  • home icon
  • Anime
  • The Water Magician episode 4: Akumas make their existence known as Ryou begins his life as an adventurer

The Water Magician episode 4: Akumas make their existence known as Ryou begins his life as an adventurer

By Anupam Barua
Modified Jul 24, 2025 23:30 GMT
The Water Magician episode 4 highlights (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)
The Water Magician episode 4 highlights (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The Water Magician episode 4 aired on July 25, 2025, and depicted Ryou's initial steps into an actual adventurer's life. Although only a minor part of the episode focused on the basic adventuring aspect, it made it clear that Abel, Ryou's current closest ally, is one of the most respected individuals within the profession.

Ad

The latter part of the episode focused on the sudden, uninvited appearance of a horned being belonging to the Akuma race. Apparently, the Akuma had appeared only to seek out Ryou, an endeavor which bore fruit, albeit the objective of eliminating Ryou went on to be unfulfilled.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 4.

The Water Magician episode 4 highlights

Ryou as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)
Ryou as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The Water Magician episode 4 picked up from the ending of episode 3, with Ryou beginning his basic adventuring lessons alongside fellow rookie adventurers. Although Ryou's previous life had imparted him with knowledge typical of dungeons, he raised a question regarding instant teleportation between different dungeon floors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Although the question actually ended up being insightful, the professor revealed how such a thing exists within some dungeons, albeit absent in Lune's main dungeon. Since the first lesson was intended to give the rookie adventurers the taste of an actual dungeon, all of them soon made their way to the rather fortified venue.

The Water Magician episode 4: Ryou and his fellow adventurer (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)
The Water Magician episode 4: Ryou and his fellow adventurer (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

Ryou noticed how there is a different set of walls enclosing the dungeon to keep monsters from flooding into the town in case of a sudden boom in dungeon monster population, which usually happens every four years.

Ad

Soon after entering the dungeon, Ryou and one of his fellow rookie adventurers come across a soldier ant, an enemy that is rather easily restrained and defeated by Ryou and his friend. The episode soon cuts back to Ryou and the rest of his new friends celebrating their first dungeon expedition, only for Abel to soon make an appearance to greet Ryou.

Ad

The Water Magician episode 4 then cuts to the next day with Ryou heading to the library, unfortunately for him, a sudden solar eclipse followed by the appearance of a horned Akuma puts a damper on his plans. The Akuma starts relentlessly barraging Ryou with a volley of fire spells while simultaneously mixing precise wind spells within the barrage. Unfortunately for the Akuma, Ryou was being protected by the Fairy King's robes.

Ad

The Akuma goes on to mention how he should eliminate Ryou since he was also able to gain the Fairy King's recognition. Although the fight mostly stays in favour of the Akuma, Ryou is able to level the playing field via his rather innovative use of water spells, including a full-on barrage of atomized boiling water.

The rather violent exchange ends with the Akuma introducing herself as Leonore and disappearing alongside the end of the solar eclipse. The episode ends with Ryou returning to his dorms and relaxing while thinking about his rather peculiar encounter.

Ad

Final thoughts

The Water Magician episode 4 served as a glimpse into Ryou's actual power level compared to other regular adventurers while simultaneously serving as a tonal shift from a rather laid-back slice-of-life to a more engaged story with actual conflict centered around the protagonist.

Given the sudden appearance of an Akuma alongside the peculiar solar eclipse, more notable individuals may start keeping tabs on Ryou. Future episodes will be available for streaming via Crunchyroll.

Ad

Related links-

About the author
Anupam Barua

Anupam Barua

Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.

Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.

Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Meenakshi Ajith
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications