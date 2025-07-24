The Water Magician episode 4: Akumas make their existence known as Ryou begins his life as an adventurer

The Water Magician episode 4 aired on July 25, 2025, and depicted Ryou's initial steps into an actual adventurer's life. Although only a minor part of the episode focused on the basic adventuring aspect, it made it clear that Abel, Ryou's current closest ally, is one of the most respected individuals within the profession.The latter part of the episode focused on the sudden, uninvited appearance of a horned being belonging to the Akuma race. Apparently, the Akuma had appeared only to seek out Ryou, an endeavor which bore fruit, albeit the objective of eliminating Ryou went on to be unfulfilled.Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 4.The Water Magician episode 4 highlightsRyou as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)The Water Magician episode 4 picked up from the ending of episode 3, with Ryou beginning his basic adventuring lessons alongside fellow rookie adventurers. Although Ryou's previous life had imparted him with knowledge typical of dungeons, he raised a question regarding instant teleportation between different dungeon floors.Although the question actually ended up being insightful, the professor revealed how such a thing exists within some dungeons, albeit absent in Lune's main dungeon. Since the first lesson was intended to give the rookie adventurers the taste of an actual dungeon, all of them soon made their way to the rather fortified venue.The Water Magician episode 4: Ryou and his fellow adventurer (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)Ryou noticed how there is a different set of walls enclosing the dungeon to keep monsters from flooding into the town in case of a sudden boom in dungeon monster population, which usually happens every four years.Soon after entering the dungeon, Ryou and one of his fellow rookie adventurers come across a soldier ant, an enemy that is rather easily restrained and defeated by Ryou and his friend. The episode soon cuts back to Ryou and the rest of his new friends celebrating their first dungeon expedition, only for Abel to soon make an appearance to greet Ryou.The Water Magician episode 4 then cuts to the next day with Ryou heading to the library, unfortunately for him, a sudden solar eclipse followed by the appearance of a horned Akuma puts a damper on his plans. The Akuma starts relentlessly barraging Ryou with a volley of fire spells while simultaneously mixing precise wind spells within the barrage. Unfortunately for the Akuma, Ryou was being protected by the Fairy King's robes.The Akuma goes on to mention how he should eliminate Ryou since he was also able to gain the Fairy King's recognition. Although the fight mostly stays in favour of the Akuma, Ryou is able to level the playing field via his rather innovative use of water spells, including a full-on barrage of atomized boiling water.The rather violent exchange ends with the Akuma introducing herself as Leonore and disappearing alongside the end of the solar eclipse. The episode ends with Ryou returning to his dorms and relaxing while thinking about his rather peculiar encounter.Final thoughtsThe Water Magician episode 4 served as a glimpse into Ryou's actual power level compared to other regular adventurers while simultaneously serving as a tonal shift from a rather laid-back slice-of-life to a more engaged story with actual conflict centered around the protagonist.Given the sudden appearance of an Akuma alongside the peculiar solar eclipse, more notable individuals may start keeping tabs on Ryou. Future episodes will be available for streaming via Crunchyroll.Related links-Solo Leveling's biggest label has ironically cursed the fandomTo Be Hero X episode 13 full highlightsThe Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 announces July 2025 release date with new PV and visual10 most anticipated Summer 2025 anime, ranked10 most anticipated new Summer 2025 anime, rankedSolo Leveling wins Best New Series at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025