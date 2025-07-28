Witch Watch episode 18: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 18 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. The previous episode featured the boys being forced to participate in a death game, referenced from a popular movie franchise.Furthermore, it also featured a comical section where Nico's magic backfired and caused a scene in the school for the boys, as well as for the president of the student council.Witch Watch episode 18: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)As mentioned above, Witch Watch episode 18 is set to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 5:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the date for the release remains constant, the timing changes for the worldwide release of the episode, based on the difference in time zones for specific regions.The table below details the release date and time of the episode as per the corresponding time zones:Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time5:30 pmSunday, August 3, 2025Eastern Daylight Time4:30 amSunday, August 3, 2025Pacific Daylight Time1:30 amSunday, August 3, 2025British Summer Time9:30 amSunday, August 3, 2025Central European Summer Time10:30 amSunday, August 3, 2025Australian Central Standard Time6:00 pmSunday, August 3, 2025Indian Standard Time2:00 pmSunday, August 3, 2025 Philippine Standard Time4:30 pmSunday, August 3, 2025 Brasilia Time5:30 amSunday, August 3, 2025 Witch Watch episode 18: Where to watch?Fans from Japan can watch episode 18 on selected television networks like MBS and TBS. Meanwhile, the episode will also be streamed exclusively on several streaming platforms like Nico Nico, ABEMA, MBS video ism, and TVer in Japan.As per a continuation of the spring 2025 anime release schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for international fans. Additionally, Netflix and Hulu will also stream the episode for global fans, with Hulu being a paid-only subscription service exclusive to the US.Witch Watch episode 17: A brief recapAs a continuation of the previous episode, Morihito, Kanshi, Keigo, and Miharu woke up at a strange warehouse, all having strange masks on their faces. As a character appeared on the screen and revealed its name as Jig-Jag, it was pretty evident that this was a reference to the popular horror movie franchise, Saw.Jig-Jag then revealed that he had captured Nico in another room, and the boys would have to play his &quot;Death Game&quot; to save her. For the first game, it was called Ouroborus. However, after playing one round and Kanshi losing immediately, the boys turned on Jig-jag for making a boring game, and changed the rules by themselves.As they were about to start the new version of the game, Nico came to play with them, making it clear that this was all her plan, and Keigo was her accomplice. In the second part of the episode, all the boys at the school were placed under special surveillance as they were deemed dangerous by some of the teachers.Meanwhile, as Nico's elongation magic backfired, the boys, along with the president, ended up with contorted limbs. The only way to turn back was for Nico to recast the spell, but she had already left. After going around town and finding Nico, they were all turned back to normal.What to expect from Witch Watch episode 18? (Speculative)The upcoming Witch Watch episode 18, as per the preview at the end of episode 17, will likely feature the main characters indulging in a game of marbles. It will also likely feature two of Nico's friends from school: Kara and Shiki.Also read:The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 5: Release dateThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Release dateSecrets of the Silent Witch episode 5: Release date