Gachiakuta anime not showing the manga's iconic panel has been the adaptation's boldest choice yet

The Gachiakuta anime is finally on air after a wait that seemed endless. Studio Bones, which brought anime like My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist and Soul Eater, took charge of production responsibilities. With about 5 episodes released so far, it is safe to say that animation efforts have been exemplary. Rudo, Enjin and the Cleaners have been brought to life in the best of ways.

However, amidst all its pluses, there seems to one bold move that the studio made which has come to fans' notice. To put it plainly, an inconic scene from the original source material has been omitted from the anime. Now this scene was quite significance, considering that the entire story proceeds from that point and introduces the other members of the cast.

Gachiakuta: Anime makes bold move by altering one of the manga's most iconic panels

Gachiakuta's iconic scene (Image via Studio Bones)

As mentioned, the Gachiakuta anime has chosen to take a bold step in dropping the animation of a particular scene. This brief panel from the manga is iconc, given that it signifies the transition in Rudo's journey henceforth. The scene in question is the one where Rudo is thrown off the sphere and falls upside down, the sun shining over the horizon as he plummets to the Pit below.

This scene was what the anime teased audiences with in visuals and trailers prior to its actual release. Needless to mention, it was a genuinely adrenaline-pumping moment for readers and those to new to the series. As stated, the scene was significant in presenting a great transition in what comes next for Rudo. He was wrongly accused of Regto's death and was thrown off the Sphere.

That marked the start of the Rudo's journey for redemption in Gachiakuta. His sole aim has been to find the hooded figure responsible and exact revenge for the damage caused. In the process, he discovered his powers as a Giver and how far they can possibly extend beyond those of a regular Giver. His powers stem from his vital instrument, 3R - the gloves Regto gave him.

Enjin and Rudo (Image via Studio Bones)

Thus all in all, Studio Bones’ call to not show one of Gachiakuta's most iconic scenes - Rudo’s fall from the Sphere - is boldly creative and hints at the direction the studo may be moving in with the anime. This specific moment in the manga is vital, serving as a visually powerful metaphor of Rudo's downfall, the injustice done to him, and the literal and emotional plunge into a stranger, dark world.

By omitting it, the animating studio could be signalling a desire to take creative liberties and possibly step away from the source material (at times). Instead, they may be choosing an interpretation is fresh, differs in pacing and renewed in thematic emphasis. Undoubtedly, this move is risky given the scene's importance and significance to existing fans, especially with its use in the anime's promotion.

The anime removing this scene could either be viewed as misleading or the studio's faith in other suspense-building methods. Again, this alternative is evidence of its creative liberty - a step Bones has taken with previous projects too. Maybe the falling scene will be referred to later, or the studio is possibly delaying it for a longer payoff.

Final Thoughts

Zanka Nijiku (Image via Studio Bones)

Studio Bones deciding to omit Rudo’s iconic fall in the Gachiakuta anime looks to be a daring (and possibly creative) move. If true, it is to mirror the studio's developing stance on adaptation. This moment was crucial to conveying the start of Rudo's journey, a key panel manga panel and was prominently featured in promotional material.

By excluding this scene, Bones teases an inclination to step away from the source material towards revamped pacing and thematic emphasis. While this may reframe Rudo’s awakening and/or heighten suspense, it runs the risk of detaching existing fans who treasure the moment as vital. Misleading or strategic, the move speaks of Bones’ faith in its vision and its daring in taking narrative risks.

