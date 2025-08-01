  • home icon
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 01, 2025 19:30 GMT
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 6 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi)
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, as per the anime's official website. While Japanese TV networks like Tochigi TV and Tokyo MX will broadcast the upcoming episode, Crunchyroll will stream it globally.

The previous episode introduced a few new characters, but it was mostly about Monica choosing elective classes to join at the academy. The episode also featured a confrontation between Monica and Elliott with some thugs who came to ambush them.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 6: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)
The Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, due to the time zone difference, many regions will be able to watch the episode on Friday, August 8.

The release date and time of the episode across several major time zones have been listed below, along with a countdown for the same:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time1:30 amSaturday, August 9, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time12:30 pmFriday, August 8, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time9:30 amFriday, August 8, 2025
British Summer Time5:30 pmFriday, August 8, 2025
Central European Summer Time6:30 pmFriday, August 8, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time2:00 amSaturday, August 9, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:00 pmFriday, August 8, 2025
Philippine Standard Time12:30 amSaturday, August 9, 2025
Brasilia Time1:30 pmFriday, August 8, 2025
Where to watch Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 6?

As listed by the anime series' official website, the upcoming episode will air on several Japanese television networks, including Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, Yomiuri TV, BS11, AT-X, and TV Aichi. Additionally, streaming services like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT will also stream the upcoming episode in Japan.

For the global audience, Crunchyroll will stream the episode, as per their summer 2025 anime lineup and streaming schedule. Crunchyroll's stream will exclude the countries of Japan, China, Mongolia, and Korea. The dates and times mentioned in this article are subject to change in case of production delay, and will be adjusted accordingly.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 5: A brief recap of the events so far

Episode 5, titled The Adventures of the Silent Witch, kicked off with action as Monica and Nero were together when an Earth Dragon spawned. While a mage was having difficulty taking out the dragon, Monica secretly sniped it with her magic. The episode then shifted to the academy, where a new professor joined, named William Macragan.

While trying to avoid Felix's proposition of joining the Fundamental Magecraft classes as an elective subject, Monica accidentally agreed to it. As Monica and Felix approached the class, they met the mage from the market, who revealed his name as Glenn Dudley, a transfer student.

As Monica entered the classroom, she saw Professor Macragan and started panicking, as the latter was her professor back at Minerva Academy. However, it was revealed that Macragan's eyesight has gone bad and he did not recognize Monica. As Monica was about to get caught, she somehow managed to escape.

As the episode progressed, Monica and Elliott were attacked by some thugs, but they noticed them before the attack, thanks to Monica's perception skills. While Monica knocked out the thugs, a horse was running towards her. However, a girl named Casey Grove appeared and saved her. At the end of the episode, Monica finally chose her elective classes, Chess and Horse riding.

What to expect from Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 6? (Speculative)

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)
The upcoming Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 6 will likely feature more on Monica joining the elective classes. Furthermore, due to the association with the classes, Elliott and Casey will also be featured in the upcoming episode.

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

