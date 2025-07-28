  • home icon
Witch Watch episode 18: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 28, 2025 09:30 GMT
Witch Watch episode 18 release date and time (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)
Witch Watch episode 18 release date and time (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

Witch Watch episode 18 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official website. The previous episode featured the boys being forced to participate in a death game, referenced from a popular movie franchise.

Furthermore, it also featured a comical section where Nico's magic backfired and caused a scene in the school for the boys, as well as for the president of the student council.

Witch Watch episode 18: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)
Still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

As mentioned above, Witch Watch episode 18 is set to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 5:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the date for the release remains constant, the timing changes for the worldwide release of the episode, based on the difference in time zones for specific regions.

The table below details the release date and time of the episode as per the corresponding time zones:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time5:30 pmSunday, August 3, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time4:30 amSunday, August 3, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time1:30 amSunday, August 3, 2025
British Summer Time9:30 amSunday, August 3, 2025
Central European Summer Time10:30 amSunday, August 3, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time6:00 pmSunday, August 3, 2025
Indian Standard Time2:00 pmSunday, August 3, 2025
Philippine Standard Time4:30 pmSunday, August 3, 2025
Brasilia Time5:30 amSunday, August 3, 2025
Witch Watch episode 18: Where to watch?

Fans from Japan can watch episode 18 on selected television networks like MBS and TBS. Meanwhile, the episode will also be streamed exclusively on several streaming platforms like Nico Nico, ABEMA, MBS video ism, and TVer in Japan.

As per a continuation of the spring 2025 anime release schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for international fans. Additionally, Netflix and Hulu will also stream the episode for global fans, with Hulu being a paid-only subscription service exclusive to the US.

Witch Watch episode 17: A brief recap

As a continuation of the previous episode, Morihito, Kanshi, Keigo, and Miharu woke up at a strange warehouse, all having strange masks on their faces. As a character appeared on the screen and revealed its name as Jig-Jag, it was pretty evident that this was a reference to the popular horror movie franchise, Saw.

Jig-Jag then revealed that he had captured Nico in another room, and the boys would have to play his "Death Game" to save her. For the first game, it was called Ouroborus. However, after playing one round and Kanshi losing immediately, the boys turned on Jig-jag for making a boring game, and changed the rules by themselves.

As they were about to start the new version of the game, Nico came to play with them, making it clear that this was all her plan, and Keigo was her accomplice. In the second part of the episode, all the boys at the school were placed under special surveillance as they were deemed dangerous by some of the teachers.

Meanwhile, as Nico's elongation magic backfired, the boys, along with the president, ended up with contorted limbs. The only way to turn back was for Nico to recast the spell, but she had already left. After going around town and finding Nico, they were all turned back to normal.

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 18? (Speculative)

The upcoming Witch Watch episode 18, as per the preview at the end of episode 17, will likely feature the main characters indulging in a game of marbles. It will also likely feature two of Nico's friends from school: Kara and Shiki.

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

