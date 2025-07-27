The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST on ABEMA Premium. The episode will be streamed by Crunchyroll on the same day at 8:30 pm IST for global fans.After the advanced screening of the episode, it will be re-released on Japanese TV networks and other streaming services one week later, on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The previous episode was mostly about a promotion quest for the party, where the girls again attempted to kill Toto in various ways.The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 5: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)The advanced screening of The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 5 will be on Saturday, August 2, 2025, on ABEMA Premium and Crunchyroll. Other streaming websites and Japanese TV networks will be able to watch the episode on a later date on August 9.The following time zone schedule for the global release of the episode is based on the advanced screening, and not the TV release. The countdown also follows a similar timeline to the pre-release:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time11:00 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025Eastern Daylight Time11:30 amSaturday, August 2, 2025Pacific Daylight Time8:30 amSaturday, August 2, 2025British Summer Time4:30 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025Central European Summer Time5:30 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025Australian Central Standard Time1:00 amSunday, August 3, 2025Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025 Philippine Standard Time11:30 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025 Brasilia Time12:00 pmSaturday, August 2, 2025 The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 5: Where to watch?As mentioned earlier, the series is being released in two phases by the production house, Studio Connect. ABEMA Premium members and Crunchyroll users will be able to watch the advanced screening of the episode, while non-premium members and Japanese TV networks will be able to watch the episode a week later.The Japanese TV networks that will broadcast the anime include NCB, BS11, Sun TV, AT-X, Tokyo MX, HTB, and Tochigi TV. The streaming websites include DMM TV, d Anime Store, Prime Video, and Hulu. All the mentioned channels and streaming platforms will broadcast/stream the anime on Saturday, August 9, 2025.The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 4: A brief recapThe episode began with Toto and the others going on a quest to rank up their party. However, as they enter the trial dungeon, each of the girls takes turns eliminating him on different floors, but fails as always, with them interfering with each other's attempts.After reaching a room in the dungeon, there were three doors, one representing treasure, another one glory, and the third one pleasure. Anemone chose the door to treasure, while Ciel chose the door to glory, and Goa chose the door to pleasure, leaving Toto to choose one of the options from the three. Instead of deciding on one, Toto decided to punch the floor, and they all came crashing down to the lower level.After reaching the lowest floor, an old guy named Bele appeared, who challenged them to land a single blow on him to finish the quest. While Bele and Toto were fighting, the girls buffed Bele so that he could take out Toto for them. However, Toto defeated Bele with a single punch, despite the buff. This marked the finish of the quest, and Toto's party became D-Rank adventurers.What to expect from The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 5? (Speculative)Hapi Queneil as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Connect)The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 5 will mostly introduce the character of Hapi Queneil, who appeared at the end of the last episode. Furthermore, following the theme of the series, fans can expect a few more assassination attempts on Toto from the girls.Also read:Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 20 release dateThe Demon Prince of Momochi House: Succession manga set to end in September 2025I can't imagine a sadder story than Demon Slayer with Muichiro as the protagonist