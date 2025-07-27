  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 27, 2025 06:30 GMT
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Felix Film)
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Felix Film)

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5 continues Lloyd's journey as he further integrates with Yui's S-rank party following their recent discovery of monsters being controlled by a Mana stone infused with beastfolk mana.

Ad

After Lloyd's growing confidence in seeking help from his teammates and his strategic leadership during their systematic defeat of the controlled monster hoard, the team faces new suspicions about being deliberately targeted.

International viewers can watch the episode on Crunchyroll soon after the Japanese premiere, which is scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5 Release date and time

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

New episodes of the show premiere every Thursday at the same time, according to a weekly release schedule. The anime will stream in advance on the d Anime Store, ABEMA, and Crunchyroll streaming services on August 2, 2025, before it airs on the Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji channels on August 7, 2025.

The episode will be made available for international fans to watch via advanced streaming. Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5 is set to air in Japan on August 7, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and other channels.

Ad

Here are the international release times for Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Saturday

August 2, 2025

9 am

Eastern Time

Saturday

August 2, 2025

12  pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Saturday

August 2, 2025

4 pm

Central European Time

Saturday

August 2, 2025

6 pm

Indian Standard Time

Saturday

August 2, 2025

9:30 pm

Philippine Time

Sunday

August 3, 2025

12 am

Japanese Standard Time

Sunday

August 3, 2025

1 am

Australian Central Time

Sunday

August 3, 2025

1:30 am

Ad
Ad

Also read: Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 1 review: Felix Film’s faithful adaptation gets off to a slow but promising start

Where to watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5

Ad

Soon after its Japanese premiere, the series will be available to viewers worldwide thanks to Crunchyroll's multilingual subtitle broadcast. A few hours after they first air, Simulcast episodes are usually accessible on the streaming service. Southeast Asian fans now have an alternate viewing option thanks to Medialink's licensing of the series for Ani-One Asia's YouTube account.

When Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5 premieres, viewers in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX and other participating television networks. The series will also be available for on-demand watching on domestic streaming providers in Japan.

Ad

Also read: Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 recap

Lloyd and Silica as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)
Lloyd and Silica as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Lloyd insisted on keeping night watch to prove useful, but Daggus taught him to depend on teammates and rest properly. Taking a small step forward, Lloyd asked Yui for help collecting water. The team discovered monsters near the village being controlled by a Mana stone infused with beastfolk mana.

Ad

When Lloyd spotted another approaching horde threatening to surround them, he led the team with his support magic to systematically defeat all monsters and destroy the controlling stone.

Also read: Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

What to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5 (Speculative)

Ad

Given the suspicious concentration of diverse monsters in one location, Lloyd and his team will likely conclude they're being deliberately targeted by an enemy, suggesting a larger conspiracy at play.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5 may explore the mystery behind the beastfolk-infused Mana stone and reveal who's orchestrating these calculated attacks against their party. Lloyd's growing strategic confidence and teamwork skills will face new challenges as the group investigates this emerging threat.

Ad

Also read

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications