Lord of Mysteries episode 7: Klein Moretti awakens the Seer's true potential, as he detects the Orchestrator's presence

Lord of Mysteries episode 7, titled Coincidence, was released on Saturday, August 2, 2025. The episode followed Klein Moretti as he uncovered the secret to digesting the Seer potion and realized the existence of an orchestrator who could be pulling the strings from behind.

Ad

Klein realized that a series of coincidences led him to the Antigonus family's notebook. Furthermore, Lord of Mysteries episode 7 introduced Megose, one of the key characters of this season. Overall, the episode had impressive visual aspects and narrative flair.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Lord of Mysteries episode 7.

Lord of Mysteries episode 7: Klein Moretti discovers more facts about the Antigonus family

Azik, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Lord of Mysteries episode 7 opens with Klein Moretti asking Azik Eggers about the fluctuations in his fate, and whether he still sees them. Azik wonders whether Klein has noticed any coincidences in the last two or three months.

Ad

Trending

He assumes the answer must be hidden within them, such as in the Antigonus Family's notebook, which Klein often talks about. Following this, the Lord of Mysteries episode 7 switches to the Blackthorn Security Company, where Kenley, one of the Nighthawks members, organizes a mini party to celebrate his engagement.

Old Neil congratulates him and states that the Tingen Nighthawks are finally breaking the curse of not finding romance. Following a lighthearted moment featuring Klein and others from the Nighthawks, Captain Dunn Smith enters the hall. He briefly assigns the day's duties to everyone, but forgets about Klein.

Ad

Dunn Smith, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Eventually, he asks Klein to patrol outside the Chanis Gate and advises him not to open the gate at any cost, even if he hears sounds from the inside. Additionally, he tells him to submit a performance review to the Holy Cathedral within a minimum of 10,000 words. While performing his duties at night, Klein Moretti detects something suspicious from inside the room of the Chanis Gate.

Ad

On a closer inspection, he sees an eerie puppet peeking from the closed doors. As the bell begins to chime, Leonard and Royale immediately arrive at the scene and ask Klein about the commotion. Based on Klein's descriptions, Leonard surmises that it's the Sealed Artifact 3-0625, The Misfortune Cloth Puppet.

The Sealed Artifact 3-0625 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

According to the Lord of Mysteries episode 7, it's unusual for the puppet to come to life and lure the watchman of the Chanis Gate, unless a newly arrived Sealed Artifact affects it. Interestingly, the Antigonus Family's notebook has been recently placed within the confined walls of the Chanis Gate.

Ad

Afterward, the narrative of the Lord of Mysteries episode 7 shifts the focus to the Tarot Card gathering, where Audrey Hall and Alger Wilson bring a few excerpts of Emperor Roselle's letters. From Roselle's letters, Klein discovers the existence of Zaratul, who led the ancient organization, the Secret Order.

Interestingly, Zaratul's sequence 9 was Seer. Meanwhile, Audrey asks Klein, aka the Fool, about the time needed to digest her Sequence 9 potion. Klein replies that it will take anywhere from a month to half a year. On the other hand, Alger informs the Foll about the rumors he has heard of a Sequence 8 Listener from the Aurora Order, who is seeking the Holy Residence of the True Creator.

Ad

Klein Moretti, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

According to the Lord of Mysteries episode 7, many hidden organizations believe the Creator didn't fully die, but left behind a core called the True Creator. Moreover, the card of the Hanged Man was created by Emperor Roselle using the True Creator as the reference. Yet, Klein prefers to call the True Creator the Fallen Creator.

Ad

Afterward, in Lord of Mysteries episode 7, he asks his guests about the Antigonus Family. Unfortunately, Alger doesn't know anything, except that they possess an eerie and terrifying pathway. Moreover, the Antigonus Family's history can be traced back to the third epoch, i.e, the Cataclysm epoch. They were eventually destroyed by the Evernight Goddess.

The Tarot Card gathering leaves Klein with many strange facts he didn't know earlier. He thinks about the Antigonus family relic that Mr. Zaratul of the Secret Order wanted to Emperor to steal. Additionally, he wonders if he can obtain the subsequent potion recipes from the Secret Order, as they have a Seer.

Ad

Alger, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

At any rate, he thinks he should explore the problems one by one. At first, Klein wants to uncover the "coincidences" Mr. Azik told him about. After channeling his thoughts to his previous encounters, Klein realizes an interference from someone. He wonders if Eliott's kidnapping and other incidents were all related to lead him to the Antigonus family's notebook.

Ad

Additionally, in Lord of Mysteries episode 7 Klein senses that the Acting Method alone might not be enough to digest his Seer potion. He performs a Divination to check if he can find the potion formula of the Clown Sequence. Klein confronts a dream-like sequence, where he sees a glowing brain from Bieber's corpse, and a red orb from the Clown's blood.

Furthermore, in Lord of Mysteries episode 7, he sees a mysterious figure, along with Welch and Naya. Undoubtedly, Klein gets even more puzzled by such visions.

Ad

Lord of Mysteries episode 7: A series of coincidences leads Klein to the Clown potion's recipe

Lanevus, as seen in Lord of Mysteries episode 7 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

The next day, a woman named Christina arrives at the Divination club to locate the whereabouts of a certain man named Lanevus, who has fled after impregnating his niece, Megose, and looting their family savings. According to the Lord of Mysteries episode 7, Megose was betrothed to Lanevus, a prime suspect in the Iron Ore investment case in the Hornacis Mountains.

Ad

Klein Moretti sees Megose, a blonde-haired woman, obsessed with the child she's carrying. Megose notes that her child is special, who often hums her to sleep. Undoubtedly, Klein finds it strange. Following this, Megose runs away from the club, causing a slight commotion. She refuses to sacrifice her baby, even though it carries Lanevus' blood.

Meanwhile, Klein Moretti shows Angelica a sketch of the man he saw in his Divination and asks her whether she has seen the man. Interestingly, Angelica has seen the person with Hannas Vincent. Apparently, they were talking about some "ruins." Suddenly, Klein realizes that it's perhaps connected to the Hornacis Mountains' main peak.

Ad

Megose, as seen in Lord of Mysteries episode 7 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Furthermore, he recalls seeing the Deweyville library borrowing record and wonders if he can find something about it there. After investigating alone, Klein finds Lanevus' name on the record books, along with another name: Siris Arapis. Meanwhile, Klein detects the presence of a person stalking him.

Ad

On a closer inspection, he realizes that it's the same person from his Divination. Unfortunately, Klein fails to catch the man, as he transforms into a Berserk Beyonder. After eliminating the threat, Klein Divines into the man's consciousness to see if he can find the Clown potion.

Although he does accomplish his task, he is confronted by the True Creator's visage. At this moment, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 7, Dunn Smith arrives. He warns Klein not to perform Divination on the fading consciousness of a Berserk Beyonder. Interestingly, the Nighthawks identify the person as Sirus Arapis, the very man Klei read about in the record books.

Ad

The Nighthawks (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Klein then tells his captain about how he obtained the Clown potion's recipe. However, Dunn Smith says it should still be appraised by the Holy Cathedral first. Following this, Leonard Mitchell searches the man's belongings and finds a letter. Interestingly, it's addressed to Mr. Z, one of the oracles of the Aurora Order, asking for assistance for the Doomsday, which will use the whole Tingen as the Sacrifice.

Ad

Furthermore, Klein discovers that the "eerie and terrifying" pathway of the Antigonus family is none other than the Seer pathway. He wonders about what terrifying treasure must be lying at the Hornacis Mountain range. Meanwhile, at the grey mist, Klein Moretti thinks about the recent coincidences and realizes that someone must be pulling the strings from behind.

He realizes that everything begins with the original Klein's death. Thus, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 7, Klein Moretti performs a Divination act to see the true reason behind the original Klein's suicide. However, the Divination doesn't work; Klein realizes that it was naive of him to rely on Divination to find the truth.

Ad

Klein Moretti digests the Seer potion in Lord of Mysteries episode 7 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

He thinks that Divination isn't all-powerful after all. Just as he comes to this resolution, something mysterious happens to Klein's body. Lord of the Mysteries episode 7 shows Klein Moretti finally digesting the Seer potion. He realizes that the key to digesting the potion was not relying on Divination.

Ad

With that, Klein confronts the vision of red chimneys and wonders whether he will find the orchestrator's identity there. Lord of Mysteries episode 7 ends with an eerie ritual, where a secret organization seeks the birth of a terrifying being.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More