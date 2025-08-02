The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5: Rintaro's relationship with Kaoruko grows, while Subaru confesses the truth

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5, titled Premonition of a New Beginning, was released on Saturday, August 2, 2025. The episode witnessed Rintaro Tsumugi react to his friends after they had asked him about the study planner and his relationship with Kaoruko Waguri, a Kikyo student. Eventually, Saku was angry at Rintaro, who refused to tell anything.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 revealed interesting facts about Rintaro and Saku's friendship, and later showcased a moment between Kaoruko and Subaru, who finally told her friend about the fact that she spoke to Rintaro. Moreover, the episode saw Rintaro realize that he couldn't sever his ties with Kaoruko. Overall, the episode was packed with drama and wholesome moments.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5: Rintaro's discord with Saku

Rintaro and Ayato (Image via CloverWorks)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 begins with Rintaro Tsumugi's friends, Saku, Shohei, and Ayato, discovering the study planner Kaoruko gave him. As such, they ask him about his relationship with Kaoruko. At first, Rintaro keeps quiet, but when Saku presses further, he apologizes and says he doesn't want to tell them.

As their argument is about to escalate, the homeroom teacher, Tsukada, intervenes and tells them to start cleaning the class and get back to studying. Meanwhile, Rintaro feels guilty about snapping at his friends and refusing to tell them the truth. He feels worse, not only because of saying such stuff to his friends, but also for not checking Kaoruko's message earlier.

Rintaro, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

He thinks he should thank her. As such, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 shows Rintaro informing Kaoruko about his result via a text message. Kaoruko's face brightens up as she checks Rintaro's text. She is glad about Rintaro's result, and is even happier because it means he can participate in the sports festival.

Meanwhile, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5, Rintaro continuously thinks about Subaru's words from before. As such, he doesn't know whether he should respond to Kaoruko's text as frequently as he would like. The next day, Rintaro and Saku appear distant from each other. The earlier incident has created a rift between the duo.

Saku, as seen in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 (Image via CloverWorks)

Worried about them, Shohei tries to make plans after school to try and mend their relationship. However, they both pass on his offer. Nevertheless, Shohei and Ayato manage to convince Saku to come with them. When they ask him about why he seems so upset, Saku replies that he isn't mad at Rintaro for having a relationship with a Kikyo girl.

Rather, he is upset about the fact that their friend doesn't talk things out with the group. He wonders if Rintaro even trusts them. According to The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5, Rintaro Tsumugi once helped Saku fit into Chidori High. That's why he wants to be there for Rintaro if something happens to him.

Saku, Shohei, and Ayato, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

That said, Shohei thinks Rintaro is exactly the kind of person who does so much for others without thinking. Hence, he probably doesn't know about Saku's actual feelings. Nevertheless, Shohei is hopeful that one day Rintaro will open up to them. He also reminds Saku that, unlike the previous occasions, when he pretended like nothing was going on, Rintaro did confess his genuine feelings.

That's why he thinks their friend will eventually disclose the truth at the right time. Meanwhile, Rintaro's mother asks him why he looks so depressed, and wonders whether he has failed his exams. Yet, she is astonished to discover that her son has gotten good marks for his standard. At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5, Kaoruko appears at the store.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5: Subaru confronts Kaoruko

Kaoruko, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

As soon as Kaoruko steps into the patisserie, Rintaro quickly hides and begs his mother to stay quiet. Yet, eventually, Rintaro's cover is blown, and he confronts Kaoruko, who appears happy to see him. Kaoruko states that she has come to get some cake as a reward for her midterm exams.

As she learns about Rintaro's result from his mother, Kaoruko Waguri offers the boy a high-five. Yet, she realizes that the boy is off for some reason, so she tries to motivate him by saying that he needs to eat often when he is down. Initially embarrassed, Rintaro begins to brighten up and even laughs when Kaoruko is lost in her message.

Rintaro chuckles, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Seeing this side of Rintaro makes Kaoruko glad, and she brightly smiles at the boy. After this, Waguri leaves with the cake and says she will stop by again. Once she leaves, Rintaro gains clarity over his feelings. He feels his heart is no longer clouded by Subaru's comments. Rather, Rintaro realizes how much he admires Kaoruko and that he cannot possibly stop talking to her.

He feels "something" that he can't put into words. After this, the narrative of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 shifts the focus to Kaoruko at the train station. She notes to herself that she wasn't expecting to see Rintaro at the patisserie, and recalls his smile. Kaoruko thinks Rintaro's smile was "cute." Yet, she still appears worried and wonders whether she should text him to see if something has happened.

Subaru Hoshina, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

At this moment, she receives a message from Subaru, who is waiting for her at a park they used to visit a lot in childhood. Meanwhile, Rintaro's mother prepares a sumptuous dinner for her son to celebrate the boy passing his exams. She is happy that her son has done well and didn't give up, like he used to in the past. Instead, he kept on trying hard, and the effort paid off.

After a heartwarming moment between a mother and a son, the episode shifts the focus to Subaru, waiting for Kaoruko at the park. Once Kaoruko reaches the park, Subaru tells her that she wants to talk to her about Rintaro Tsumugi. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 ends with Subaru Hoshina confessing to Kaoruko that she talked to Rintaro earlier.

