My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch and more

As per the anime's official website, My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 is set to air on Sunday, August 03, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. CloverWorks has returned once again with this fan-favorite series amid much excitement. The first season enjoyed great success, and the studio fulfilled fans' pleas for another installment with the much-awaited season 2.
Episode 4 featured Marin and Gojo take on their next cosplay challenge - the former's participation in a gender-bent beauty pageant at the school cultural festival. It showcased the character Marin planned to dress up, i.e., Rei-sama. The episode also witnessed Gojo learn that his classmates were rooting for him to prepare Marin's outfit and that he could count on them when it mattered most.
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 release date and time
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 has been scheduled for release on Sunday, August 03, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. Given the difference in time zones, the episode will be available for streaming at varying times on Saturday, August 02, 2025, corresponding to the original Japanese release. The following table details the release dates and times for the episode:
Where to watch My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5?
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 will be available on Sunday, August 03, 2025, at 12:00 am JST on BS11, TOKYO MX, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV in Japan. A subsequent broadcast is set for AT-X on the same day at 10:00 pm JST, with other local networks streaming the episode not too long after.
For those situated in other areas around the globe, the episode will be available on the mega anime-streaming platform Crunchyroll.
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 4 brief recap
Titled "Has All My Measurements Memorized", the episode began with an announcement from Marin and Gojo's homeroom teacher - their class would do a Takoyaki stall for the upcoming school cultural festival. There would also be a beauty pageant, but with a twist, i.e., it would be gender-bent.
This meant that boys would dress as girls and vice versa. Needless to say, there was immense excitement and the class had one name on their lips - Marin Kitagawa. It was an opportunity for her to cosplay at school, which she wasn't going to let to go and announced Gojo as her aide, getting him all flustered.
The blonde chose to cosplay Rei-same from PrezHost. It was a character from a popular show that was female, but dressed as a male host for part time work. Through Gojo's weepy eyes, the episode afforded a breakdown of the scene involving the character that Marin was going to be cosplaying.
In brief, Rei Kogami had a fateful encounter with transfer student Koyomi, who offered her a bento after finding her famished. This kind act developed an unrequited affection and appreciation from Rei towards Koyomi. But Koyomi felt that she didn't mean as much to Rei. This was due to Rei's work as a male host.
The scene gave Gojo ideas for the outfit, but the issue was time. He had to help his class with interior design, Marin with the outfit and care for his grandfather. Seeing him stressed, Marin offered to begin working on the outfit herself. Thus, with instructions from Gojo, she set out to gather the required components.
Elsewhere, Gojo approached his classmates to offer a hand with the interior design. To his surprise, they encouraged him to help Marin with the outfit. They were incredibly understanding of his duties and assured him that they had the interior design handled. Instead, he should focus fully on the outfit.
With a renewed excitement, a gleam in his eye and the knowledge from Amane Himeno, Gojo chased after and caught up with Main to begin work on the cosplay.
What to expect from My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5? (speculative)
My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 has set up perfectly to explore a theme that the story seems to be edging towards - relying on others. As seen in episode 4, Gojo was stressed about being burdened with a number of tasks, but his classmates assurance proved crucial in him altering this view. With the stall work being handled by his friends, he could focus fully on helping Marin with her outfit, yet an important part in his class winning the pageant. Thus, that is what My Dress-Up Darling season 2 episode 5 will dive into - the intricacies of Marin's next costume and likely use what Amane Himeno taught the pair about cosplay.
