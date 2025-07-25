  • home icon
The Water Magician episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Jul 25, 2025 02:30 GMT
The Water Magician episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)
The Water Magician episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The Water Magician episode 5 is scheduled to be released on August 1, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Episode 4 premiered on July 25, 2025, and focused on Ryou as he took his first steps towards being a proper adventurer and explorer.

The latter part of the episode focused on the sudden appearance of an Akuma who was now somehow targeting Ryou. Since even the Akuma were able to recognize the blessings bestowed by the Fairy King, it is possible that future episodes actually reveal more about the rather mysterious Fairy King.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 5.

The Water Magician episode 5 release date and time

The Water Magician episode 5 will premiere on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. The slice of life esque fantasy series will only have a single cour format spanning across 12 episodes throughout the summer 2025 season.

The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Eastern Time12:28 pmThursdayJuly 31, 2025
Pacific Time09:28 amThursdayJuly 31, 2025
British Summer Time05:28 pmThursdayJuly 31, 2025
Central European Summer Time06:28 pmThursdayJuly 31, 2025
Australian Central Time01:28 amFriday
August 1, 2025
India Standard Time09:58 pmThursdayJuly 31, 2025
Philippine Standard Time12:28 amFridayJuly 31, 2025
Where to watch The Water Magician episode 5?

The Water Magician episode 4 will be broadcast on BS11 and TBS, with new episodes being made available weekly every Friday. Streaming within Japanese regions will be available via UNext D Anime Store and Amazon Prime Video.

International streaming will be facilitated by Crunchyroll, which will also be releasing the English-dubbed version of the series.

A brief recap of The Water Magician episode 4

Ryou and his fellow adventurer (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)
Ryou and his fellow adventurer (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The Water Magician episode 4 picked up from the ending of episode 3, with Ryou attending the mandatory beginner adventuring lessons as a D rank adventurer. As part of the lessons, Ryou, as well as the rest of his rookie classmates, went to the Lune Dungeon for a hands-on experience.

Although Ryou held some previous knowledge about the dungeon, he learned that instant teleportation between dungeon floors is not a common technology. Soon after entering the dungeon, Ryou and his friends were met by a soldier ant, an enemy that Ryou easily restrained while his friends eliminated it.

The episode soon cut back to Ryou and the rest of his friends celebrating their first successful dungeon expedition. Although Ryou kept wondering about how a soldier ant, usually from floor 2 or 3, made all the way up to floor 1, the doubts are soon dispelled by Abel revealing how these monsters usually do this via a special network of tunnels.

Sometime later, while on the way to the library, Ryou experiences a solar eclipse, followed by a sudden attack from a certain Akuma. Although the Akuma held clear intent to kill Ryou, the exchange ends without any such scenario, with Ryou being able to fend off the Akuma Leonore.

The Water Magician episode 5: What to expect?

The Water Magician episode 5 might focus on the aftermath of Leonore and Ryou's public fight in the town square.

The odd appearance of an Akuma in the middle of the town during a solar eclipse might just result in more prying eyes, with some others also taking note of Ryou's presence.

Anupam Barua

Anupam Barua

Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.

Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.

Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games.

