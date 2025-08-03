  • home icon
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 03, 2025 05:28 GMT
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Felix Film)
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Felix Film)

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6 continues Lloyd's journey as he demonstrates his true potential in the face of the approaching demon army threatening Ishtar. Following the rescue of Kureha, a Beast-folk capable of controlling monsters, Lloyd has devised a strategic plan that could turn the tide of the Magocracy's invasion attempt.

With his friends rushing to warn Ishtar while he takes Kureha elsewhere to create chaos, this pivotal episode promises to showcase Lloyd's magical abilities on a grand scale. International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll following the Japanese premiere scheduled for August 14, 2025, at 1:00 am JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6 Release date and time

also-read-trending Trending

New episodes of the show premiere every Thursday at the same time, according to a weekly release schedule. Before it airs on the Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji channels on August 14, 2025, the anime will stream in advance on d Anime Store, ABEMA, and Crunchyroll on August 9, 2025.

It will be made available to international fans for advanced streaming. Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6 is set to air in Japan on August 14, 2025, at 1:00 am JST on Tokyo MX and other channels.

Here is the global release schedule for Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6, as per different time zones:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Saturday

August 9, 2025

9 am

Eastern Time

Saturday

August 9, 2025

12  pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Saturday

August 9, 2025

4 pm

Central European Time

Saturday

August 9, 2025

6 pm

Indian Standard Time

Saturday

August 9, 2025

9:30 pm

Philippine Time

Sunday

August 10, 2025

12 am

Japanese Standard Time

Sunday

August 10, 2025

1 am

Australian Central Time

Sunday

August 10, 2025

1:30 am

Where to watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6?

Soon after its Japanese premiere, the series will be available to viewers worldwide thanks to Crunchyroll's multilingual subtitle broadcast. Simulcast episodes are usually accessible on the platform, a few hours after they first air. Thanks to Medialink's licensing of the series for Ani-One Asia's YouTube account, Southeast Asian fans now have an alternate viewing option.

When the anime premieres, viewers in Japan can watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6 on Tokyo MX and other participating television networks. The series will also be available for on-demand watching on domestic streaming providers in Japan.

Episode 5 recap

Lloyd boosts his speed with magic, impressing his friends, who wonder how he maintains it all day. He explains Merlin once abandoned him in monster territory, forcing him to use magic nonstop until he mastered near-limitless spellcasting. His friends find this extreme, but Lloyd wrongly assumes their training was tougher.

Meanwhile, Lord Michelle meets General Grist, whose army plans to conquer Ishtar using a kidnapped girl. Sensing demonic magic, Lloyd’s party infiltrates an underground site. Silica uses Earth Magic to kill the demons by collapsing the ceiling. They rescue the girl, Kureha, a Beast-folk who can control monsters.

What to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6? (Speculative)

Kureha as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)
Kureha as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

In Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6, Lloyd might demonstrate his enormous power to aid the whole army of Ishtar. Now with Kureha on their side, the tide of war might change in Ishtar's favor.

Lloyd's plan could involve using Kureha's monster control abilities to turn the demon army's own forces against them, while his overwhelming magical power provides decisive support for Ishtar's defenders.

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

