  The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 03, 2025 02:30 GMT
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6 release date and time (Image via Cygames Pictures)
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6 release date and time (Image via Cygames Pictures)

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 9, 2025, on Netflix. Japanese TV networks, such as Sapporo TV and TV Shinshu, will also broadcast the episode as it is released.

The previous episode was mainly separated from the main narrative. While it did feature some of the main storyline, it primarily dealt with the Wig Ghost's arrival at Yoshiki's house.

The episode then follows his journey to rid himself of the ghost with the help of Hikaru. The duo is transported to a different dimension while trying to figure out how to get rid of the ghost. After multiple struggles, the two finally escape and defeat the Wig Ghost.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)
Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

As mentioned earlier, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1 pm ET. The Japanese release of the episode, as well as in some other countries, is scheduled for Sunday, August 10, 2025. The difference in release date and time is based on the corresponding time zones:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time2:00 amSunday, August 10, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time1:00 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time10:00 amSaturday, August 9, 2025
British Summer Time6:00 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025
Central European Summer Time7:00 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time2:30 amSunday, August 10, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:30 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025
Philippine Standard Time1:00 amSunday, August 10, 2025
Brasilia Time2:00 pmSaturday, August 9, 2025
Where to watch The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6?

The Japanese fans of the late-night horror anime series will be able to watch it on several TV networks, like Sapporo TV, TV Shinshu, Miyagi TV, Aomori Broadcast, and many more. Additionally, ABEMA will stream the upcoming episode exclusively in Japan.

Netflix will stream the episode for global fans of the series, offering both Japanese and English dubbing options. While the time and date mentioned in this article are accurately calculated, they are subject to change in the event of any production delays.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: A brief recap

The previous episode, titled Wig Ghost, started with a paranormal occurrence in Yoshiki's house, as Kaoru was taking a bath. The episode then shifted to the school, showing a segment between Yoshiki and Hikaru as they were attending the cooking class. After talking for a bit, Yoshiki and Hikaru went to a deserted classroom so that Yoshiki could feel inside Hikaru again.

After that, the next day, Yoshiki, Hikaru, and Yuuta went to the mall, and Yoshiki showed off his talent and skills at the claw machine in the arcade. After talking about the "Wig Ghost", Hikaru went back to Yoshiki's house to crush and eat the ghost.

After Hikaru had not come out for a while, Yoshiki rushed in and found Hikaru drowned in the tub. As he reached to grab him, the Wig Ghost pulled him in, too. After drowning for a while, Yoshiki was pulled into a mysterious dimension with strange things, as he ended up in front of a young version of Hikaru in front of him.

After struggling in the dimension for a bit, both Hikaru and Yoshiki were back in reality. As Hikaru spotted the Wig Ghost at the corner of the ceiling, he immediately crushed and ate it. Hikaru joined Yoshiki's family for dinner as the end credits rolled in.

What to expect from The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6? (Speculative)

With the way episode 5 ended, the upcoming The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6 will likely be completely different than any continuation. It may dive back into the main narrative of the story and continue the storyline of Yoshiki and Hikaru.

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

