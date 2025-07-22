  • home icon
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Jul 22, 2025 00:30 GMT
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Felix Film)
Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Felix Film)

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 continues Lloyd's growth as he integrates deeper into Yui's S-rank party following their mission to investigate mysterious monster attacks on local farms.

After proving his tactical value by providing dimensional storage, enhancement magic, and even battlefield leadership during their encounters with basilisks and spider monsters, Lloyd is beginning to truly understand his worth.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 will air on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks on July 31, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. JST, with international viewers able to watch on Crunchyroll.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 Release date and time

also-read-trending Trending

New episodes will premiere every Thursday at the same time, according to a weekly release schedule. On July 26, 2025, the anime will stream in advance on the d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services, before it airs on the Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji channels on July 31, 2025.

The episode will be made available for international fans to watch via advanced streaming. Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 is set to air in Japan on July 31, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and other channels.

Here are the international release times for episode 4 advanced screening:

Time Zone

Release Day

Release Date

Release Time

Pacific Time

Saturday

July 26, 2025

9 am

Eastern Time

Saturday

July 26, 2025

12  pm

Greenwich Mean Time

Saturday

July 26, 2025

4 pm

Central European Time

Saturday

July 26, 2025

6 pm

Indian Standard Time

Saturday

July 26, 2025

9:30 pm

Philippine Time

Sunday

July 27, 2025

12 am

Japanese Standard Time

Sunday

July 27, 2025

1 am

Australian Central Time

Sunday

July 27, 2025

1:30 am

Where to watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4

Soon after its Japanese premiere, Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 will be available to viewers worldwide thanks to Crunchyroll's multilingual subtitle broadcast. Simulcast episodes are usually accessible on the streaming service a few hours after they first air.

Thanks to Medialink's licensing of the series for Ani-One Asia's YouTube account, Southeast Asian fans now have an alternate viewing option. When the anime premieres, viewers in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX and other participating television networks. The series will also be available for on-demand watching on domestic streaming providers in Japan.

What to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 3 recap

Lloyd and the S-rank adventurers as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)
Lloyd and the S-rank adventurers as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Lloyd joins a party led by Yui, who feels guilty for pressuring him to join. Though a White Mage, he surprises them with Combat Mage skills and dimensional storage magic, helping carry their gear. While investigating unusual monster attacks on farms near the Magocracy's border, they’re attacked by a basilisk during camp.

Lloyd enhances Yui and Silica’s abilities, helping them defeat it easily. He later teaches the group dimensional storage, blaming their slow progress on his teaching. After defeating spider monsters, Lloyd feels ashamed for giving battle orders, but the team praises his leadership. He begins to suspect the spiders' destination.

What to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 (Speculative)

Lloyd and the S-rank adventurers as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)
Lloyd and the S-rank adventurers as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 4 will likely explore the mysterious spider monster migration and the unusual cooperation between monster species, hinting at a deeper threat possibly linked to the Magocracy’s past conquests. As Lloyd’s strategic skills grow, he’ll face new challenges investigating these attacks while respecting Yui’s leadership.

Tensions with the demon nation may rise, adding political complexity. Lloyd’s development continues as he balances instinct and teamwork, and the identity of his master, revealed to be a Combat Mage, not a White Mage, may hold key relevance to the mystery. The episode promises deeper intrigue and character growth within a shifting geopolitical landscape.

