felix's impenetrable barrier. She planned it in such a way that Gil would use her powers on Felix, which would then give her the much-needed opening. Given how the chapter ended, fans are now eagerly expecting the release of Gachiakuta chapter 147.
Gachiakuta chapter 147 release date and time
According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 147 will be released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in most regions, and on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to varying time zones.
Gachiakuta chapter 147 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are as follows:
Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 147?
Manga lovers can access Gachiakuta chapter 147 on Kodansha's K Manga site and application. The service has recently expanded its territories in Europe and Asian regions. However, interested readers must purchase coins to read chapters on this service.
Gachiakuta chapter 146 recap
Gachiakuta chapter 146, titled Have a Ball, begins with Riyo wondering how she can cut through Felix's barrier, which is not only spherical but also has a hard texture. As a result, she cannot get a proper grip on her scissors. Riyo thinks she could cut through the barrier if Felix and others come charging toward her.
Meanwhile, on the other side, Gil showcases the might of her Vital Instrument, Gilmero, which can turn any spherical object into a breaking ball. Even though Zanka easily cuts through her balls, she can never run out of them. As Gil is about to smash another ball at Zanka, Riyo hurls Felix and the Spherical Barrier toward her.
With that, Gil mistakenly turns Felix's barrier into one of her breaking balls, which begins to chase after Zanka. Felix becomes troubled by this sudden turn of events, but he is still hopeful that the combination of his love and Gil's resilience can overwhelm the Cleaners. However, Riyo knows that when love is too strong, it's easy for cracks to get in.
As the breaking ball chases Zanka, Riyo swoops in front of him and attempts to cut down the barrier. Gachiakuta chapter 146 ends with Riyo successfully cutting Felix's barrier in half.
What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 147?
Considering how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 147 will likely show the aftermath of Riyo's battle against Felix. She has already cut through the seemingly impenetrable barrier.
Therefore, it remains to be seen how Felix reacts to this event. Furthermore, the chapter may show Mymo's next plan. As the last couple of chapters have indicated, Mymo might use Amo to do his bidding. However, it won't be easy with Rudo around.
