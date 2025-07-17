Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 3 continues Lloyd's journey as the underestimated white mage discovers his true potential within his new S-rank party. After successfully healing Silvie's magistone disease and demonstrating his extraordinary abilities, Lloyd has won the respect of Yui's best team.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 3 will air on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks on July 24, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. JST. International viewers can see the episode in advance on July 19, 2025, on Crunchyroll and other websites.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 3 release date and time

New episodes of the show premiere every Thursday at the same time, according to a weekly release schedule. The d Anime Store and ABEMA streaming services will be broadcasting the anime in advance on July 19, 2025, before it airs on the Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Fuji channels on July 24, 2025.

The episode will be made available for international fans to watch via advanced streaming. Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 3 is set to air in Japan on July 24, 2025, at 1:00 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and other channels.

Here are the international release times for episode 3:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday July 19, 2025 9 am Eastern Time Saturday July 19, 2025 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday July 19, 2025 4 pm Central European Time Saturday July 19, 2025 6 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday July 19, 2025 9:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday July 20, 2025 12 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday July 20, 2025 1 am Australian Central Time Sunday July 20, 2025 1:30 am

Where to watch Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 3

Soon after its Japanese premiere, the series will be available to viewers worldwide thanks to Crunchyroll's multilingual subtitle broadcast. A few hours after they first air, Simulcast episodes are usually accessible on the streaming service. Southeast Asian fans now have an alternate viewing option thanks to Medialink's licensing of the series for Ani-One Asia's YouTube account.

When the anime premieres, viewers in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX and other participating television networks. The series will also be available for on-demand watching on domestic streaming providers in Japan.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 2 recap

Lloyd meets S-rank adventurers Yui, Daggas, Cross, and Silica, who are stunned when he casts five enhancement spells at once without incantation. Confused by his lack of confidence, they learn his past with the hero Allen, whom they deem an idiot for dismissing Lloyd.

Hearing of Klum’s sister Silvie, who is turning into magistone, Lloyd diagnoses magistone mana infection and invents a new White spell to draw it out and heal her. Klum, amazed, calls him the greatest White Mage she’s seen and rejoins Silvie in adventuring. Yui invites Lloyd to join their party, surprising him with their enthusiasm.

What to expect from Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 3 (Speculative)

Yui and Lloyd as seen in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 3 will focus on Lloyd's official integration into Yui’s S-rank party and his first major mission with them. Now valued for his powerful healing and support magic, Lloyd begins to realize his true worth. The episode will highlight his innovative spellcasting and how it enhances the team’s effectiveness.

In contrast to his time with Allen, Lloyd is now surrounded by allies who genuinely appreciate him, boosting his confidence. The story may further explore the world’s magic system and hint at the sealed Ancient Magic his master locked within him, setting the stage for future revelations about his immense potential.

