Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 is set to premiere on Friday, August 01, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on HIDIVE. Shortly after the Japanese release, the episode will drop on platforms like ABEMA, FOD/TVer, and Crunchyroll.
The fourth episode offered a deep dive into Kabura Honda's past and how she became a vampire. Playing a role in turning her into one was Haru Nanakusa, an individual likely holding a key to Nazuna's past. Becoming a vampire rid Kabura of her weak and frail body and introduced her to a whole other world.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 release date and time
Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 has been scheduled to drop on Friday, August 1, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be simulcast by HIDIVE upon its initial Japanese release, meaning it will be available shortly after it drops on Japan's various television networks.
Depending on where fans are located across the globe, the episode will be released at different times on Friday, from the morning until later in the evening. The episode release schedule will be as follows:
Where to watch Call of the Night season 2 episode 5?
Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 will first be available in Japan on its various television networks. This includes channels like ABEMA, Fuji TV, Okayama Broadcasting, and Kagoshima TV. Since the episode will be simulcast, it will soon be available for international viewers to stream as well.
HIDIVE has acquired streaming rights for the episode, and it will be available to stream shortly after the Japanese release. Crunchyroll will also be streaming the episode, along with platforms like Prime Video and FOD/TVer.
Call of the Night season 2 episode 4 brief recap
Titled Do You Want To Be Able To Run?, the episode resumed at the point where Nazuna and Ko ran into Kabura at the hospital. Clad in a nurse's uniform and "working the overnight shift," the latter warned the pair not to approach Room 307 as it was believed to be haunted. But needless to mention, they did go close.
Ko was already suspecting Kabura to be hiding something. With Nazuna in tow, he picked up on something odd that she said about Kabura being cold "for ages," and he excused himself to use the restroom. Nazuna waited outside, not knowing that Kabura had grabbed Ko and taken him elsewhere.
Now switching to Kabura and Ko, the latter questioned Kabura about Nazuna being her offspring, but that wasn't the case. At this point, Nazuna arrived and questioned Kabura about her offspring, but even that was incorrect. Ultimately, Kabura tossed Nazuna a bag of her human blood to reveal information.
As the series has established, vampires can learn about a person upon sucking their blood. In this case, Nazuna experienced a scene featuring a look into Kabura's origins. She was a sickly and frail girl, having repeated hospital visits and tended to by a Nazuna lookalike, named Haru Nanakusa.
On one occasion, Kabura heard her friends speak about her behind her back, and that brought about a realization; they didn't truly know her and viewed her as a burden. She, too, was tired of being sick so often and wanted to be able to run again. Here, Haru became a key, as she revealed herself as a vampire to Kabura and offered her the opportunity to run again by turning her into a vampire as well.
What to expect from Call of the Night season 2 episode 5? (speculative)
Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 has been set up to offer important information about Nazuna's past. With episode 4 showcasing Kabura's origin story and her transformation by Haru Nanakusa, Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 will possibly delve deeper into her adjusting to her new life.
It may even shed light on their relationship and the whereabouts of Haru, a key to Nazuna's past. Call of the Night season 2 episode 5 will also see Ko learn more about becoming a vampire, as he has been witnessing the entire situation. Ko seeing Kabura’s vulnerability could evolve his dynamic with Nazuna and compel the latter to face parts of her past she may have buried a while ago.
