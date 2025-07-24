Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to be out on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm, according to Japanese Standard Time. The episode will premiere on Tokyo MX and its other sister channels in Japan, while Crunchyroll will stream it worldwide.This episode is about recovery and celebration following the hard-fought battles. While the villagers mend the damage, Boxxo brings relief with cold drinks and even a splashy water pool. A spontaneous Summer Festival further uplifts the mood, as Boxxo becomes a shaved ice dispenser, bringing joy to all. Beneath the festive mood, Lammis lets her inner turmoil about lost justice out. The season concludes with travel plans to the Origin Stratum, establishing the next leg of the journey.Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers.Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5 release date and timeReborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to be out on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will follow the simul-cast worldwide, but considering the time zone difference, it will be out on Thursday, July 31, 2025, for some countries.Here is the detailed release date and time of Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5 for different countries:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time11:30 pmWednesday, July 30, 2025Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amWednesday, July 30, 2025Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amWednesday, July 30, 2025British Summer Time3:30 pmWednesday, July 30, 2025Central European Summer Time4:30 pmThursday, July 31, 2025Australian Central Standard Time12:00 amWednesday, July 30, 2025Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Brasilia Time 11:30 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5 countdownWhere to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5?Shirley as seen in anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)Fans can watch the upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5 by streaming the live broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, AT-X, and other sister channels on the mentioned dates and times in Japan. It will also be available to watch online on d Anime Store and U-NEXT if someone misses it on TV.For the global fans, it will be available on Crunchyroll. The show is also available on Prime Video in some parts of the world.Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 4 recapThe previous episode was all about recovery and emotional processing after the intense battle. The villagers are tired, but everyone is eager to start repairing the Clearflow Lake stratum since the enemies have been defeated.Boxxo assured everyone that the village would be secured once things settled down. Hulemy said they also made progress with the transfer circle—it is not functioning much yet, but it can now transfer two to three people.As the weather turns hot, the group looks for relief. Boxxo does something unexpected by leading them to a pool he made to help everyone cool down to take a much-needed break. To further lift their spirits, they decided to hold a Summer Festival.A still from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5 (Image via Studio Gokumi)Boxxo happily contributed to the occasion by dispensing cold drinks and shakes, and even went into shaved ice machine mode to help quell everyone's cravings for some great snow cones, all the while providing great joy and entertainment.Later in the episode, Lammis mentioned that Director Bear punished the man who destroyed her village. Although she fetched justice, she wasn't thrilled because she wanted to deal with him herself—which was part of the motivating reason she became a hunter in the first place.Director Bear also noted that, in order to prepare for the future, it was time to send Hulemy, Lammis, and Boxxo to the Origin Stratum via the transfer circle to assist with evacuations and reinforcements.What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5? (speculative)A still from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5 (Image via Studio Gokumi)Since the previous episode hints at a future battle, Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 5 will most likely lay the base of the upcoming fights. It will be very interesting to see how the trio of Hulemy, Lammis, Boxxo—and the addition of Mishuel will turn out.The episode is also expected to reveal Mishuel's true intention of going with them at the Origin Stratum, since he volunteered himself.Related links:One Piece's Galley-La has turned into a labyrinth of secrets, and the hints were present long before the revealThe Rocks D. clan in One Piece could be one of the most formidable, and this one character is proof enoughDespite what One Piece just revealed, Blackbeard might not be Rocks D. Xebec’s son