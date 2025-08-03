The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 9, 2025, on Netflix. Japanese TV networks, such as Sapporo TV and TV Shinshu, will also broadcast the episode as it is released. The previous episode was mainly separated from the main narrative. While it did feature some of the main storyline, it primarily dealt with the Wig Ghost's arrival at Yoshiki's house. The episode then follows his journey to rid himself of the ghost with the help of Hikaru. The duo is transported to a different dimension while trying to figure out how to get rid of the ghost. After multiple struggles, the two finally escape and defeat the Wig Ghost. The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)As mentioned earlier, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1 pm ET. The Japanese release of the episode, as well as in some other countries, is scheduled for Sunday, August 10, 2025. The difference in release date and time is based on the corresponding time zones:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time2:00 amSunday, August 10, 2025Eastern Daylight Time1:00 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025Pacific Daylight Time10:00 amSaturday, August 9, 2025British Summer Time6:00 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025Central European Summer Time7:00 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025Australian Central Standard Time2:30 amSunday, August 10, 2025Indian Standard Time10:30 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025Philippine Standard Time1:00 amSunday, August 10, 2025Brasilia Time2:00 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025Where to watch The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6?The Japanese fans of the late-night horror anime series will be able to watch it on several TV networks, like Sapporo TV, TV Shinshu, Miyagi TV, Aomori Broadcast, and many more. Additionally, ABEMA will stream the upcoming episode exclusively in Japan.Netflix will stream the episode for global fans of the series, offering both Japanese and English dubbing options. While the time and date mentioned in this article are accurately calculated, they are subject to change in the event of any production delays.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: A brief recapThe previous episode, titled Wig Ghost, started with a paranormal occurrence in Yoshiki's house, as Kaoru was taking a bath. The episode then shifted to the school, showing a segment between Yoshiki and Hikaru as they were attending the cooking class. After talking for a bit, Yoshiki and Hikaru went to a deserted classroom so that Yoshiki could feel inside Hikaru again.After that, the next day, Yoshiki, Hikaru, and Yuuta went to the mall, and Yoshiki showed off his talent and skills at the claw machine in the arcade. After talking about the &quot;Wig Ghost&quot;, Hikaru went back to Yoshiki's house to crush and eat the ghost.After Hikaru had not come out for a while, Yoshiki rushed in and found Hikaru drowned in the tub. As he reached to grab him, the Wig Ghost pulled him in, too. After drowning for a while, Yoshiki was pulled into a mysterious dimension with strange things, as he ended up in front of a young version of Hikaru in front of him.After struggling in the dimension for a bit, both Hikaru and Yoshiki were back in reality. As Hikaru spotted the Wig Ghost at the corner of the ceiling, he immediately crushed and ate it. Hikaru joined Yoshiki's family for dinner as the end credits rolled in.What to expect from The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6? (Speculative)With the way episode 5 ended, the upcoming The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6 will likely be completely different than any continuation. It may dive back into the main narrative of the story and continue the storyline of Yoshiki and Hikaru.Also read:Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 6: Release date and timeReborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6: Release date and timeWitch Watch episode 18: Release date and time