Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lloyd's trip is continued in Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 2 as the banished white wizard embarks on a new adventure with an enigmatic young female adventurer who might be the titular S-rank adventurer.

Ad

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 2 promises to examine Lloyd's initial steps into a new chapter of his adventure career, after the premiere's compelling introduction to his past and his abrupt exit from the hero's party.

Viewers may anticipate seeing more of Lloyd's remarkable support magic in action as he continues to undervalue himself in his usual manner, unaware of his extraordinary powers.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Yui as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 2 is set to air in Japan on July 17, 2025, at 1 am JST on Tokyo MX and other channels. New episodes of the show premiere every Thursday at the same time, according to a weekly release schedule. Five days before the broadcast date, on July 12, 2025, the episode will be made available for international fans to watch via advanced streaming.

Ad

Trending

Here are the international release times for episode 2:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday July 17, 2025 9 am Eastern Time Friday July 17, 2025 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday July 17, 2025 4 pm Central European Time Friday July 17, 2025 6 pm Indian Standard Time Friday July 17, 2025 9:30 pm Philippine Time Friday July 18, 2025 12 am Japanese Standard Time Saturday July 18, 2025 1 am Australian Central Time Saturday July 18, 2025 1:30 am

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 2

Lloyd, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Crunchyroll will broadcast the series with subtitles in many languages, making it accessible to audiences worldwide shortly after its Japanese premiere. A few hours after their first airing, Simulcast episodes are typically accessible on the streaming service.

Ad

To provide viewers in Southeast Asia and Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand) with an alternative viewing option, Medialink licensed the series for streaming on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

When the anime is due to air, Japanese audiences can watch it on Tokyo MX and other participating television networks. Domestic streaming services in Japan will also carry the series for on-demand viewing.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 1 recap

Allen, as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Lloyd, a White Mage, was abruptly dismissed from Hero Allen's party despite his vital support magic. Flashbacks revealed his past with a master who recognized his potential as a Chosen One after he touched a mysterious grimoire. To curb overconfidence, his master sealed his Ancient Magic potential and trained him in White Magic instead. Lloyd adapted by creatively using White Magic for survival and strength.

Ad

A former ally of his master had placed him in Allen's party to avoid past mistakes, but Allen failed to value him. The episode ends with Lloyd joining a new party, hinting at his true potential.

What to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 2 (Speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer Episode 2 will likely focus on Lloyd's early interactions with his new party, especially the young female adventurer who recruited him, possibly an S-rank with hidden talents. Viewers can expect to see Lloyd's support magic in action, revealing skills that exceed typical white mage standards.

The episode can highlight Lloyd's self-doubt despite his worth by contrasting Allen's previous abuse of him with his new team's admiration for him. His inventive use of White Magic can be demonstrated through encounters with monsters or magical trials, providing insight into the world's magic system and hinting at his extraordinary, yet unrealized potential, laying the groundwork for further discoveries.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More