Dekin no Mogura episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dekin no Mogura episode 5 will air on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST on Tokyo MX. Momoyuki Mogura and companions will be back with more supernatural adventures as they potentially help Magi's little brother with his mysterious doll problem. Soon after Dekin no Mogura episode 5 premieres in Japan, you can watch it on Crunchyroll with subtitles in multiple languages.Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel offers Dekin no Mogura episode 5 for viewing in South and Southeast Asia. As the otherworldly riddles continue to reveal themselves, prepare yourself for more wild, spectral antics, with plenty of twists and turns.Dekin no Mogura episode 5 release date and timeDekin no Mogura episode 5 premiere is scheduled to air on August 4, 2025, at 10:00 pm (JST) on Tokyo MX. New episodes continue to air weekly on Mondays at 10:00 pm (JST) on the same channel. The series will also be streamed on BS11 every Tuesday at 12:00 am (JST) starting on August 5, 2025. Dekin no Mogura release dates outside Japan will be as follows:Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeMondayAugust 4, 20256 amEastern TimeMondayAugust 4, 20259 amGreenwich Mean TimeMondayAugust 4, 20251 pmCentral European TimeMondayAugust 4, 20252 pmIndian Standard TimeMondayAugust 4, 20256:30 pmPhilippine TimeMondayAugust 4, 20259 pmJapanese Standard TimeMondayAugust 4, 202510 pmAustralian Central TimeMondayAugust 4, 202511:30 pmWhere to watch Dekin no Mogura episode 5The series will be available on Crunchyroll internationally with subtitles in multiple languages, which will be available a few moments after the Japanese broadcast.The South and Southeast Asian rights have been acquired by Medialink, which will stream it on Ani-One Asia's channel on YouTube. In terms of the TV channels, the anime will only be aired on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan, with further airing on domestic streaming services.Dekin no Mogura episode 4 recapMagi's workplace becomes infested with spirits, and his boss asks him about mediums. The next day, Magi brings Mogura, Toshiro, and Kyoshiro to the store, where they find human spirits surrounding a recently deceased red panda spirit from a nearby zoo. During the exorcism attempt, the scared red panda locks everyone inside.Yaeko and Shio arrive, with Shio using her extraordinary physical strength to open the shutter, revealing her family's background in honorable professions and her high school nickname, &quot;The Mad Dog.&quot; Yaeko becomes smitten with the red panda, naming it after Magi. The spirit calms down and attaches to Magi while Toshiro exorcises the remaining spirits.What to expect from Dekin no Mogura episode 5 (Speculative)Yoshiro, as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)Dekin no Mogura episode 5 will likely focus on helping Magi's little brother, who is searching for a mysterious place that reverses dolls. This intriguing supernatural case may involve cursed or possessed dolls that need spiritual intervention.The group might need to combine Mogura's spirit abilities with the Nekozuku family's exorcism expertise to uncover the truth behind these reversible dolls and their potential dangers.