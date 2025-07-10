The Water Magician episode 2: Ryou and Abel begin their journey to civilization

The Water Magician episode 2 aired on July 11, 2025, and marked the introduction of the Red Haired warrior Abel, who might serve as Ryou's long-term ally, especially given their misunderstandings and compatibility.

Episode 2 revealed there are multiple kingdoms and races in the new world, including the conventional dwarves, humans, and elves. The next objective for Ryou was also finalized to be the nearest town, Rune, albeit Ryou's actual course of action still remains rather undecided.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Water Magician episode 2.

The Water Magician episode 2 highlights

Abel washed up on shore (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The Water Magician episode 2 began with Ryou somehow finding himself at the beach in front of the shipwreck from the final parts of episode 1. Although many lifeless bodies were present on the shore, Ryou managed to find the one survivor, a red-haired armor-donned individual. The episode then briefly cuts to the red-haired warrior's perspective, revealing how his ship was attacked by a gigantic squid. This resulted in his current condition.

The Water Magician episode 2 then cuts back to the Red Haired warrior waking up in Ryou's house and wondering about how he survived. Although Ryou's house gave off a somewhat sophisticated impression, Ryou's own ragged appearance and lack of clothes put a wrench in the warrior's expectations.

Abel and Ryou as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

The warrior soon introduced himself as "Abel" and began a casual conversation with Ryou over breakfast. Ryou then revealed that he was able to save Abel because everyone else on board had already died. Abel quickly reassured Ryou, mentioning that everyone else aboard the ship, aside from him, were smugglers.

Abel then asked Ryou to accompany him to the shipwreck for an inspection. After visiting the shipwreck, they decided to head north the next day toward a town called "Lune."

After dinner, Ryou went back into the jungle, saying he needed to meet "someone" before leaving on his journey. Considering Ryou's rough appearance and lack of proper mage equipment, Abel deduced that the young mage was living in hiding due to poverty. Because of this, he didn't ask any more questions about his situation.

Unbeknownst to Abel, Ryou had returned to the Dullahan to bid his farewell and undergo a final training session with the mysterious figure. Their training soon ended with Ryou once again being unable to defeat the Dullahan. Albeit, the Dullahan produced a white robe for Ryou as a token of their relationship.

The Water Magician episode 2 soon transitioned to Ryou and Abel beginning their journey north through the ever-expanding forest, coming across numerous monsters.

The Water Magician episode 2: Abel (Image via Typhoon Graphics and Wonderland)

Although Abel had experience fighting monsters, Ryou's rather peculiar abilities as a water mage ended up gaining his intrigue, since water mages are not conventionally good at combat. The episode soon ended with both Abel and Ryou still travelling through the mountain range towards the north.

Final Thoughts

The Water Magician episode 2 served as a minor introduction to the different power systems in the new world, hinting at how Ryou's water magic is quite peculiar compared to the usual spells and techniques used by water mages. Future episodes will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll as part of the summer 2025 anime catalogue.

