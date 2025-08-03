The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 is set to be released on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese channels. However, the same episode will be streaming on August 17, 2025, in certain Asian regions, because of the simulcast differences.

The previous episode focused on a discord between Rintaro and Saku when the former refused to tell his friends about his relationship with Kaoruko. Additionally, the episode showed Rintaro realizing how much Kaoruko meant to him. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 release date and time for every region

Subaru Hoshina in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official website and the full release schedule, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 will be released in Japan on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.

Yet, the episode will be streamed on August 17, 2025, in select Asian countries. Additionally, fans should note that the anime won't be released in the USA and many other global regions until September 7, 2025.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 release date and time, as per the show's Japanese schedule, is given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, August 9, 2025 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, August 9, 2025 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, August 9, 2025 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, August 9, 2025 12:30 PM British Summer Time Saturday, August 9, 2025 4:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, August 9, 2025 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, August 9, 2025 9 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, August 9, 2025 11:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, August 10, 2025 1 AM

Where to watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6?

Saku, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and later on MBS and AT-X networks.

Moreover, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 will be streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, the series isn't available on other prominent streaming platforms, such as Prime Video or Crunchyroll.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 recap

Ayato and Rintaro (Image via CloverWorks)

The episode begins with Saku and others asking Rintaro about the note from Kaoruko. As Ayato is about to check it closely, Rintaro snatches it from his hand and says he doesn't want to tell them. Rintaro's refusal irks Saku and makes him angry. Eventually, Rintaro feels guilty about his behavior.

Also, he sends a text message to Kaoruko, informing her about his good results. Kaoruko's face brightens up as she sees Rintaro's text. She is glad that her friend can now join the sports festival. The next day, Rintaro and Saku still seem distant from each other.

Worried, Shohei asks Saku why he seems upset. Saku says he isn't mad about Rintaro's relationship with a Kikyo girl, but about his refusal to talk things out with the group. Saku wonders if Rintaro ever trusts them. Apparently, Rintaro once helped Saku fit into Chidori High. That's why he wants to be there for his friend.

Rintaro's friends (Image via CloverWorks)

Shohei thinks Rintaro is someone who does so much for others without even thinking. Moreover, he reminds Saku that, unlike other times, when he pretended like nothing was wrong, Rintaro did confess his actual feelings. He hopes their friend will tell them everything when the time is right.

Elsewhere, Rintaro's mother is surprised to discover that her son has done well for his standard. At this moment, Kaoruko appears at the patisserie. As soon as she steps in, Rintaro hides behind the counter and urges his mother to stay quiet. However, he eventually meets Kaoruko, who has come to buy some cake as a reward for her results.

Kaoruko Wagumi in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Furthermore, she finds out about Rintaro's results from his mother and offers the boy a high five. However, Kaoruko detects that Rintaro is sad for some reason. So, she tries to motivate him by saying that he needs to eat a lot when he is down. Kaoruko's words manage to bring a smile to Rintaro's face, and he chuckles.

Once she leaves, Rintaro feels he is no longer clouded by his earlier sentiments. He realizes that he can't ignore Kaoruko, for whom he has developed feelings he cannot describe. On the other hand, Kaoruko receives a text from Subaru, asking her to meet at a park. The episode ends with Subaru telling Kaoruko about the fact that she spoke to Rintaro earlier.

What to expect in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6? (speculative)

Subaru tells Kaoruko about her meeting with Rintaro (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 will continue the adaptation from chapter 10 of Saka Mikami's romance manga series. As such, the episode will show Kaoruko's reaction to Subaru's confession.

Moreover, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 6 will explore Kaoruko and Subaru's past. It remains to be seen how Subaru deals with Kaoruko's reaction.

