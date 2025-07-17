The Water Magician episode 3: Ryou takes his first step as an adventurer

The Water Magician episode 3 aired on July 18, 2025, and finally saw Abel as well as Ryou reaching the town of Lune to formally mark the beginning of their adventures. Episode 3 also marked the first appearance of the third protagonist, who was hinted at by Michael in episode 1.

Although the episode itself only served as foreshadowing of Ryou's future as a formidable adventurer, Abel's dialogue indicated that Ryou held enough potential to stand among the top-ranked adventurers.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 3.

The Water Magician episode 3 highlights

The Water Magician episode 3: Ryou (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The Water Magician episode 3 picked up from the ending of episode 2, with the main duo—Ryou and Abel—still travelling towards Lune. Although their numerous run-ins with Wyverns and similar other monsters had made their journey eventful, they were yet to find out their exact location.

Ryou took the opportunity to voice his disgust towards the Debuhi Empire, prompting Abel to ask for his overall perception of the kingdom. Unfortunately for Abel, Ryou's feelings towards the kingdom were simply based on its name. He was not very fond of it. Shortly after, they came across a road going west, allowing Abel to deduce their exact location and the name of the mountain range that they had just ventured through.

The Elf as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

Finally seeing signs of civilization, the main duo decided to chart a course to the nearest town of Kailadi. Although Kailadi was all but a stop on their journey to Lune, Ryou ended up being pleasantly surprised upon finding actual curry rice being served in the town.

Sometime later, both Ryou and Abel set forth for Lune, striking up a conversation around how Abel might still be keeping some secrets from Ryou, like having a sweet tooth or an entire catalogue of eateries over various towns. Although Abel dodged the question, it was made clear that he was indeed hiding something.

Shortly after, both of them managed to reach Lune, where the guard and almost every town member end up feeling relieved at Abel's return. This happened especially after the news of him being missing. Abel soon introduced Ryou to the adventurer's guild and his own party.

Due to Abel's endorsement, Ryou was able to register as a D rank adventurer. During the sequence of events, Ryou managed to briefly encounter a peculiar elf who recognized the Fairy King's robes and sword being worn by Ryou. She soon left after complimenting him. The episode ended as Ryou began his first lesson as an adventurer. Elsewhere, Abel discussed Ryou's peculiar and nearly impossible spells with his party.

Final thoughts

The Water Magician episode 3 managed to perfectly establish the new town and its overall atmosphere. It simultaneously hinted at the past exploits of reincarnators. Given the appearance of the elf and her knowledge of the Fairy King, she may end up becoming one of the more integral characters of the series. Future episodes will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

