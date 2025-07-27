The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks. However, due to the differences in the series' simulcast, the episode will be available on August 10, 2025, in selected Asian countries.

Ad

In the previous episode, Rintaro Tsumugi went on a study date with Kaoruko. Additionally, the episode saw Subaru confront Rintaro and urge him not to see Kaoruko anymore. However, Rintaro politely declined Subaru's request. Considering how the episode ended, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime/manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 release date and time for every region

Rintaro, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 will be released in Japan on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 12:30 am JST.

Ad

The episode will be available on August 10, 2025, in selected Asian regions. Fans must note that the series won't be released in the USA and other global regions until September 7, 2025.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 release date and time, based on the show's Japanese schedule, are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, August 2, 2025 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, August 2, 2025 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, August 2, 2025 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, August 2, 2025 12:30 PM British Summer Time Saturday, August 2, 2025 4:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, August 2, 2025 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, August 2, 2025 9 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, August 2, 2025 11:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, August 3, 2025 1 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5?

Subaru, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Interested viewers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and later on AT-X and MBS channels.

Ad

Furthermore, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 will be available on Netflix. However, it won't be available on other popular streaming services, like Crunchyroll or Prime Video.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 recap

Kaoruko greets Rintaro (Image via CloverWorks)

The episode begins with Rintaro waking up too early on the day when he is supposed to meet Kaoruko for the study session. After meeting her at the rendezvous point, the duo heads to a cafe. While solving a few problems, Kaoruko asks Rintaro why he doesn't want to fail his upcoming tests.

Ad

Rintaro reveals that it's because he doesn't want to fail in his exams. While he thinks it's a lame reason, Kaoruko doesn't think so. Rather, she feels it's an amazing motivation to have. Afterward, Kaoruko thanks Rintaro for not judging Subaru based on her actions. She mentions that Subaru is actually a good person, though she has some problems opening up to boys.

Kaoruko then gives Rintaro a study planner and wishes him luck so he can enjoy the sports festival. After Kaoruko leaves, Rintaro plans to head home. At this moment, Subaru confronts him and asks if they can talk. Following this, the episode shows a conversation between Subaru and Rintaro at the cafe.

Ad

Rintaro and Kaoruko, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Subaru directly asks Rintaro whether he is Kaoruko's boyfriend. After confirming that he isn't, she requests that he not see her anymore. She clarifies that it's not because of him as a person, but more so due to him being a student from Chidori High.

Ad

Apparently, the teachers at Kikyo Private Academy loathe the Chidori more than its students. Therefore, if the word gets out that a scholarship student from Kikyo is friends with a Chidori High boy, it can affect Kaoruko's scholarship. At this moment, a kid at the cafe compliments Subaru's hair, which reminds her of her past.

According to the episode, Subaru used to be bullied by boys when she was a child. It was Kaoruko who stood up for her, and since then, they have been together. Subaru also calls Kaoruko her hero. She knows better than anyone how much Kaoruko struggled to achieve her scholarship to get into Kikyo.

Ad

Subaru is on the verge of crying (Image via CloverWorks)

That's why she doesn't want her friend to lose everything. Following this, Subaru urges Rintaro once again to stop getting involved with Kaoruko. However, Rintaro politely declines. Subaru tries hard to contain her tears, as she knows that Rintaro would say something like that.

Ad

While returning home, Rintaro keeps ruminating about Subaru's words from before. He wonders if he truly cares for someone, like Subaru does for her friend, Kaoruko. At this moment, two middle school girls approach Rintaro to say thanks for helping them earlier.

Rintaro thinks about Subaru's words (Image via CloverWorks)

Rintaro's response melts their heart, and they realize that he isn't as scary as he looks. While walking to his house, Rintaro wonders if his presence will truly ruin Kaoruko's efforts. Nevertheless, a few days pass, and the day of the result arrives. Rintaro and Shohei pass their exams, with the former getting decent marks.

Ad

He wonders if he should text Kaoruko about it, but then he suddenly remembers Subaru's words and stops. Meanwhile, during a celebration, Saku accidentally knocks over Rintaro's desk, revealing the study planner that Kaoruko gave him, including the good luck note. The episode ends with Rintaro's friends demanding to know the truth about Rintaro's relationship with Kaoruko.

What to expect in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5? (speculative)

Kaoruko's note (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 will continue the adaptation from chapter 8 of Saka Mikami's manga and show Rintaro's friends asking him about the note from Kaoruko.

Ad

It remains to be seen how Rintaro reacts to them. Additionally, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 5 will likely show whether or not Rintaro informs Kaoruko about his result.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More