  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 31, 2025 04:30 GMT
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks.

Ad

The previous episode mostly featured Boxxo, Lammis, and the others clearing out the Origin Stratum and defeating the Netherlord's underling, who was controlling the monsters. The episode also showed a few different forms of vending machines that Boxxo tried for the first time.

Reborn as Vending Machine season 2 episode 6: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

As mentioned earlier, the Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6 is going to be released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While most other countries will be able to watch the episode on the same day, the timings will differ based on individual time zones.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A brief list of release dates and times for several time zones has been listed below, along with a countdown for the upcoming episode:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmWednesday, August 6, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amWednesday, August 6, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amWednesday, August 6, 2025
British Summer Time3:30 pmWednesday, August 6, 2025
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmWednesday, August 6, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time12:00 amThursday, August 7, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmWednesday, August 6, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmWednesday, August 6, 2025
Brasilia Time11:30 amWednesday, August 6, 2025
Ad
Ad

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6: Where to watch?

Ad

Fans of the series from Japan can watch the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6 as it is broadcast on several television networks like Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS NTV, on August 6, 2025. Additionally, streaming services like d Anime Store and U-NEXT will also be streaming the episode in Japan, at a similar time to the TV broadcast.

Global fans of the series will be able to watch the episode on Crunchyroll, as they announced in their summer 2025 anime streaming lineup and schedule. The dates and times mentioned in this article are accurately calculated from verified sources. However, they are subject to change in case of production delay.

Ad

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5: A brief recap of events so far

Ad

The previous episode began with Hulemy listing out names of all the stratums for Boxxo— the Origin Stratum, Dead's Lament Stratum, Clearflow Lake Stratum, Labyrinth Stratum, Scorching Sand Stratum, Dark Forest Stratum, and the Dog Mountain Stratum. After the transfer, Kerioyl stepped in and claimed that the Menagerie of Fools and the Band of Gluttons would be looking out for the Netherlord's underlings.

After Boxxo and the others cleared a fair bit of the Origin Startum, they stopped to have lunch, when Boxxo transformed into a new form. After trying a variety of new food items, the squad then again progressed to make their way through the stratum. While Boxxo wanted Lammis to toss him so that he could search for the underling, Lammis misinterpreted and rushed with Boxxo.

Ad

After going on for a while, Boxxo and Lammis found the Nethrlord's underling and defeated her very quickly. As they were returning from the stratum, all of them discussed their wishes. Boxxo also became a rice vending machine and cooking machine, preparing meals for everyone.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6? (Speculative)

Ad

The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6, titled Sweet Temptation might feature some filler material for the anime series, but will also likely focus back on the main story. The main characters will be the focus of the episode, with Boxxo and Lammis progressing further with their adventures.

Also read:

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications