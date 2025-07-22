Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 continues Lloyd's growth as he integrates deeper into Yui's S-rank party following their mission to investigate mysterious monster attacks on local farms.After proving his tactical value by providing dimensional storage, enhancement magic, and even battlefield leadership during their encounters with basilisks and spider monsters, Lloyd is beginning to truly understand his worth.Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 will air on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks on July 31, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. JST, with international viewers able to watch on Crunchyroll.Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 Release date and timeNew episodes will premiere every Thursday at the same time, according to a weekly release schedule. On July 26, 2025, the anime will stream in advance on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services, before it airs on the Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji channels on July 31, 2025.The episode will be made available for international fans to watch via advanced streaming. Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 is set to air in Japan on July 31, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and other channels.Here are the international release times for episode 4 advanced screening:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeSaturdayJuly 26, 20259 amEastern TimeSaturdayJuly 26, 202512 pmGreenwich Mean TimeSaturdayJuly 26, 20254 pmCentral European TimeSaturdayJuly 26, 20256 pmIndian Standard TimeSaturdayJuly 26, 20259:30 pmPhilippine TimeSundayJuly 27, 202512 amJapanese Standard TimeSundayJuly 27, 20251 amAustralian Central TimeSundayJuly 27, 20251:30 amAlso read: Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreWhere to watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4Soon after its Japanese premiere, Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 will be available to viewers worldwide thanks to Crunchyroll's multilingual subtitle broadcast. Simulcast episodes are usually accessible on the streaming service a few hours after they first air.Thanks to Medialink's licensing of the series for Ani-One Asia's YouTube account, Southeast Asian fans now have an alternate viewing option. When the anime premieres, viewers in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX and other participating television networks. The series will also be available for on-demand watching on domestic streaming providers in Japan.Also read: Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreWhat to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 3 recapLloyd and the S-rank adventurers as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)Lloyd joins a party led by Yui, who feels guilty for pressuring him to join. Though a White Mage, he surprises them with Combat Mage skills and dimensional storage magic, helping carry their gear. While investigating unusual monster attacks on farms near the Magocracy's border, they’re attacked by a basilisk during camp.Lloyd enhances Yui and Silica’s abilities, helping them defeat it easily. He later teaches the group dimensional storage, blaming their slow progress on his teaching. After defeating spider monsters, Lloyd feels ashamed for giving battle orders, but the team praises his leadership. He begins to suspect the spiders' destination.Also read: Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 1 review: Felix Film’s faithful adaptation gets off to a slow but promising startWhat to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 (Speculative)Lloyd and the S-rank adventurers as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 will likely explore the mysterious spider monster migration and the unusual cooperation between monster species, hinting at a deeper threat possibly linked to the Magocracy’s past conquests. As Lloyd’s strategic skills grow, he’ll face new challenges investigating these attacks while respecting Yui’s leadership.Tensions with the demon nation may rise, adding political complexity. Lloyd’s development continues as he balances instinct and teamwork, and the identity of his master, revealed to be a Combat Mage, not a White Mage, may hold key relevance to the mystery. The episode promises deeper intrigue and character growth within a shifting geopolitical landscape.Also readScooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 1: Lloyd's fall and unexpected new beginning10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, ranked10 best anime to watch if you like Scooped Up by an S‐Rank Adventurer!