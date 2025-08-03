Lord of Mysteries episode 8: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lord of Mysteries episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time, as per the anime's official platforms. The episode will be available on Tencent Video or WeTV, Crunchyroll, and other digital platforms, with multiple subtitles.The previous episode showcased Klein Moretti identifying the root cause of the perplexing coincidences in his life. He realized that every event, starting from the original Klein's suicide, must have been the result of a mastermind or an orchestrator. Additionally, the episode saw Klein fully digest the Seer potion. Fans are now eagerly anticipating the release of the Lord of Mysteries episode 8.Lord of Mysteries episode 8 release date and time for every regionKlein Moretti, as seen in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)As per Tencent Video and the series' full release schedule, Lord of Mysteries episode 8 will be released on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time.However, because of the time zone differences and the varying simulcast timings, Lord of Mysteries episode 8 will be accessible an hour later on international streaming platforms.Lord of Mysteries episode 8 release date and time, based on the different time zones, are given below:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeFriday, August 8, 20257 PMCentral Standard TimeFriday, August 8, 20259 PMEastern Standard TimeFriday, August 8, 202510 PMBrazil Standard TimeFriday, August 8, 202511 PMBritish Summer TimeSaturday, August 9, 20253 AMCentral European TimeSaturday, August 9, 20254 AMIndian Standard TimeSaturday, August 9, 20257:30 AMPhilippine Standard TimeSaturday, August 9, 202510 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeSaturday, August 9, 202511:30 AMWhere to watch Lord of Mysteries episode 8?Alger, as seen in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Interested anime lovers can watch Lord of Mysteries episode 8 on Tencent Video or the WeTV service, in selected Asian countries. The episode will be available on Muse Asia as well.Furthermore, an hour after its release on WeTV/Tencent Video, Crunchyroll will stream Lord of Mysteries episode 8 in North America, South America, Central America, North Africa, Europe, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India.Lord of Mysteries episode 7 recapAzik, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)The episode begins with Klein Moretti asking Azik Eggers whether he still detects the fluctuations in his fate. Azik believes that the clues must be hidden within the coincidences Klein encountered in the last two or three months, such as the Antigonus family's notebook.Elsewhere, Kenley celebrates his engagement with the members of the Nighthawks at Blackthorn Security Company. After the celebration, Captain Dunn Smith assigns the on-duty duties to everyone. He asks Klein to observe the Chanis Gate. Interestingly, Klein sees the Sealed Artifact 3-0625 emerging from the Chanis Gate, much to his surprise.Apparently, it's unusual for the Sealed Artifact 3-0625, the Misfortune Cloth Puppet, to have come to life and lure the Chanis Gate's watchman, unless it's affected by a newly arrived Sealed Artifact. Leonard Mitchell realizes the Antigonus family's notebook must have triggered its awakening.Klein Moretti in the Tarot Gathering (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Afterward, Klein holds a Tarot Card gathering, where he receives a few excerpts from Emperor Roselle's letters. He discovers that the Secret Order's leader, Mr. Zaratul, was a Seer and that the organization has a sacred treasure. Moreover, Klein finds out that the Aurora Order is seeking the Holy Residence of the True Creator.During the Tarot Card gathering, Klein Moretti asks his guests whether they know anything about the Antigonus family. Alger says he doesn't know much, but the fact that the family possesses an eerie pathway. Additionally, Alger states that the Antigonus family was vanquished by the Evernight Goddess.After the gathering, Klein tries to sort out the puzzles one by one. As he connects the dots, he realizes that someone could be interfering with the events, and that every event has led him to the Antigonus family's notebook. Shortly after, Klein performs Divination to see if he can find the recipe for the Clown potion.Klein's vision in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Interestingly, Klein sees a mysterious person in his vision, with Welch and Naya. The next day, a woman named Christina arrives at the Divination Club and asks Angelica if they can locate the whereabouts of Lanevus, a suspect in the Iron Ore investment case. Apparently, Lanevus has impregnated Christina's niece, Megose, and fled with their family savings.The episode then introduces Megose, a blond-haired woman, obsessed with the child she is carrying in her womb. Klein, who has recently arrived at the club, detects something strange about Megose. Afterward, he shows Angelica a sketch of the man he saw last night in his Divination and asks if she has seen the person.Angelica recalls seeing the man with Hannas Vincent. Interestingly, they were talking about the ruins. Klein Moretti wonders if they were referring to the Hornacis Mountain's main peak. Nevertheless, he heads to Deweyville Library to check for more information on the ruins.Megose in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)While skimming through a few records, Klein comes across the name Lanevus and another suspicious person, Sirius Arapis. At this moment, Klein detects someone stalking him. Interestingly, the man loses control and becomes a Berserk Beyonder. After eliminating the person, Klein performs Divination and obtains the recipe for the Clown potion.However, his Divination attempt could have been fatal, as he witnessed the True Creator. Dunn Smith and Leonard Mitchell arrive at the scene shortly after. Leonard finds a notebook from the man's jacket and discovers that he is Sirius Arapis. The notebook also has a letter addressed to Mr. Z, who happens to be one of the oracles of the Aurora Order.In the letter, Arapis asks the Aurora Order for assistance for Doomsday. Apparently, they want to sacrifice the whole Tingen. Furthermore, Klein finds out that the &quot;terrifying&quot; pathway of the Antigonus family is the Seer. Thus, he wonders about the treasure that is lying at the Hornacis Mountain range.The red chimneys (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Meanwhile, at the Gray Fog, Klein Moretti thinks about the recent string of coincidences and suspects that someone must truly be pulling the strings from the background. While solving the puzzle, he realizes that everything begins with the original Klein Moretti's death. Thus, he performs Divination to see the true reason behind Klein's suicide.However, the act doesn't work. Klein feels that it was naive of him to rely on Divination to seek the truth; he thinks Divination isn't all that powerful. The moment Klein comprehends this thought, something happens to his body. With that, Klein Moretti fully digests the Seer potion. He realizes that the key to digesting the potion was not relying on Divination.With his newfound powers, Klein confronts the vision of red chimneys and wonders if he will locate the orchestrator there. The episode ends with an eerie scene of a cult performing a ritual to seek the birth of an evil being.What to expect in Lord of Mysteries episode 8?According to the preview clip from the official staff, Lord of Mysteries episode 8 will likely focus on the second half of volume 1 from the original web novel series. As such, the episode will mark the beginning of a tragedy that will befall Tingen and the Nighthawks.Lord of Mysteries episode 8 will show Klein Moretti and Old Neil confront something sinister. Overall, the episode will be full of action sequences and rich with lore.Also read:Lord of Mysteries episode 7 full highlightsScooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 6 release date and timeDekin no Mogura episode 5 release date and time