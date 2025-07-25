The Water Magician episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

The Water Magician episode 5 is scheduled to be released on August 1, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. Episode 4 premiered on July 25, 2025, and focused on Ryou as he took his first steps towards being a proper adventurer and explorer.The latter part of the episode focused on the sudden appearance of an Akuma who was now somehow targeting Ryou. Since even the Akuma were able to recognize the blessings bestowed by the Fairy King, it is possible that future episodes actually reveal more about the rather mysterious Fairy King.Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 5.The Water Magician episode 5 release date and timeThe Water Magician episode 5 will premiere on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 01:28 am JST. The slice of life esque fantasy series will only have a single cour format spanning across 12 episodes throughout the summer 2025 season.The streaming details for various time zones are listed below:Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DateEastern Time12:28 pmThursdayJuly 31, 2025Pacific Time09:28 amThursdayJuly 31, 2025British Summer Time05:28 pmThursdayJuly 31, 2025Central European Summer Time06:28 pmThursdayJuly 31, 2025Australian Central Time01:28 amFridayAugust 1, 2025India Standard Time09:58 pmThursdayJuly 31, 2025Philippine Standard Time12:28 amFridayJuly 31, 2025Where to watch The Water Magician episode 5?The Water Magician episode 4 will be broadcast on BS11 and TBS, with new episodes being made available weekly every Friday. Streaming within Japanese regions will be available via UNext D Anime Store and Amazon Prime Video. International streaming will be facilitated by Crunchyroll, which will also be releasing the English-dubbed version of the series.A brief recap of The Water Magician episode 4Ryou and his fellow adventurer (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)The Water Magician episode 4 picked up from the ending of episode 3, with Ryou attending the mandatory beginner adventuring lessons as a D rank adventurer. As part of the lessons, Ryou, as well as the rest of his rookie classmates, went to the Lune Dungeon for a hands-on experience.Although Ryou held some previous knowledge about the dungeon, he learned that instant teleportation between dungeon floors is not a common technology. Soon after entering the dungeon, Ryou and his friends were met by a soldier ant, an enemy that Ryou easily restrained while his friends eliminated it.The episode soon cut back to Ryou and the rest of his friends celebrating their first successful dungeon expedition. Although Ryou kept wondering about how a soldier ant, usually from floor 2 or 3, made all the way up to floor 1, the doubts are soon dispelled by Abel revealing how these monsters usually do this via a special network of tunnels.Sometime later, while on the way to the library, Ryou experiences a solar eclipse, followed by a sudden attack from a certain Akuma. Although the Akuma held clear intent to kill Ryou, the exchange ends without any such scenario, with Ryou being able to fend off the Akuma Leonore.The Water Magician episode 5: What to expect?The Water Magician episode 5 might focus on the aftermath of Leonore and Ryou's public fight in the town square. The odd appearance of an Akuma in the middle of the town during a solar eclipse might just result in more prying eyes, with some others also taking note of Ryou's presence.Related links:The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3: Yoshiki faces reality but chooses to accept the Hikaru impostorClevatess complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch themJujutsu Kaisen's greatest flaw: How Satoru Gojo's importance became the series' Achilles' heel