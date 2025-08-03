Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6 continues Lloyd's journey as he demonstrates his true potential in the face of the approaching demon army threatening Ishtar. Following the rescue of Kureha, a Beast-folk capable of controlling monsters, Lloyd has devised a strategic plan that could turn the tide of the Magocracy's invasion attempt.With his friends rushing to warn Ishtar while he takes Kureha elsewhere to create chaos, this pivotal episode promises to showcase Lloyd's magical abilities on a grand scale. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll following the Japanese premiere scheduled for August 14, 2025, at 1:00 am JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks.Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6 Release date and timeNew episodes of the show premiere every Thursday at the same time, according to a weekly release schedule. Before it airs on the Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji channels on August 14, 2025, the anime will stream in advance on d Anime Store, ABEMA, and Crunchyroll on August 9, 2025.It will be made available to international fans for advanced streaming. Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6 is set to air in Japan on August 14, 2025, at 1:00 am JST on Tokyo MX and other channels.Here is the global release schedule for Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6, as per different time zones:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeSaturdayAugust 9, 20259 amEastern TimeSaturdayAugust 9, 202512 pmGreenwich Mean TimeSaturdayAugust 9, 20254 pmCentral European TimeSaturdayAugust 9, 20256 pmIndian Standard TimeSaturdayAugust 9, 20259:30 pmPhilippine TimeSundayAugust 10, 202512 amJapanese Standard TimeSundayAugust 10, 20251 amAustralian Central TimeSundayAugust 10, 20251:30 amAlso read: 10 best anime to watch if you like Scooped Up by an S‐Rank Adventurer!Where to watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6?Soon after its Japanese premiere, the series will be available to viewers worldwide thanks to Crunchyroll's multilingual subtitle broadcast. Simulcast episodes are usually accessible on the platform, a few hours after they first air. Thanks to Medialink's licensing of the series for Ani-One Asia's YouTube account, Southeast Asian fans now have an alternate viewing option.When the anime premieres, viewers in Japan can watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6 on Tokyo MX and other participating television networks. The series will also be available for on-demand watching on domestic streaming providers in Japan.Also read: Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreEpisode 5 recapLloyd boosts his speed with magic, impressing his friends, who wonder how he maintains it all day. He explains Merlin once abandoned him in monster territory, forcing him to use magic nonstop until he mastered near-limitless spellcasting. His friends find this extreme, but Lloyd wrongly assumes their training was tougher.Meanwhile, Lord Michelle meets General Grist, whose army plans to conquer Ishtar using a kidnapped girl. Sensing demonic magic, Lloyd’s party infiltrates an underground site. Silica uses Earth Magic to kill the demons by collapsing the ceiling. They rescue the girl, Kureha, a Beast-folk who can control monsters.Also read: 10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, rankedWhat to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6? (Speculative)Kureha as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)In Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6, Lloyd might demonstrate his enormous power to aid the whole army of Ishtar. Now with Kureha on their side, the tide of war might change in Ishtar's favor.Lloyd's plan could involve using Kureha's monster control abilities to turn the demon army's own forces against them, while his overwhelming magical power provides decisive support for Ishtar's defenders.Also readScooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 1: Lloyd's fall and unexpected new beginningScooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 1 review: Felix Film’s faithful adaptation gets off to a slow but promising startScooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more