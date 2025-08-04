Gachiakuta episode 5: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Gachiakuta episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. Following this, the episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll and other digital services, with multiple subs.

In the previous episode, Rudo joined the Cleaners on a mission as an apprentice. Aside from witnessing how the Cleaners go about their business, Rudo experienced a setback as a Giver. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to find out what happens next in Gachiakuta episode 5.

Gachiakuta episode 5 release date and time for every region

Riyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

According to the anime's official site and the complete release schedule, Gachiakuta episode 5 will be released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, due to the differences in the simulcast timings, the episode will be available 30 minutes later at 8 am PT in global streaming services.

Gachiakuta episode 5 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, August 10, 2025 8 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, August 10, 2025 10 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, August 10, 2025 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, August 10, 2025 12 PM British Summer Time Sunday, August 10, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Sunday, August 10, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 10, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, August 10, 2025 11 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, August 11, 2025 12 AM

Where to watch Gachiakuta episode 5?

Zanka and others in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Interested viewers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Gachiakuta episode 5 on CBC, TBS, and other affiliated networks on the Agaru Anime programming slot. The episode will also be available on BS Nippon, AT-X channels, and on d Anime Store, Netflix Japan, and other digital services.

Gachiakuta episode 5 will be streamed on Crunchyroll in North America, South America, Central America, Oceania, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Russia and Belarus), Southeast Asia, and India. Furthermore, the episode can be enjoyed on Ani-One Asia in selected regions.

Gachiakuta episode 4 recap

Semiu, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

The episode kicks off with Rudo, Zanka, Riyo, and Enjin arriving at the Cleaners HQ. After entering the premises, Rudo encounters Semiu, the Cleaners' receptionist, who gauges his talent using her glasses. Interestingly, Semiu detects something ominous from Rudo, but she refrains from probing into the matter further.

Afterward, Enjin gives Rudo a tour of the Cleaners HQ and explains the different categories within the organization. Meanwhile, Enjin finds out that the Boss has gone on a trip. Rudo becomes angry at Enjin, as he wanted to meet the boss. At this moment, Riyo suggests that Rudo should join the Cleaners on a mission as an apprentice.

She thinks it will be fine for him to observe how the Cleaners operate. Moreover, she is also interested in knowing more about Rudo. Thus, Rudo's observation field trip begins as he joins Riyo and other Cleaners on an "easy" mission.

Riyo and her Vital Instrument (Image via Bones Film)

Apparently, the residents of a small town near the Polluted Zone have spotted a horde of Trash Beasts approaching the barricade. With that, the Cleaners begin their operation. Meanwhile, Rudo meets Gris, one of the Supporters in the Cleaners. He discovers that the Supporters don't have Giver abilities.

Despite that, they are valuable assets to their fellow Giver colleagues. Eventually, Riyo and others begin their assault against a horde of Trash Beasts. Riyo demonstrates her Vital Instrument, The Ripper, to shred a few small Trash Beasts. Riyo's Vital Instrument happens to be a pair of scissors that she can transform into a weapon.

After defeating the small fries, she aims for a gigantic Trash Beast. Yet, no matter how many times she cuts the beast, it shows no sign of disappearing. Meanwhile, Rudo saves a fellow Supporter from a Trash Beast. He transforms a stick into a weapon using his gloves. Yet, suddenly, a realization strikes him: He doesn't know how to use his Vital Instrument.

The Cleaners vs. Trash Beasts (Image via Bones Film)

Just then, Riyo arrives in time to save Rudo from the Trash Beast. Following that, she goes after the big Trash Beast yet again and detects its weak spot. After eliminating the Trash Beast, Riyo finds a piece of an item. She realizes that the Trash Beast was fused with a Vital Instrument.

Elsewhere, one of the human traffickers from the second episode finds himself in an enclosed space. The episode ends with a mysterious hooded figure asking the man about Rudo's whereabouts (he addresses Rudo as a Sphereite).

What to expect in Gachiakuta episode 5?

The mysterious person from episode 4's ending (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 5 will continue the adaptation from chapter 11 of Kei Urana's manga. The episode will likely reveal the identity of the mysterious person seen at the end of the latest installment.

Furthermore, the episode will explore Rudo brooding over his inability to use his Vital Instrument. It remains to be seen if he can find the answer to how he can utilize his powers.

