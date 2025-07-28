Lord of Mysteries episode 7: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lord of Mysteries episode 7 is set to be released on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time, as per the show's official platforms. The episode will be streamed on Tencent Video/WeTV, Crunchyroll, and other digital services, with subtitles in multiple languages. The previous episode revolved around the Azik Eggers arc, revealing his connections to the Lamud Castle. The episode also confirmed that Azik was over a thousand years old. As a Beyonder of a Pathaway, with Corpse Collector as the starting Sequence, Azik possessed immense powers and conquered wars. Considering how the episode ended, fans are eager to know what happens next in the Lord of Mysteries episode 7.Lord of Mysteries episode 7 release date and time for every regionAzik, as seen in the donghua (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)According to Tencent Video and the show's complete release schedule, Lord of Mysteries episode 7 will be released on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time. However, due to the differences in the show's simulcast timings, the episode will be available an hour later on international streaming services.Lord of Mysteries episode 7 release date and time, as per the different time zones, are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeFriday, August 1, 2027 PMCentral Standard TimeFriday, August 1, 2029 PMEastern Standard TimeFriday, August 1, 20210 PMBrazil Standard TimeFriday, August 1, 20211 PMBritish Summer TimeSaturday, August 2, 20253 AMCentral European TimeSaturday, August 2, 20254 AMIndian Standard TimeSaturday, August 2, 20257:30 AMPhilippine Standard TimeSaturday, August 2, 202510 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeSaturday, August 2, 202511:30 AMWhere to watch Lord of Mysteries episode 7?Klein Moretti, as seen in the donghua (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Interested viewers can watch Lord of Mysteries episode 7 on Tencent Video/WeTV and Muse Asia in selected regions.After an hour of its release on the said platforms, Lord of Mysteries episode 7 will be available on Crunchyroll in select regions, including North America, South America, Central America, Oceania, Europe, North Africa, Southeast Asia, and India.Lord of Mysteries episode 6 recapThe Lamud Castle (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)The episode opens with Azik Eggers drawing something on the wall with blood. Elsewhere, Klein Moretti visits the Lamud Castle with the Nighthawks to purify a Knight's Wraith. To that end, Dunn Smith has brought the Sealed Artifact 3-0782, the Mutated Sun Sacred Emblem, which can dissipate a wraith in a minute.As they fight the wraith of a Headless Knight, the Nighthawks Captain realizes it's not an ordinary one. Yet, eventually, they purify the spirit with combined efforts. That said, Dunn Smith suggests they should still watch over the castle for a while. As such, he gives Klein the Sealed Artifact to hold for an hour.Curiosity gets over Klein, as he performs divination on the object to find its origin. He enters the Grey Fog and peeks into the object's past. Klein Moretti discovers the object's connection to the Eternal Blazing Sun, which controls the Sun pathway. At this moment, he touches the object's raw material and confronts the Eternal Blazing Sun's Deity.The Wraith in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Without the Grey Mist's powers, Klein would have burned to a crisp. He realizes that he should think twice before performing divination on everything. Afterward, the episode shows Klein Moretti heading to Professor Azik's house. The professor has found a book on the Hornacis Mountain Range. According to the book's content, an ancient nation existed at the Hornacis Mountain Range.The inhabitants of that nation believed death wasn't the end, and the deceased family would protect them. Furthermore, they worshipped a deity named the Ruler of the Evernight and the Mother of the Sky. Meanwhile, Klein observes the painting on the wall and realizes it's the Lamud castle. Apparently, Azik has a deep connection to the castle, and he wishes to reclaim his past.Azik's dream (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)With that, Klein guides Azik to the Lamud castle, where he remembers his life as a King. Moreover, the episode reveals that the wraith was Azik's son, who loved to wanted to become a knight. The episode uses flashbacks to reveal Azik's tragic backstory. Although he gained fame, he was blessed by the spirits. With such a cursed life, he realized he would only bring misfortune on his family.Thus, he left them and embarked on a new journey. Moreover, Azik finds the coffin of his child, with the skull missing. He vows to find the person responsible for it and destroy them. Meanwhile, he thanks Klein for everything he has done. After leaving the castle, Klein Moretti realizes that he should cherish the moments with Melissa and Benson before he finds a way to return to his own world.What to expect in Lord of Mysteries episode 7? According to the preview video, Lord of Mysteries episode 7 will likely build up the events leading to the Doomsday of Tingen.The episode will likely show Lanevus, Medose, and other important characters. Additionally, the episode may show Klein Moretti discovering the secret of the Red Chimney through Divination.