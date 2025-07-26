  • home icon
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 26, 2025 19:30 GMT
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 5 release date and time (Image via Gokumi)
The Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, as per the official website of the anime. Japanese TV networks like Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and Tokyo MX will release the episode. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll will digitally distribute the episode for global fans.

The previous episode mostly focused on Monica's interaction with Cryil and Professor Thornlee, the real culprit behind the tampered financial records. Additionally, it also featured a few displays of Monica's magical powers.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 5: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Gokumi)
As mentioned above, the Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 2, 2025, Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, many worldwide regions will be able to watch the episode on Friday, August 1, 2025, due to the difference in time zones.

The release date and time for the episode for several global regions have been listed below, along with a countdown for release, and are as follows:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time1:30 amSaturday, August 2, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time12:30 pmFriday, August 1, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time9:30 amFriday, August 1, 2025
British Summer Time5:30 pmFriday, August 1, 2025
Central European Summer Time6:30 pmFriday, August 1, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time2:00 amSaturday, August 2, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:00 pmFriday, August 1, 2025
Philippine Standard Time12:30 amSaturday, August 2, 2025
Brasilia Time1:30 pmFriday, August 1, 2025
Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 5: Where to watch?

Japanese fans of the fantasy-romance anime series can watch it on several TV networks like Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, TV Aichi, AT-X, BS11, Yomiuri TV, and Tokyo MX every Saturday. Popular streaming services in Japan like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT are also streaming the episodes as they air.

As per their summer 2025 anime release schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will digitally distribute the anime episodes for global fans, except for in countries like China, Korea, Mongolia, and Japan. While the date and time mentioned in this article are accurate, they might change in case of any production delays.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 4: A brief recap

The previous episode began with the huge announcement of Louis becoming a father, as the message was conveyed to Monica and Nero at the academy by Ryn. After all three of them sensed a huge amount of mana accumulating near the boys' dormitory, they rushed to find Cyril trapped in ice. Monica was able to suppress it by using strong fire magic.

After a brief flashback to Cyril's childhood, the episode focuses on the real culprit behind the manipulated records as Monica confronted him- the Student Council Advisor, Professor Thornlee. As Thornlee tried to cast a mind-manipulating spell on Monica, it backfired, and Monica altered Thornlee's mind. A few days later, it was revealed that Thornlee was arrested for his financial crimes.

As the episode progressed, a conversation between Louis and Ryn revealed that Louis assigned Monica to the second prince, Felix, just to bully and torment her. However, Louis also tells Ryn that Monica is far stronger than she looks and behaves, and refers to her as a "monster". The episode ended with Cyril and Monica setting out to greet all the other club leaders.

What to expect from the Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 5? (Speculative)

Episode 5 will likely show more of Cyril and Monica&#039;s developing relationship (Image via Gokumi)
Episode 5 will likely show more of Cyril and Monica's developing relationship (Image via Gokumi)

The upcoming Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 5 will likely introduce all the other club leaders at the Serendia Academy. Meanwhile, the new bonding between Cyril and Monica will likely be explored further. Nevertheless, fans can expect another major event to take place in the upcoming episode.

