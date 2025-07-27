To Be Hero X episode 18 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 18 is set to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. The episode will also be available on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll for viewers in global regions. The previous episode began the Johnnies Arc, focusing on Little Johnny's childhood, his bond with his parents, and the alien creature. It captured the bittersweet moments of Little Johnny's life and showed his desire for revenge. Given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of To Be Hero X episode 18.To Be Hero X episode 18 release date and timeLittle Johnny and his son (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)As per the show's official website and the complete release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 18 will be released on August 3, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, due to time zone differences, some interested viewers can watch the episode on Saturday, August 2, 2025.To Be Hero X episode 18 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeSaturday, August 2, 20255:30 PMCentral Standard TimeSaturday, August 2, 20257:30 PMEastern Standard TimeSaturday, August 2, 20258:30 PMBrazil Standard TimeSunday, August 3, 20259:30 PMBritish Summer TimeSunday, August 3, 20251:30 AMCentral European TimeSunday, August 3, 20252:30 AMIndian Standard TimeSunday, August 3, 20256:00 AMPhilippine Standard TimeSunday, August 3, 20258:30 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeSunday, August 3, 202510 AMWhere to watch To Be Hero X episode 18?Little Johnny, as seen in the anime (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Anime lovers in Japan can catch the television broadcast of To Be Hero X episode 18 on Fuji Television and other channels. Additionally, the episode will be streamed on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and other digital sites.Crunchyroll will stream To Be Hero X episode 18 in select regions, including North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, India, and the Middle East. The episode will also be available on Bilibili Global in some regions.To Be Hero X episode 17 recapSheng, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)The episode commences with Little Johnny's father, Sheng, investigating an alien shipwreck site at an abandoned ruin. While there, he discovers something interesting, but the episode doesn't reveal what it is at this time. The focus then shifts to Little Johnny's mother, who tells the boy that each star in the sky is a son searching for their parents, calling Little Johnny her own star. Meanwhile, Sheng receives a call from Mr. Shand and leaves for a mission. Afterward, the episode shows Little Johnny's mother on her deathbed at a hospital. She urges Sheng not to be distraught, as &quot;things&quot; have been progressing well. Little Johnny comes across a strange animal eating some fruits.Eventually, he discovers from his father that he had found the beast at the alien shipwreck site. Little Johnny decides to become the animal's parent and calls him his son. After some time, Sheng leaves the hero business and relocates to a secluded forest with his son and their new family member.Little Johnny's new house (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)The episode then focuses on Little Johnny, as his bond with &quot;Big Johnny&quot; strengthens over time. One day, Little Johnny finds a group of kids capturing Big Johnny in a net and bullying him. He arrives just in time to protect his friend. Little Johnny's strong emotions resonate with the beast, as it shows signs of intimidation. The other kids run away in fear as the alien beast starts glowing. Shortly after, Hero Vortex, the new number one hero, arrives at Sheng's new home and urges him to reconsider rejoining the Agency. However, Sheng politely declines the offer, as he is no longer interested in the hero business. He feels Hero Vortex wants him for his own sake.Little Johnny and his father (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Infuriated, the hero leaves the scene. Elsewhere, the kids who were bullying Big Johnny earlier become friends with Little Johnny after finding out about his father's connections to Hero Vortex. At night, Little Johnny returns home and finds his father's lifeless body outside their house. He breaks down into tears and swears to exact revenge on the ones responsible.Little Johnny's strong feelings of rage trigger his friend, as the beast enlarges into a gigantic monster. In his berserk form, Little Johnny starts causing havoc around the neighborhood. At this moment, Hero Vortex arrives and demonstrates his powers to try and subdue the beast. The episode ends with the beginning of an epic battle.What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 18?According to the preview video shared by the series' official X account, To Be Hero X episode 18 will feature the battle between the Johnnies and Hero Vortex. As shown in the PV, Hero Vortex might struggle against his opponent.Additionally, the episode may explore another conspiracy involving Mickey and other higher-ups of the Agency. They seem to be analyzing the effects of Fear particles on a person's body.