Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks.The previous episode mostly featured Boxxo, Lammis, and the others clearing out the Origin Stratum and defeating the Netherlord's underling, who was controlling the monsters. The episode also showed a few different forms of vending machines that Boxxo tried for the first time.Reborn as Vending Machine season 2 episode 6: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)As mentioned earlier, the Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6 is going to be released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While most other countries will be able to watch the episode on the same day, the timings will differ based on individual time zones.A brief list of release dates and times for several time zones has been listed below, along with a countdown for the upcoming episode:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time11:30 pmWednesday, August 6, 2025Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amWednesday, August 6, 2025Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amWednesday, August 6, 2025British Summer Time3:30 pmWednesday, August 6, 2025Central European Summer Time4:30 pmWednesday, August 6, 2025Australian Central Standard Time12:00 amThursday, August 7, 2025Indian Standard Time8:00 pmWednesday, August 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmWednesday, August 6, 2025 Brasilia Time11:30 amWednesday, August 6, 2025 Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6: Where to watch?Fans of the series from Japan can watch the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6 as it is broadcast on several television networks like Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS NTV, on August 6, 2025. Additionally, streaming services like d Anime Store and U-NEXT will also be streaming the episode in Japan, at a similar time to the TV broadcast.Global fans of the series will be able to watch the episode on Crunchyroll, as they announced in their summer 2025 anime streaming lineup and schedule. The dates and times mentioned in this article are accurately calculated from verified sources. However, they are subject to change in case of production delay.Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5: A brief recap of events so farThe previous episode began with Hulemy listing out names of all the stratums for Boxxo— the Origin Stratum, Dead's Lament Stratum, Clearflow Lake Stratum, Labyrinth Stratum, Scorching Sand Stratum, Dark Forest Stratum, and the Dog Mountain Stratum. After the transfer, Kerioyl stepped in and claimed that the Menagerie of Fools and the Band of Gluttons would be looking out for the Netherlord's underlings.After Boxxo and the others cleared a fair bit of the Origin Startum, they stopped to have lunch, when Boxxo transformed into a new form. After trying a variety of new food items, the squad then again progressed to make their way through the stratum. While Boxxo wanted Lammis to toss him so that he could search for the underling, Lammis misinterpreted and rushed with Boxxo.After going on for a while, Boxxo and Lammis found the Nethrlord's underling and defeated her very quickly. As they were returning from the stratum, all of them discussed their wishes. Boxxo also became a rice vending machine and cooking machine, preparing meals for everyone.What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6? (Speculative)The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 6, titled Sweet Temptation might feature some filler material for the anime series, but will also likely focus back on the main story. The main characters will be the focus of the episode, with Boxxo and Lammis progressing further with their adventures.Also read:The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 5: Release dateThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Release dateSecrets of the Silent Witch episode 5: Release date